Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mads Pedersen wins opening Giro d’Italia stage in Albania and claims pink jersey
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Novak Djokovic to play at Geneva seeking first clay-court match win this season before French Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marlins at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mads Pedersen wins opening Giro d’Italia stage in Albania and claims pink jersey
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Novak Djokovic to play at Geneva seeking first clay-court match win this season before French Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marlins at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
May 9, 2025 09:49 AM
Watch the action from Stage 6 of the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina, where cyclists embarked on a flat 126.7km journey from Becerril de Campos to Baltanas.
Latest Clips
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
01:44
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career
09:19
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check
07:33
Pickens is ‘grateful’ to play with Prescott
06:04
Carter reportedly will wear No. 51
03:35
Jeanty among first-round picks inking rookie deals
14:19
Cowboys are Pickens’ ‘ultimate shot at redemption’
07:43
PIT got rid of ‘pebble in shoe’ trading Pickens
06:10
Steelers never ‘fully embraced’ Pickens’ talents
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
03:09
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
08:10
Can Penn State get over the hump?
03:57
Florida could be dark horse CFP team
06:46
What will Notre Dame do for an encore?
08:07
ND’s improvement shows Freeman is right leader
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
01:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
09:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
03:55
Salt Lake City Supercross bets: Plessinger-Cooper
05:03
250 East winner-take-all scenarios, 450SX rarity?
16:58
Sexton wins in Denver; Webb mind games
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
01:15
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue