How to watch USMNT vs Guatemala: Gold Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The USMNT beat Costa Rica in one penalty shootout, just hours after Guatemala did the same to eliminate Canada, setting up an unlikely semifinal showdown in the semifinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday (7 pm ET).

Mauricio Pochettino’s side erased an early deficit with goals two minutes before and after halftime, but the Ticos hit back in the 71st minute and took the Yanks to spot kicks. Goalkeeper Matt Freese wound up the hero of the day after saving three of six attempts from 12 yards. Even without the likes of Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Yunus Musah, the Americans are in the semifinals of the Gold Cup for the 13th straight tournament.

USMNT focus, team news

Two USMNT players, Malik Tillman and Patrick Agyemang, felt slightly worse for wear when they awoke on Monday after throwing themselves into 34 duels (18 won) and suffering eight fouls between them. Tillman took six of those fouls and at looked like he might have to come off at multiple points during the second half, only to go the full 90 and redeem himself in the penalty shootout after he hit the post from the spot in the 37th minute. Tillman has been a revelation at this tournament (3 goals, 1 assist) after finishing the Eredivisie season with a bang (5 goals, 1 assist in eight games upon returning from an ankle injury. Next stop: Bayer Leverkusen? And then, World Cup starting XI for the USMNT? We shall see, sooner rather than later.

Guatemala focus, team news

Guatemala found themselves a goal down midway through the first half as well, and their fortunes also changed right before halftime when Jacob Shaffelburg was shown his second yellow card and sent off. Los Chapines equalized through former United States international Rubio Rubin, who switched his international allegiance in 2022 to represent his mother’s homeland. Rubio has scored 13 goals in 34 appearances.

USMNT vs Guatemala prediction

At this point of the tournament, Pochettino’s team just about picks itself with promising performers (Tillman, Agyemang and Diego Luna) becoming breakout stars across the front line. As their chemistry grows, so will their output. USMNT 3-1 Guatemala.