How to watch Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mexico’s bid to repeat as CONCACAF Gold Cup champions hits a non-CONCACAF road block on Saturday when tournament invitee Saudi Arabia hits Glendale, Arizona.

El Tri won Group A with two wins and a scoreless draw against Costa Rica, while Saudi Arabia beat Haiti and lost to the United States before drawing with Trinidad and Tobago to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Mexico are also bidding to become the first 10-time winner of the Gold Cup.

For live updates and highlights throughout Mexico vs Saudi Arabia, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:!5pm ET, Sunday

How to watch: FS1, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app

Mexico team news, focus

Cesar Montes has been terrific at both ends for El Tri, scoring thrice and overseeing a team which has not allowed a goal since conceding twice in a 3-2 tournament-opening win. West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez leads a strong midfield, and Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez give Javier Aguirre plenty of danger up top

Saudi Arabia team news, focus

The Saudis have only conceded two goals in this tournament, a record bettered only by the USMNT and Canada. They’ve defended with vigor, racking up hard tackles and clearances as a measure of pride. Al Ittihad back Abdulelah Al Amri has been a standout for the Herve Renard’s Green Falcons, but they’ll have to find goals to advance in this tournament.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction

It’s difficult to do this, but do it — forget the fact that the Saudis beat Argentina at the 2024 World Cup. If you’re not willing to forget that result, which was three years ago, think of it as the first match of a 2W-9L-1D run that included losses to Oman and Bolivia. Arizona is going to be a veritable home atmosphere for El Tri, who would be favored on a neutral ground, and the Saudis are missing their Al-Hilal representation (12 different Al-Hilal players have been called up in the next 12 months). This would be a stunner if it didn’t go the way of Javier Aguirre’s El Tri. Mexico 2-0 Saudi Arabia.