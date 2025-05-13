How to watch Championship promotion final live: Sheffield United vs Sunderland, at Wembley

And then there were two sides still vying for the 20th and final place in next season’s Premier League — Sheffield United vs Sunderland in the “richest game in sports,” the Championship playoff final.

Wembley Stadium will be a sea of red and white stripes next Saturday, May 24 (10 am ET). Sheffield United couldn’t have had an easier time in the semifinals of the promotion playoffs as Chris Wilder’s side beat Bristol City 3-0 in both legs. Sunderland, on the other hand, needed every single second of the 210 minutes of regular and extra time to see off Frank Lampard and Haji Wright’s Coventry City. It was 2-1 to Sunderland after the first leg and Regis Le Bris’s side was 15 minutes from advancing with a 0-0 draw at home, but the Sky Blues equalized in the 76th minute to extend the tie 30 more minutes. With 121:52 on the clock, Enzo Le Fee sent a corner kick into the penalty area and Dan Ballard headed it home with the last meaningful touch of the game.

Sheffield United are attempting to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after finish last and being relegated this time last year, for the second time in four seasons. The Blades came back up after two seasons the last time they went down. The wait has been a little longer for Sunderland, who left the Premier League back in 2017 after 10 seasons in the top flight and haven’t been back since. The Black Cats suffered back-to-back relegations (and last-place finishes) back then and spent four seasons toiling in League One, now just one game away from a return to the big time after their third season in the Championship.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland head-to-head record

This season

The home side was victorious in each meeting during the 2024-25 Championship season, with Sheffield United winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane back in November (both sides played at least 45 minutes with 10 men) and Sunderland coming out on top 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day.

All time

Sheffield United wins: 54

Sunderland wins: 67

Draws: 26

Sheffield United vs Sunderland odds to be promoted, favorites

Sheffield United (-150) | Sunderland (+120)

How to watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday (May 24)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: Paramount+