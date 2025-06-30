 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

Top Clips

nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USMNT vs Costa Rica player ratings: Who else starred on Matt Freese’s banner day?

  
Published June 29, 2025 09:28 PM

The United States men’s national team played with fire — and played with fire — in its Gold Cup quarterfinal with Costa Rica on Sunday, emerging after penalties thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Matt Freese.

MORE — Recap & analysis

The Yanks trailed 1-0 and then tossed away a 2-1 advantage before winning 4-3 in penalties.

The story of the game came down to errors, as the USMNT were superior but made two huge mistakes that led to Costa Rica goals and also missed a penalty in the first half.

There were also excellent performances all over the pitch, as this game could’ve been 4-1 by the time Costa Rica found its late leveller.

So who else, besides Freese, starred on Sunday?

USMNT vs Costa Rica player ratings

Matt Freese: 8 — Over 90 minutes? Nothing fantastic, nothing awful. In penalties? Much, much better.

Alex Freeman: 6.5 — The young full back was active and hungry but his youth nearly allowed Costa Rica a late winner.

Chris Richards: 7.5 — An excellent threat off set-pieces and good in his own end.

Tim Ream: 6.5 — Solid enough.

Max Arfsten (Off 84'): 6 — What are we supposed to do with this guy? It feels like the Liverpool/Trent Alexander-Arnold dilemma, CONCACAF-style. He is so good in the final third, with a goal and an assist. He also made a flair play at midfield that allowed Costa Rica to break the other way, then gave away a needless penalty. Dribbled past on the edge of the box en route to Costa Rica’s late equalizer, too.

Tyler Adams: 7 — Won the ball back plenty and pushed play as well.

Sebastian Berhalter: 7.5 — No surprise here given his lineage but there’s a proper amount of USMNT fire in the playmaker. Set pieces were decent. Tied with Richards for most passes into the final third.

Luca de la Torre (Off 77'): 6 — Really good with the ball but watched along with Arfsten as Costa Rica knifed between them en route to the equalizer.

Malik Tillman: 8 — Imagine this mark if he didn’t slap his first-half penalty off the post. Won the ball back time-and-again and was a constant threat. Drew an absolute mauling from Costa Rica. That’s a sign of respect.

Diego Luna (Off 84'): 7.5 — His goal changed directions but it counts all the same. Only Berhalter was credited with more created chances than “Moon Man’s” three.

Patrick Agyemang (Off 90'): 7 — Excellent hold-up play. Four shot attempts were tied for the game-high with Tillman.

Subs

Damion Downs (On 77'): N/A
John Tolkin (On 84'): N/A
Jack McGlynn (On 84'): N/A
Brian White (On 90'): N/A