Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma after surgery

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent ‘urgent surgery’ on a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goal post in Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

Awoniyi, 27, was placed in an induced coma, though multiple reports say the striker’s life is not endangered and Sky Sports say the coma is simply to ‘restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate’ following the emergency surgery.

The Nigerian striker was in visible pain following the injury, but was allowed to continue in the game after lengthy treatment on the field.

The medical staff conducted further tests after the game and Awoniyi was then rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Nottingham Forest statement on Taiwo Awoniyi

Forest later released a statement confirming Awoniyi’s situation and insisting that the oft-discussion on-field incident with owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo was about the incident in question.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering well so far following urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

“The seriousness of his injury is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game, and why a player’s health and well-being must always come first. At Nottingham Forest, this principle is not just policy for us; it is the deeply held belief and conviction of our owner. To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club — it’s family – and he instils that message in all of us.”

Forest also said, “The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. ... There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue.”