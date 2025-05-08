How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is always a big game between two local rivals but the stakes are high for Nottingham Forest as they host Leicester City at the City Ground on Sunday.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest are limping towards the finish line with one win in their last five games in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Monday and are now in sixth place and out of the Champions League spots by two points with three games to go. Their final two games of the season are at West Ham and a potentially massive home game against Chelsea on the final day. That makes this home game against already-relegated Leicester so important as Forest have been up in the top five for most of this season and will be desperate to sneak back in and cap off a fairytale campaign with Champions League qualification.

As for Leicester, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side won 2-0 at home against Southampton last weekend to boost their confidence as outgoing legendary striker Jamie Vardy scored his 199th goal for the club. You know he’s going to get to 200 in these final three games, and he’d love to do it when playing the role of spoiler away at Forest. In fact, everyone connected with Leicester would love to beat Forest to have bragging rights in the east Midlands and put a severe dent in their Champions League hopes.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:15am ET Sunday (May 11)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Forest have a big injury problem at center back with star Brazilian defender Murillo limping off in the draw at Palace. Callum Hudson-Odoi being out is a blow, with Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood carrying the attacking load up top. It feels like Morgan Gibbs-White needs to step up in this game, and the final few weeks, and match his levels from earlier in the season to help Forest have a chance of reaching the Champions League.

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle)

Leicester team news, focus

Leicester have a very settled lineup at this point and they were solid defensively against Southampton last weekend. Vardy’s farewell is going well and he seems fired up to finish strong as a Leicester player and the entire team are feeding him chances. Leicester will sit back, defend deep and hope to pick off Forest on the counter and that will lead to an intriguing game as both teams prefer to play this way.

OUT: Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscular), Ricardo Pereira (muscular), Stephy Mavididi (muscular), Harry Winks (club discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Buonanotte (head)

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester prediction

All of the pressure is on Forest but it feels like they will respond well to it and blow Leicester away early. Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leicester.