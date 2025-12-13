Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal found the basement-dwelling Wolves more difficult than expected by many at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and those expectant fans let them hear it well before the visitors’ stoppage-time equalizer from Tolu Arokodare.

Fortunately for the Gunners, they coaxed a second own goal out of Wolves to escape with three points.

MORE — Arsenal v Wolves recap, video highlights

An ornery Emirates knew that a draw or loss against the 20th-place Wolves would open the door for Manchester City to climb atop the Premier League table for the first time this season.

More important to the crowd was the corresponding note — Arsenal could finish the weekend out of first place for the first time since the start of Week 7.

How will Arteta view it?

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal manager responds to tight scrap with Wolves at the Emirates

Thoughts on the game? “The end of the day it was a roller coaster. The longer it went nil-nil, they had hope and we had to take more risks. In the first half we created a lot of things without many clear chances.”

“We pushed, we found our way to score the goal with the connection between Gabby and Bukayo. In the end I was delighted, but also... we hadn’t conceded a single entry into the box and suddenly on the first action we conceded.”

But you found a way: “We did find a way. it’s a very positive thing. We would’ve been very frustrated and rightly so. There are a lot of things to improve but that’s it — win the game and move on.”

Bukayo Saka reaction to late win over Wolves

Sometimes you need a bit of luck, don’t you? “Sometimes you need it. Today it went our way so we’ll take our points and move forward.”

Games like this can get you over the line in May, right? “Yeah, maybe. We won’t know until May but we can be happy tonight that we left with three points.”

Strong record at the Emirates: “That’s an objective of ours. Coming to the Emirates we want teams to know that it’s going to be tough, not an easy day. So far we’ve done that.”

How did you stay patient against a packed-in team? “It was frustrating at times but the message to the boys was to stay patient, to keep going, keep shooting, keep trying hard. In the end we got our reward.”