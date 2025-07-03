USMNT vs Guatemala player ratings: Who (besides Diego Luna) starred in Gold Cup semifinal?

The USMNT is headed to the final of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup after Diego Luna scored twice in the opening quarter-hour to beat Guatemala 2-1 in St. Louis on Wednesday.

So, who other than the 21-year-old Real Salt Lake star (and rising superstar) shone brightly, and who needs to step up if the Yanks are to win the final on Sunday?

USMNT vs Guatemala player ratings

Matt Freese: 6.5 — Made four saves in total on the night, including a key one against Rubio Rubin at the (very) near post in the 36th minute.

Alex Freeman: 6.5 — A dangerous threat getting forward on the right side and equalled Malik Tillman for the most chances created (two) by an American.

Chris Richards: 6.5 — Even when he’s not (required to be) brilliant, Richards has reached a level of consistency that doesn’t have fans trembling with fear every time the opposition breaches the final third and penalty area.

Tim Ream: 7.5 — The hometown captain locked up the left side of defense and hardly misplaced a pass all night (______). He’s going to start at the World Cup, and we’re just going to have to accept that at some point.

Max Arfsten: 7 — A heavily trodden path into the final third for the USMNT, the Columbus Crew left back is essentially locked in as Antonee Robinson’s backup (and eventual successor).

Tyler Adams: 6.5 — Long-range passing (4 of 5) continues to impress and open up opportunities from seemingly nothing. A very nice addition to his game, especially when his midfield partner doesn’t orchestrate everything.

Luca de la Torre: 6 — Far less involved than you would like to see from the passing half of a double pivot (19 of 19), but that’s to be expected when you’re two goals up after 15 minutes.

Malik Tillman: 7 — Nominally credited with an assist on Luna’s second goal, but this was easily his (and many others’) most blasé performance of the tournament.

Sebastian Berhalter: 6 — Defensive work: excellent. Sometimes that what you need from a winger, especially when you’re two goals ahead so early.

Diego Luna: 9 — His incredible ascent continues, and it’s not just goals but the constant involvement and playmaking from midfield. When was the last time the USMNT had a player this natural and competent on the ball? Easy answer: never.

Patrick Agyemang: 6.5 — Nearly scored with a header in the 61st minute, but again wasn’t as involved or integral in the attacking phase — and that’s OK because no one else had to be, for a change.

