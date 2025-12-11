How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Premier League leaders Arsenal host winless Wolves on Saturday aiming to get back on track after a couple of disappointing defeat.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost 2-1 at Aston Villa last weekend as they lost with the last kick of the game to see their lead atop the table shrink further. They did put in a sensational performance in the Champions League at Club Brugge in midweek, winning 3-0 to stay perfect in that competition and all but seal their process to the last 16 as one of the seeded teams.

Wolves are in a totally different situation as Rob Edwards has lost all four of his games in charge as Wolves remain winless and bottom of the Premier League table. They were hammered 4-1 at home by Manchester United on Monday, and it could’ve been more, as Wolves sit 13 points from safety and have lost eight games in a row. The last thing they wanted was a trip to Arsenal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (December 13)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

Defensive injuries remain a problem for Arsenal with Gabriel and William Saliba still out and Cristhian Mosquera joining them. Arteta rested plenty of key players for the trip to Club Brugge in midweek and it worked a treat as Noni Madueke scored two (including a stunner), and Gabriel Martinelli also bagged a beauty to build their confidence. Arteta will likely rotate plenty of other players into the lineup this weekend as he continues to manage this hugely talented squad ahead of the weekend.

Wolves team news, focus

Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, Daniel Bentley and Leon Chiwome remain out with injury. Wolves are trying to persist with five at the back but it is inviting so much pressure on them and they were cut open so many times with direct balls by Man United on Monday. Edwards knew he had a huge task on his hands but it now seems even bigger, and Wolves are in serious danger of being 20 points from safety before they know it given their run of fixtures coming up over the festive period.

Arsenal vs Wolves prediction

All signs point towards a convincing Arsenal win and they will rotate players in and out of the team and get the job done with minimum fuss. Arsenal 3-0 Wolves.