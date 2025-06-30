USMNT vs Costa Rica player ratings: Who else starred on Matt Freese’s banner day?

The United States men’s national team played with fire — and played with fire — in its Gold Cup quarterfinal with Costa Rica on Sunday, emerging after penalties thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Matt Freese.

MORE — Recap & analysis

The Yanks trailed 1-0 and then tossed away a 2-1 advantage before winning 4-3 in penalties.

The story of the game came down to errors, as the USMNT were superior but made two huge mistakes that led to Costa Rica goals and also missed a penalty in the first half.

There were also excellent performances all over the pitch, as this game could’ve been 4-1 by the time Costa Rica found its late leveller.

So who else, besides Freese, starred on Sunday?

USMNT vs Costa Rica player ratings

Matt Freese: 8 — Over 90 minutes? Nothing fantastic, nothing awful. In penalties? Much, much better.

Alex Freeman: 6.5 — The young full back was active and hungry but his youth nearly allowed Costa Rica a late winner.

Chris Richards: 7.5 — An excellent threat off set-pieces and good in his own end.

Tim Ream: 6.5 — Solid enough.

Max Arfsten (Off 84'): 6 — What are we supposed to do with this guy? It feels like the Liverpool/Trent Alexander-Arnold dilemma, CONCACAF-style. He is so good in the final third, with a goal and an assist. He also made a flair play at midfield that allowed Costa Rica to break the other way, then gave away a needless penalty. Dribbled past on the edge of the box en route to Costa Rica’s late equalizer, too.

Tyler Adams: 7 — Won the ball back plenty and pushed play as well.

Sebastian Berhalter: 7.5 — No surprise here given his lineage but there’s a proper amount of USMNT fire in the playmaker. Set pieces were decent. Tied with Richards for most passes into the final third.

Luca de la Torre (Off 77'): 6 — Really good with the ball but watched along with Arfsten as Costa Rica knifed between them en route to the equalizer.

Malik Tillman: 8 — Imagine this mark if he didn’t slap his first-half penalty off the post. Won the ball back time-and-again and was a constant threat. Drew an absolute mauling from Costa Rica. That’s a sign of respect.

Diego Luna (Off 84'): 7.5 — His goal changed directions but it counts all the same. Only Berhalter was credited with more created chances than “Moon Man’s” three.

Patrick Agyemang (Off 90'): 7 — Excellent hold-up play. Four shot attempts were tied for the game-high with Tillman.

Subs

Damion Downs (On 77'): N/A

John Tolkin (On 84'): N/A

Jack McGlynn (On 84'): N/A

Brian White (On 90'): N/A