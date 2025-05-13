USMNT, USWNT unveil snazzy new kits for 2025

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros
Royals at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13
MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
Marlins at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 13
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Top-10 machine Jon Rahm eager to check off another major, earn his Ryder Cup spot

Top Clips

nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros
Royals at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13
MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
Marlins at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 13
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Top-10 machine Jon Rahm eager to check off another major, earn his Ryder Cup spot

Top Clips

nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

USMNT, USWNT unveil snazzy new kits for 2025

  
Published May 13, 2025 12:51 PM

U.S. Soccer unveiled on Tuesday a pair of new kits to be worn by the USMNT and USWNT beginning this summer, and you know what?

MORE — Rating USMNT stars in the Premier League in 2025

The dark blue shirt with red and brighter blue stripes is perhaps the best away shirt the USMNT and USWNT have worn since… the beloved Bomb Pop kit from the 2014 World? This one threads the (very difficult) needle of blending what will look good on athletes on the field of play, and also look cool in a fashion sense for fans off it.

The white shirt is distinctly American and even harkens back to the once-infamous (but now famous) denim kit from the 1994 World Cup. So again, 10/10 for the simple fact that U.S. fans have been begging for a kit with some kind of iconography uniquely specific to the Stars and Stripes.

Our only complaint: The men’s team will continue to wear its 2024 white kit, which is a clean look and a solid 7/10 with a simple yet effective design, but lacks the instinctive “yup, that’s America’s team” detail. The USWNT will debut the new Brilliant (white) kit against China on May 31 and the USMNT will debut the Heartbeat (dark) kit against Turkiye on June 7.