How to watch USMNT v Haiti live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The United States men’s national team gets a final tune-up for the Gold Cup knockout rounds when Mauricio Pochettino leads the team into Arlington for a match-up with Les Grenadiers of Haiti on Sunday.

The Yanks have sealed passage from the group stage with wins over Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia, and could meet Mexico or Costa Rica in the quarterfinal, and they’ll have no way of knowing whether El Tri or Los Ticos are first or second in the Group A prior to kickoff.

So a match-up with rivals Mexico could be coming win, lose, or draw against Haiti, as Mexico face Costa Rica later in the evening with El Tri only clear of Los Ticos on one goal worth of differential and Costa Rica ahead on goals by one.

Haiti can still reach the knockout rounds with a win over the Yanks plus help from Trinidad and Tobago. The Saudis have three points while the USMNT and T&T each have one. T&T needs a win over the Saudis and a Haiti loss or draw versus the U.S. (or a blowout win over Saudi Arabia that is four goals better than Haiti’s win over the USMNT).

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Haiti, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Haiti live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET, Sunday

How to watch: FOX, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app

USMNT team news, focus

Haji Wright is dealing with a reported achilles injury of undisclosed severity, though the forward was in attendance at the Saudi Arabia match. Damion Downs also dealt with a late injury after coming off the bench. Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso both returned from short injury absences against the Saudis, though whether they’ll be fit to start by Sunday is a question mark. Pochettino did not rotate his XI much between the first two games, but he can do what he wants on Sunday which could mean opportunities for John Tolkin, Nathan Harriel, Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson, and/or Brian White.

Haiti team news, focus

Les Grenadiers won’t have Nantes center back Jean-Kevin Duverne, who was sent off early in their 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago. They will have veteran AEK Athens striker Frantzy Pierrot, who has 32 goals in 40 caps including the lone goal in this tournament. All-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon is also in the squad as is goalkeeper Johny Placide. This is one of the better performing Haiti sides in recent history and it’s led by an international management veteran in French manager Sebastien Migne.

USMNT vs Haiti prediction

This match may end up being trickier than the win over bunkered-in Saudi Arabia, as Haiti need a win. That impetus to attack should hopefully lead to a more appealing spectacle, one that would benefit the USMNT. USMNT 3-1 Haiti.