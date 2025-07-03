Diogo Jota tributes pour in following Liverpool forward’s death

Tributes from around the football and sports world have been paid to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after the Portuguese international and his brother, André Silva — a professional footballer for Portuguese side Penafiel — died in a car crash on Thursday.

Additionally, UEFA has announced that a moment of silence will be observed before Thursday and Friday’s Women’s EURO 2025 matches in memory of Jota and his brother.

Liverpool Football Club

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

“This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace — Love J.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish

“Football is not important at this sad time. You feel so helpless, knowing there’s so little we can do to ease the pain for Diogo’s wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children, and their heartbroken family. Thinking and praying for all their loved ones after the devastating loss of both Diogo and his brother André. RIP YNWA”

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

“It doesn’t make sense. We were just together with the national team, you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.

Former club Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018-2020)

“We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, André. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.

Premier League statement

“Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Aged just 28, Diogo had enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother André was thriving at FC Penafiel — they will both be so sorely missed by all those who knew them and by the worldwide football community. On behalf of FIFA and the wider football family, my thoughts are with their family and friends, as well as everyone at Liverpool FC, FC Penafiel and the Portuguese Football Federation. May they rest in peace.”

Liverpool minority owner LeBron James

My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/B3tYVJJxkA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2025

William, Prince of Wales

“As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him”

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal

“What terribly sad and painful news. All my love, affection, and support to his wife, his children, his family, and his friends in such a difficult moment. Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva.”