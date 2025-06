2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup schedule, tables, dates, how to watch live

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup hits the Midwest and West Coast over the next several weeks, as Mexico look to repeat as champions and become the first nation to win 10 Gold Cups.

The USMNT limps into the tournament hoping to reclaim the trophy and win for the eighth time, while Canada are in-form and seeking a second Gold Cup and everybody else, well, they’re look for Gold Cup numero uno.

Panama and Jamaica have been to multiple finals over the past dozen years and would love the honor of hoisting the Gold Cup, which has been won in alternating tournaments by the Mexico and the United States dating back to 2011.

Below is everything you need to know for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament, which is taking place in the United States.

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup dates, how to watch live

When: June 14-July 6

How to watch: FOX, FS1, FS2

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage schedule

Saturday June 14

Mexico vs Dominican Republic — 10:15pm ET

Sunday June 15

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago — 6pm ET

Haiti vs Saudi Arabia — 8:15pm ET

Costa Rica vs Suriname — 11pm ET

Monday June 16

Panama vs Guadeloupe — 7pm ET

Jamaica vs Guatemala — 10pm ET

Tuesday June 17

Curacao vs El Salvador — 8:15pm ET

Canada vs Honduras — 10:30pm ET

Wednesday June 18

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic — 7pm ET

Suriname vs Mexico — 10pm ET

Thursday June 19

Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti — 6:45pm ET

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT — 9:15pm ET

Friday June 20

Jamaica vs Guadelope — 7:45pm ET

Guatemala vs Panama — 10pm ET

Saturday June 21

Curacao vs Canada — 7pm ET

Honduas vs El Salvador — 10pm ET

Sunday June 22

Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago — 7pm ET

USMNT vs Haiti — 7pm ET

Dominican Republic vs Suriname — 10pm ET

Mexico vs Costa Rica — 7pm ET

Tuesday June 24

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala — 7pm ET

Panama vs Jamaica — 7pm ET

Canada vs El Salvador — 10pm ET

Honduras vs Curacao — 10pm ET

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

Saturday June 28

Quarterfinal 1 — 7:15pm ET

Quarterfinal 2 — 10:15pm ET

Sunday June 29

Quarterfinal 3 — 4pm ET

Quarterfinal 4 — 7pm ET

Semifinals

Wednesday July 2

Semifinal 1 — 7pm ET

Semifinal 2 — 10pm ET

Final

Sunday July 6

Winners semifinal 1 vs Winners semifinal 2 — 7pm ET

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup standings

Group A

1. Mexico

2. Costa Rica

3. Suriname

4. Dominican Republic

Group B

1. Canada

2. Honduras

3. El Salvador

4. Curacao

Group C

1. Panama

2. Jamaica

3. Guatemala

4. Guadeloupe

Group D

1. United States (USMNT)

2. Haiti

3. Trinidad and Tobago

4. Saudi Arabia