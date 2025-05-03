How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest hope to boost their falling UEFA Champions League qualification hopes against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Forest have lost three-of-four in the Premier League including home losses to Everton and Brentford, and they still control their top-five destiny with the final day coming against current fifth-place side Chelsea.

WATCH — Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees had the same amount of points as the Blues heading into the weekend, with Aston Villa joining the trio on 60 points early Saturday morning. Newcastle have 62 before Sunday’s match vs Brighton, while Man City have played and have 64.

Palace have not won in four Premier League outings but drew their last two prior to last week’s FA Cup semifinal triumph over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Matt Turner (loan - unable to face parent club), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle), Ola Aina (calf)

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction

There’s not much to choose between these two sides, which probably says something about Forest being overachievers this season. Going away from home might present a little less pressure as the Tricky Trees try to keep their surprising season standing tall. Palace’s players are playing for places in the FA Cup final starting lineup and won’t be anonymous. Anything’s possible here, including a split. Palace 2-2 Nottingham Forest.