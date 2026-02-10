West Ham 1-1 Manchester United: Sesko’s stoppage-time equalizer keeps unbeaten run going

Manchester United were seconds from defeat to West Ham on Tuesday, but Benjamin Sesko bagged a stoppage-time equalizer to give the Red Devils a 1-1 draw and a point for their trip to east London.

Neither side strayed too far from safety in the first half, as they combine for just five shots and 0.28 xG through 45 minutes. The second half got off to a flying start that opened the game up after Tomas Soucek made it 1-0 in the 50th minute. Man United had far more of the ball from that point forward (71 percent in the second half), but still couldn’t consistently create scoring chances against West Ham’s stout, robust defense — until Bryan Mbeumo found Sesko near the penalty spot in the 96th.

The victory keeps Manchester United (45 points) steady in 4th place as Chelsea also drew, with Leeds, on Tuesday. West Ham (24 points) are still in 18th, in the relegation zone, but are now just two point behind Nottingham Forest in 17th and five back of Tottenham Hotspur in 16th.

What’s next?

Burton vs West Ham — Saturday, 7:15 am ET (FA Cup)

West Ham vs Bournemouth — Saturday, Feb. 21, 12:30 pm ET (next PL fixture)

Everton vs Manchester United — Monday, Feb. 23, 3 pm ET

West Ham vs Man United live updates

West Ham vs Man United final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Tomas Soucek (50'), Benjamin Sesko (90'+6)

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Man United: Sesko flicks home the stoppage-time equalizer (90'+6)

Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham Benjamin Sesko delivers in stoppage time for Manchester United once again as he brings the Red Devils back to level terms at 1-1 against West Ham.

NO GOAL! Casemiro narrowly offside before scoring the equalizer (63')

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Man United: Soucek puts the Hammers ahead after halftime (50')

Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham's opener London Stadium is rocking as Jarrod Bowen is able to spot Tomas Soucek at the near post to give the Hammers a shock 1-0 lead over Manchester United.

West Ham starting lineup

Hermansen - Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf - Soucek, Potts, Fernandes - Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos

Man United starting lineup

Lammens - Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes - Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils have won four-straight games after beating 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday to move within three points of third-place Aston Villa and 12 behind leaders Arsenal.

And while West Ham were an afterthought just a few weeks ago, Nuno Espirito Santo has led the Irons to three wins in their last four games to pull within three points of safety and six points back of 14th-place Spurs, 15th-place Palace, and 16th-place Leeds. Those wins came over Spurs, Sunderland and Burnley (a big 2-0 away win at the weekend) but West Ham will not be worried about their opponent as they desperately seek to climb out of the relegation zone with a refreshed squad following January acquisitions of Taty Castellanos, Axel Disasi, Pablo Felipe and Adama Traore.

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Clair Todibo (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock)

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction

Todibo’s suspension forced Disasi straight into the team and he proved up to the challenge. West Ham will have hope of slowing Man United’s attack but Bruno Fernandes is thriving at the moment and will surely unlock some chances for the Red Devils. Probably too many for Espirito Santo’s men to manage a positive result. But maybe? West Ham 1-1 Manchester United