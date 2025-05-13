Henrique scores twice as Oilers beat Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 4

EDMONTON, Alberta — Adam Henrique had two goals, Stuart Skinner made 23 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Connor McDavid picked up an assist.

The Oilers need one more win to advance. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Skinner was once again in net for Edmonton after replacing backup Calvin Pickard, who had rattled off six consecutive wins before getting injured in Game 2. Skinner, who had a 5.36 goals-against average coming into the game, improved to 1-3 in the postseason.

Adin Hill made 29 stops for the Golden Knights, who posted a dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.