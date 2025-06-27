 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Draft
2025 Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Cooper Flagg leads the way
Kara Lawson
Kara Lawson always has been a basketball trailblazer and has a legit chance to lead USA squad in LA
Gary Bettman
An 84-game season is among the changes coming to the NHL as part of the new labor deal

Top Clips

MercuryLiberty.jpg
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
nbc_bwoa_1yearcomp_250626.jpg
Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa
nbc_dps_justintuckerdiscussion_250627.jpg
Patrick: ‘Can’t imagine’ Tucker plays in NFL again

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Draft
2025 Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Cooper Flagg leads the way
Kara Lawson
Kara Lawson always has been a basketball trailblazer and has a legit chance to lead USA squad in LA
Gary Bettman
An 84-game season is among the changes coming to the NHL as part of the new labor deal

Top Clips

MercuryLiberty.jpg
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
nbc_bwoa_1yearcomp_250626.jpg
Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa
nbc_dps_justintuckerdiscussion_250627.jpg
Patrick: ‘Can’t imagine’ Tucker plays in NFL again

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 27, 2025 11:00 AM

Mexico’s bid to repeat as CONCACAF Gold Cup champions hits a non-CONCACAF road block on Saturday when tournament invitee Saudi Arabia hits Glendale, Arizona.

El Tri won Group A with two wins and a scoreless draw against Costa Rica, while Saudi Arabia beat Haiti and lost to the United States before drawing with Trinidad and Tobago to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Mexico are also bidding to become the first 10-time winner of the Gold Cup.

For live updates and highlights throughout Mexico vs Saudi Arabia, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:!5pm ET, Sunday
How to watch: FS1, TUDN
Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app

Mexico team news, focus

Cesar Montes has been terrific at both ends for El Tri, scoring thrice and overseeing a team which has not allowed a goal since conceding twice in a 3-2 tournament-opening win. West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez leads a strong midfield, and Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez give Javier Aguirre plenty of danger up top

Saudi Arabia team news, focus

The Saudis have only conceded two goals in this tournament, a record bettered only by the USMNT and Canada. They’ve defended with vigor, racking up hard tackles and clearances as a measure of pride. Al Ittihad back Abdulelah Al Amri has been a standout for the Herve Renard’s Green Falcons, but they’ll have to find goals to advance in this tournament.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction

It’s difficult to do this, but do it — forget the fact that the Saudis beat Argentina at the 2024 World Cup. If you’re not willing to forget that result, which was three years ago, think of it as the first match of a 2W-9L-1D run that included losses to Oman and Bolivia. Arizona is going to be a veritable home atmosphere for El Tri, who would be favored on a neutral ground, and the Saudis are missing their Al-Hilal representation (12 different Al-Hilal players have been called up in the next 12 months). This would be a stunner if it didn’t go the way of Javier Aguirre’s El Tri. Mexico 2-0 Saudi Arabia.