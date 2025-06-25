USMNT transfer news: Latest on futures of Malik Tillman, Johnny Cardoso, Patrick Agyemang

USMNT stars Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman, and Patrick Agyemang began their careers at Internacional, Bayern Munich, and the University of Rhode Island, proving there are plenty of paths to the top for American soccer stars.

They’re also among a host of players linked with new homes in Europe this summer, as the United States men’s national team continues to grow in renown.

Giovanni Reyna has seen his name linked with one of his father’s old clubs (Sunderland), while Jack McGlynn has been mentioned as Parma target, and Matt Turner has been oft-connected with French powers Olympique Lyon (although the Ligue 1 side may be demoted to Ligue 1 for finance reasons).

Here’s more on three of the above reports.

Johnny Cardoso transfer news: Atletico Madrid move on

Fabrizio Romano says the long-anticipated move of Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis to Atletico Madrid is drawing near.

Cardoso will cost Atleti about $35 million and sign a 5-year deal with one of La Liga’s powers.

Eyebrows were raised last summer when Tottenham Hotspur reportedly acquired his future rights from Betis, and Cardoso raised his profile by featuring in a run to the Conference League Final.

Not 24 until September, the Gregg Berhalter-capped midfielder has succeeded in Brazil and Spain. He rung up almost 3,400 minutes this past season for Betis, scoring four times with an assist.

Cardoso is an instinctive, elite reader of the game, ranking in the 98th percentile for interceptions and 93rd percentile for clearances, with FBref.com comparing him favorably to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana.

Malik Tillman transfer news: Back to Bundesliga

The star of the USMNT’s Gold Cup run so far, Malik Tillman may be heading back to Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen has opened talks to sign Tillman, according to Florian Plettenberg, and they’re prepared to pay the release clause to bring the 23-year-old from PSV Eindhoven to the Bundesliga.

Tillman scored 15 times with five assists across all competitions last season, and his advanced numbers show a strong, physical, technical attacking midfielder who eagerly participates in all phases of the game.

He has been exceptional in all of the USMNT’s games so far this summer, showing fire and leadership. Raised in the academies of Greuther Furth and then Bayern Munich before making four senior appearances for the latter, Tillman has starred at Rangers and PSV Eindhoven. A step up was to be expected for Tillman.

Patrick Agyemang transfer news: Charlotte FC to Derby County

The English Championship may have another American striker, as Patrick Agyemang may be joining Josh Sargent and Daryl Dike in the second tier.

Romano says that Derby County want the 24-year-old Agyemang, who has become a favorite of Mauricio Pochettino’s in the USMNT set-up.

Agyemang has scored at every level of his career from college to Major League Soccer and his massive frame and nose for goal make him an intriguing prospect for Derby County boss John Eustace.