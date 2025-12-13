Mohamed Salah named on the bench for Liverpool vs Brighton

Mohamed Salah is back in the Liverpool squad as they host Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

LIVE — Liverpool v Brighton

After Arne Slot held talks with Salah on Friday, the superstar has been recalled to the Liverpool matchday squad after being left out for the trip to Inter Milan in midweek.

Salah, 33, was dropped after his incredible outburst last weekend as he responded angrily to being a substitute for three games in a row and claimed that he had ‘no relationship’ with Slot and he was ‘being thrown under the bus’ by the club amid Liverpool’s poor form.

The Egyptian King is heading to the Africa Cup of Nations this weekend to captain Egypt, so this will be his final chance to appear for Liverpool in 2025.

It could also be his final ever appearance for Liverpool, as his future at the club remains uncertain and the January transfer window opens in just a few weeks.