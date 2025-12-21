Alijah Arenas returns to practice with USC after car crash and knee injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: CBS Sports Classic-Ohio State at North Carolina
Seth Trimble returns to lead No. 12 North Carolina past Ohio State 71-70
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Chambliss and No. 6 Ole Miss ace their test without Kiffin and beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 in the CFP
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c22f7b4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4000x2250+0+1095/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F35%2Fab%2F57e9e2994280974812ef7ec61d32%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892035
Kuchars shoot 57 in scramble format to lead Dalys at PNC Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: CBS Sports Classic-Ohio State at North Carolina
Seth Trimble returns to lead No. 12 North Carolina past Ohio State 71-70
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Chambliss and No. 6 Ole Miss ace their test without Kiffin and beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 in the CFP
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c22f7b4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4000x2250+0+1095/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F35%2Fab%2F57e9e2994280974812ef7ec61d32%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892035
Kuchars shoot 57 in scramble format to lead Dalys at PNC Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Alijah Arenas returns to practice with USC after car crash and knee injury

  
Published December 20, 2025 08:18 PM

LOS ANGELES — Alijah Arenas has practiced for the first time with Southern California’s basketball team as he continues recovering from a knee injury he sustained last summer.

“It feels great to be back,” Arenas said. “I’ve been longing for it. I’m not getting off the court now.”

The freshman guard has been meeting with the coaching staff daily to learn USC’s plays and discuss strategy while rehabbing. The knee injury, diagnosed in July, required surgery.

“It was great to have him back with the rest of the guys,” coach Eric Musselman said Friday. “He’s got such a great basketball IQ and brings a tremendous amount of energy. It looked like he had been a part of practice for quite some time.”

Arenas is aiming to make his collegiate debut in mid-January.

The son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was involved in a car crash that led to him being placed in an induced coma in April. He spent six days in the hospital following the single-car crash in which Arenas hit a tree but didn’t suffer major injuries.