Diogo Jota dies in car crash

  
Published July 3, 2025 06:47 AM
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Diogo Jota of Liverpool looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died after being involved in a car crash.

Jota, 28, was involved in the crash in Spain and died alongside his brother Andre.

Liverpool Football Club released the following statement after police in Spain confirmed the news that Jota had passed away.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”