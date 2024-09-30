Stadiums in USA for 2025 Club World Cup announced by FIFA

FIFA have announced the 12 stadiums being used to host the newly revamped and expanded Club World Cup tournament, which will be played in the United States of America during the summer of 2025.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

There are a mixture of sizes for the stadiums, with both MLS and NFL stadiums being used across the USA for the new 32-team tournament.

The tournament will kick off on Sunday, June 15 and run until the final on Sunday, July 13, which will be played at MetLife Stadium and it will be a perfect warm-up opportunity for the 2026 World Cup final which will be held at MetLife.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament as a “new era for club football” and added: “This new FIFA competition is the only true example in worldwide club football of real solidarity and inclusivity, allowing the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America in an incredible new World Cup which will impact enormously the growth of club football and talent globally. This is about opportunity and hope for those who need it most, and also about prestige and true football for those who make our sport shine.”

Below are the stadiums which will host games, plus more details on the key dates and which clubs are in the tournament.

2025 Club World Cup stadiums in USA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

MetLife Stadium (New Jersey/New York)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

When is the draw for the 2025 Club World Cup? How does it work?

The draw will be held in December 2024. The 32 teams who have qualified will be divided into eight exciting groups of four.

When and where will the 2025 Club World Cup final be played?

The 2025 Club World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey/New York on Sunday July 13, 2025.

Which teams have qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup?

30 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with one team from South America and another from the host country, the USA, still to be confirmed.

Here are the teams who have qualified:

Asia (4 teams): Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Ulsan HD

Africa (4 teams): Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns

North and Central America (4 teams): Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, Pachuca,

South America (6 teams): Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate, Boca Juniors, final spot TBD

Oceania (1 team): Auckland City

Europe (12 teams): Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg

USA (1 team): Host country team TBD

When does the 2025 Club World Cup start?

It will all begin on Sunday, June 15, 2025.