Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma after surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox
Starting Pitcher News: Cade Horton debuts, why you shouldn’t cut Sandy Alcantara
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ROAD-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 Tour de France final stage to feature Montmartre climb from Paris Olympic road race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox
Starting Pitcher News: Cade Horton debuts, why you shouldn’t cut Sandy Alcantara
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ROAD-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 Tour de France final stage to feature Montmartre climb from Paris Olympic road race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma after surgery

  
Published May 14, 2025 07:58 AM

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent ‘urgent surgery’ on a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goal post in Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

Awoniyi, 27, was placed in an induced coma, though multiple reports say the striker’s life is not endangered and Sky Sports say the coma is simply to ‘restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate’ following the emergency surgery.

MORE — Bournemouth’s Huijsen in demand

The Nigerian striker was in visible pain following the injury, but was allowed to continue in the game after lengthy treatment on the field.

The medical staff conducted further tests after the game and Awoniyi was then rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Nottingham Forest statement on Taiwo Awoniyi

Forest later released a statement confirming Awoniyi’s situation and insisting that the oft-discussion on-field incident with owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo was about the incident in question.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering well so far following urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

“The seriousness of his injury is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game, and why a player’s health and well-being must always come first. At Nottingham Forest, this principle is not just policy for us; it is the deeply held belief and conviction of our owner. To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club — it’s family – and he instils that message in all of us.”

Forest also said, “The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. ... There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue.”