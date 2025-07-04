 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets add pitchers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez to long injured list
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Aaron Judge draws 23rd intentional walk, matches Mickey Mantle’s 1957 Yankees record
Ronald Acuna
Poor hitting has Braves fending off trade deadline questions after series loss to Angels

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sonmez becomes first Turkish player in Open Era to reach third round of a Slam

  
Published July 4, 2025 10:40 AM

Zeynep Sonmez became the first Turkish player in the professional era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament by beating Xinyu Wang 7-5, 7-5 at Wimbledon on Thursday.

She hopes her win ensures it won’t be that long before another Turkish player reaches that stage.

“My mom and the people in my team told me that there were videos where kids were watching me back at home, in tennis clubs on TV,” Sonmez said. “And I hope they get inspired or they feel like, ‘Oh, we can do that too.’”

No Turkish man or woman had made the third round of a major since the Open Era began in 1968, although Cagla Buyukakcay made the second round at three Grand Slams between 2016-17.

One has to go back 75 years to find the last Turkish woman to make it that far, when Bahtiye Musluoglu reached the third round of the French Open in 1950.

The 23-year-old Sonmez was supported by a number of Turkish fans in the crowd and took selfies with some of them after the match.

“I feel that there are a lot of Turkish people (here) and it makes me very happy,” she said.

Sonmez has a WTA title under her belt, at last year’s Merida Open, but had lost in the first round in three previous major tournaments. This is her first Wimbledon appearance.