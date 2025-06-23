USMNT vs Haiti player ratings — Tillman continues to put imprint on Pochettino’s team

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT completed a perfect group stage at the 2025 Gold Cup on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Haiti.

The Yanks only allowed one goal over 270 minutes of Group D play and that came from a rare mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese.

MORE — USMNT 2-1 Haiti recap, video highlights

Malik Tillman again shone brightly, Tim Ream continued to look more like his best days, and Tyler Adams navigated a tricky first-minute yellow card.

There was a lot to like, and these kind of player ratings are fun to dish out.

USMNT vs Haiti player ratings

Matt Freese: 5 —- Massive error on the Haiti goal. Ironically was otherwise very tidy with the ball.

John Tolkin: 7.5 —- He’s not a thrill-a-minute attacker like Max Arfsten, but man it looked steadier at the back with him on the left and the opponents are only going to improve in attacking flair...

Chris Richards: 6.5 —- By no means bad, but didn’t reach the heights of his previous appearances.

Tim Ream: 7.5 —- The grief he received from some corners of the media for his back pass to Freese on the Haiti goal is infantilizing Freese. Ream may well, as crazy as this sounds, may be starting at the 2026 World Cup if his wheels don’t fall off. Game-high 10 passes into the final third.

Alex Freeman: 7 —- His best game of the Gold Cup, and one of few players to start all three games.

Tyler Adams (Off 88'): 7.5 —- That first minute yellow was silly and scary, but the way he navigated the next 87 minutes should resonate with Pochettino (and Andoni Iraola, honestly). Savvy. Long-range passing was excellent.

Luca de la Torre (Off 81'): 7.5 —- Solid. Does a lot of things well when it comes to shuttling the ball where it needs to go on the pitch.

Brenden Aaronson (Off 70'): 7 —- Did the things you usually like from his game while limiting the tornado-like moments that seem to send him out of control. Still just 24, he’s looking a more matured product.

Malik Tillman: 8.5 —- His floor has been good over five games, and he’s been great a few times. Scored a goal, might’ve had another, and only Freese had more ball recoveries. Yes, these opponents are not World Cup caliber but he’ll have that chance in the next few days. Right now, he’s close to a starter. Only

Quinn Sullivan (Off 70'): 7 —- Good rebound performance after some time off the bench. Nearly scored on a volley and sent in a nice rabona cross for flair.

Patrick Agyemang (Off 81'): 8 —- He just keeps working, and at this point might’ve just raised his floor to “last center forward on the World Cup roster.” Love the story, but love the player’s unique properties more.