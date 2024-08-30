Transfer Deadline Day: Live updates, latest news, analysis on last-minute deals

Transfer deadline day has arrived in the Premier League and we will keep you updated with all of the latest news as clubs make a late scramble to sign and offload players.

[ LIVE: Watch Sky Sports News’ Deadline Day coverage on Peacock, 12-7pm ET ]

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Manuel Ugarte, Aaron Ramsdale, Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho are all expected to move on deadline day, but it isn’t always straightforward.

[ MORE: Full list of every single transfer this summer for all 20 Premier League clubs ]

Below you will find analysis and reaction to all of the developing deals.

Transfer Deadline Day - Live updates, news, analysis

Ivan Toney expected to sign for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia for $52.7 million

Neto expected to join Arsenal on loan

Future remains uncertain for both Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho

Southampton sign Aaron Ramsdale

Victor Osimhen — Is he heading to Chelsea or Saudi Arabia?

Ward-Prowse, Morato set to sign for Nottingham Forest

Soler to West Ham in the works

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner heading for loan at Crystal Palace

First big move of Deadline Day confirmed - Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton from Arsenal

This is a big one for Southampton. England international goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has joined them from Arsenal on a four-year contract. Ramsdale, 26, lost his starting spot at Arsenal to David Raya last season and a move always seemed likely this summer. Southampton have pulled off a major coup here to get Ramsdale, with the reported fee $23.7 million with up to $9.2 million in add ons. Ramsdale will be a number one goalkeeper in the Premier League, suits Southampton’s possession-based style perfectly and is hungry to push for England’s No. 1 shirt. This move did not seem likely up until yesterday due to the finances involved, but Southampton have pounced and Ramsdale seems delighted to move on from sitting on the bench for Arsenal. Also, to explain the Hagrid inspired announcement: Ramsdale attended Southampton’s playoff final victory against Leeds at Wembley back in May dressed as Hagrid to support his close friend David Brooks who was playing for Saints. Attending a Wembley final in fancy dress was a tradition Ramsdale and his close group of friends started a few years back whenever one of them would get there. Three months later Ramsdale will be in goal for Southampton rather than watching them in the stands dressed as Hagrid.

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea is ON as talks continue

Okay, the dominoes are starting to fall. According to Fabrizio Romano, Jadon Sancho has given the green light to a move to Chelsea and talks are taking place between the two clubs. Does that mean that Raheem Sterling is heading the other way? I’m not sure United need another winger given all of the options they have in attack.

🚨🔵 Jadon Sancho gives total green light to Chelsea move, he’s keen on joining #CFC project.



Talks are taking place between Chelsea and Man United, deal currently ON.



Juventus in complete stand-by since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PzmrFWjWlX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

In USMNT transfer news, Matt Turner is heading to Crystal Palace

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner is heading to Crystal Palace on loan from Nottingham Forest. Turner is not in Forest’s plans and he will be a back-up for Dean Henderson at Palace. It’s a decent spot for Turner who has more chance of minutes at Palace than he does at Forest, and he will scrap with Henderson for the starting spot.

Neto set to join Arsenal on loan from Bournemouth

With Aaron Ramsdale set to sign for Southampton, Arsenal need a new back-up goalkeeper. They looked set to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol but it appears that deal has collapsed, so according to Fabrizio Romano they’ve made a loan move for Neto from Bournemouth. The Spanish goalkeeper is set to join on a straight season-long loan deal as Bournemouth signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan. Truly a move which works well for everyone.

Big news early on Deadline Day as Al Ahli move for Toney and Osimhen

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli have gone big on strikers and it has been reported by The Athletic that Ivan Toney will sign a three-year contract after a $52.7 million transfer fee has been agreed with Brentford. It has also been widely reported that Al Ahli have also agreed to sign Napoli Victor Osimhen. Fabrizio Romano is saying that the clubs have agreed a deal but Osimhen, who is also a target for Chelsea, is yet to agree personal terms. There are also reports out there from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports that Al Ahli won’t be able to sign both Toney and Osimhen due to rules around foreign players in the Saudi Pro League, so perhaps Chelsea could arrive late in the window to sign one of them? This is the big story to keep an eye on.