Cardinals at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Cardinals (19-19) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (17-21). Erick Fedde is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Mitchell Parker for Washington.

The Cardinals have won five straight games and are coming off a series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sony Gray was phenomenal. He struck out eight batters in 7.0 innings and did not give up a single run.

The Nationals lost the series against the Guardians but hope to bounce back against the Cardinals.

With the night off last night, the Nationals should be fresh heading into the weekend.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Nationals

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: AppleTV+

Odds for the Cardinals at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (-104), Nationals (-115)

Spread: Nationals 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Nationals

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Mitchell Parker

Cardinals: Erick Fedde , (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Last outing (New York Mets, 5/4): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Nationals: Mitchell Parker , (3-2, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 5/2): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Nationals

The Cardinals are 8-2 in their last 10 games

The Nationals are 4-6 in their last 10 games

The Cardinals total is 7-3 to the OVER in the last 10 games

The Nationals total is 7-3 to the OVER in the last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

