What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Tyler Rogers heads to Blue Jays, Robert Suarez joins Braves' bullpen
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies' final nonconference game

What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Tyler Rogers heads to Blue Jays, Robert Suarez joins Braves’ bullpen
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies’ final nonconference game

Mohamed Salah named on the bench for Liverpool vs Brighton

  
Published December 13, 2025 08:47 AM

Mohamed Salah is back in the Liverpool squad as they host Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

After Arne Slot held talks with Salah on Friday, the superstar has been recalled to the Liverpool matchday squad after being left out for the trip to Inter Milan in midweek.

Salah, 33, was dropped after his incredible outburst last weekend as he responded angrily to being a substitute for three games in a row and claimed that he had ‘no relationship’ with Slot and he was ‘being thrown under the bus’ by the club amid Liverpool’s poor form.

The Egyptian King is heading to the Africa Cup of Nations this weekend to captain Egypt, so this will be his final chance to appear for Liverpool in 2025.

It could also be his final ever appearance for Liverpool, as his future at the club remains uncertain and the January transfer window opens in just a few weeks.