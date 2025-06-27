How to watch USMNT vs Costa Rica live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s Take Two for Mauricio Pochettino in tournament knockout rounds for the United States men’s national team when the Yanks face Costa Rica in a 2025 Gold Cup quarterfinal in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Pochettino led the Yanks to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals before they bowed out earlier this year, and he’s engineered a near-perfect group stage at the Gold Cup.

The USMNT have won all three of their matches, conceding a single goal to win Group D and set up a showdown with Costa Rica.

Los Ticos were hard-luck runners-up in Group A, beating Dominican Republic and Suriname but drawing Mexico to finish behind El Tri on a single goal in goal differential.

Led by former Mexico manager Miguel Herrera, Costa Rica should prove the toughest test of the tournament so far for the Yanks after Pochettino oversaw wins over Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti.

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Costa Rica, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Costa Rica live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET Sunday

How to watch: FOX, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app

USMNT team news, focus

It’s been a breakout tournament for Malik Tillman, and the USMNT’s midfield is deep and strong even without several key names. Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, and Luca de la Torre are among the players who will patrol the middle of the park. Tim Ream and Chris Richards have proven solid at the back, though Pochettino has to choose his man behind them. Matt Freese had been good but made a bad error on the lone concession of the tournament.

Costa Rica team news, focus

Los Ticos are a threat with 23-year-old Spartak Moscow star Manfred Ugalde leading the line, and he scored three goals in the group stage after leading the Russian top flight in goals this season. Young Rio Ave midfielder Brandon Aguilera has also been excellent on this stage, and Westerlo 20-year-old Josimer Alcocer has bagged a pair of goals. Questions were raised off three conceded goals to Suriname and another one to the Dominican Republic, but a nil-nil over 90 minutes against Mexico shows that Keylor Navas and his back line are no slouches.

USMNT vs Costa Rica prediction

The Yanks are due for a scare, and Costa Rica are their toughest foe since the friendly losses to Turkiye and Switzerland. Keylor Navas was solid in a 0-0 draw against Mexico, but Los Ticos back line is not what it’s been in the past. Costa Rica’s Manfred Ugalde is a player but the U.S. has the most dangerous playmaker in Malik Tillman. Herrera’s tournament nous is a wild card here, but Pochettino has looked more and more comfortable with both his Best XI and this tournament. Should the USMNT be on upset alert? Only if they are not alert. The Yanks have shown entitlement in the past but seem to have been properly awakened by the chastening loss to Switzerland. Ultimately, the USMNT depth in midfield and relative strength at center back — speaking in CONCACAF terms — should be enough for a place in the semifinal round. USMNT 2-1 Costa Rica.