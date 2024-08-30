USMNT: Tottenham buy future rights to Johnny Cardoso? Unpacking the unusual report

The most interesting story of the Premier League transfer deadline day involves the no-movement move of a United States men’s national team player.

Johnny Cardoso, who turns 23 next month, could become a Tottenham Hotspur player next season, or the season after that, or never but still net Spurs some money.

What’s that now?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs asked for the future rights of Cardoso as part of a deal to bring Gio Lo Celso to Real Betis. Tottenham want and are receiving the first option on the USMNT holding midfielder, who moved to Betis from Brazilian club Internacional for a reported $8 million last winter.

Another report from MLS expert Tom Bogert says that the transfer fee for Cardoso is $33 million and if any other club comes in for Cardoso, Spurs will have the first option. If Spurs don’t buy Cardoso and another club does, they will also have a percentage of any fee Betis.

Who is Johnny Cardoso and what’s this deal all about?

As Joe Prince-Wright wrote in our deadline day live blog, “Why go to all of that trouble if they don’t rate him and see him as a likely target for the future?”

Cardoso’s profile has risen massively from USMNT curiosity to second-half standout for Real Betis this summer and now a seemingly big piece of Spurs allowing Lo Celso to leave North London.

The New Jersey-born Cardoso has 15 caps and played 69 minutes at this summer’s Copa America. He’s more than a bit player at Betis, starting both games in their Conference League qualifying-win over Ukrainian side Kryvbas.

His Football Reference page is bonkers, as Cardoso ranks in in the upper echelon of top-five league midfielders for tackles, interceptions, clearances, and aerials.

The Spurs financial commitment to his future is intriguing, however — this doesn’t feel like a common practice. In ways, it feels revolutionary. Why wouldn’t a club like Chelsea, for example, make moves like this rather than crowd their team room?