2025 FIFA Club World Cup prize money list, details — How much will each club make?

  
Published June 17, 2025 09:08 AM

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is taking place across the USA this summer, but what will the 32 teams competing in the newly-expanded competition receive?

MORE2025 Club World Cup schedule, results, tables, how to watch live

Short answer: a lot of money. Long answer: some could make a lot more money than others.

Below are all of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup prize money details, with a full list of what each club will make.

How much prize money is there at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

There is a total prize money pot of $1 billion, with $525 million dished out to teams just for competing and another $475 million given out based on how they get on during the competition.

How much money will the winner of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup get?

It depends on which region you are from but if, for example, a team from Europe wins all of their group games and then goes on to win the Club World Cup they will receive a minimum of $130.4 million and a maximum of $155.8 million.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup prize money details

Below is official information from FIFA on how much money each club will receive based on how they perform at the 2025 Club World Cup and how far they get in the competition.

We will update this list as the competition plays out and calculate the amount of money each club makes once it is confirmed.

STAGEPER CLUB
Group Stage (three matches)USD 2.0 million win/1.0 million draw per club
Round of 16+ USD 7.5 million
Quarter-final+ USD 13.125 million
Semi-final+ USD 21.0 million
Finalist+ USD 30.0 million
Winner+ USD 40.0 million

Participation pillar: USD 525 million

CONTINENTPER CLUB
EuropeUSD 12.81-38.19 million *
South AmericaUSD 15.21 million
North, Central America & CaribbeanUSD 9.55 million
AsiaUSD 9.55 million
AfricaUSD 9.55 million
OceaniaUSD 3.58 million

*Determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria

2025 FIFA Club World Cup prize money list

To be updated once prize money payout is confirmed.