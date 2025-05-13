USMNT, USWNT unveil snazzy new kits for 2025

U.S. Soccer unveiled on Tuesday a pair of new kits to be worn by the USMNT and USWNT beginning this summer, and you know what?

MORE — Rating USMNT stars in the Premier League in 2025

Inspired by our players.

Worn by our fans.

Designed by Nike.



Be the first to represent: https://t.co/wsdSbt09Zf pic.twitter.com/IKXXJQTJrb — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) May 13, 2025

The dark blue shirt with red and brighter blue stripes is perhaps the best away shirt the USMNT and USWNT have worn since… the beloved Bomb Pop kit from the 2014 World? This one threads the (very difficult) needle of blending what will look good on athletes on the field of play, and also look cool in a fashion sense for fans off it.

Our fans are the heartbeat of our team.



Inspired by their energy, inspired by street style, the Heartbeat kit has arrived. pic.twitter.com/6twyopZATS — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) May 13, 2025

The white shirt is distinctly American and even harkens back to the once-infamous (but now famous) denim kit from the 1994 World Cup. So again, 10/10 for the simple fact that U.S. fans have been begging for a kit with some kind of iconography uniquely specific to the Stars and Stripes.

Our only complaint: The men’s team will continue to wear its 2024 white kit, which is a clean look and a solid 7/10 with a simple yet effective design, but lacks the instinctive “yup, that’s America’s team” detail. The USWNT will debut the new Brilliant (white) kit against China on May 31 and the USMNT will debut the Heartbeat (dark) kit against Turkiye on June 7.