How to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea and Palmeiras meet in Philadelphia on Friday in a tasty quarterfinal at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Palmeiras have been very impressive with the Brazil giants keeping three clean sheets in their four games so far and they battled to victory against fellow Brazilians Botafogo to reach the quarterfinals. Their star young winger Estevao Willian will be joining Chelsea after the Club World Cup and is able to play against the Blues, so that is a storyline to keep on eye on.

After shock defeats for Inter Milan and Manchester City the bracket has opened up for Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea and they are the favorites to reach the final. They dominated Benfica in the last 16, eventually winning 4-1 in extra time after a long weather delay enraged Chelsea’s manager and players. Still, they’re enjoying their Club World Cup experience so far and will fancy their chances of reaching the semifinal where they will face the winner of Fluminense vs Al Hilal.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9pm ET Friday (July 4)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia

TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

Palmeiras team news, focus

Gustavo Gomez will be unavailable after being sent off in extra time in the last 16 and losing one of their starting center backs is a blow. Palmeiras are solid and reliable and will be really tough for Chelsea to break down. Palmeiras have won the Brazilian Serie A in 2022 and 2023 and the Copa Libertadores in 2020 and 2021, and they’re showing their pedigree as a team who are used to winning trophies. They will not be fazed by this occasion and their fans will once again turn out in huge numbers.

Chelsea team news, focus

Maresca will be without star central midfielder Moises Caicedo due to suspension and that is a massive loss. Caicedo has been exceptional in this tournament, and for most of the last 18 months, and it will be intriguing to see how Maresca lines the Blues up without the Ecuadorian enforcer. Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez will start in central midfield with Reece James perhaps joining them in midfield and Malo Gusto coming in at right back but tucking inside. Chelsea have looked really good in this tournament and have added extra wrinkles to their hybrid midfield and wing-back system. Liam Delap is likely to start up top once again and the duo of Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto look certain to start just behind him.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea prediction

This will be tight and tense and could go to extra time, but Chelsea’s extra attacking options will be too much for Palmeiras to control. Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea.