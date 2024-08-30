 Skip navigation
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Jason Rango Montoya works on bike outside hauler - a.jpg
Bonds of Trust: Jason Anderson and his behind-the-scenes man, Jason Montoya
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Curtis Cup - Match Day One
Sara Byrne’s chip-in heroics pulls GB&I even with U.S. after Day 1 of Curtis Cup

nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
nbc_golf_clarkint_240830.jpg
Clark: East Lake delivering ‘more good than bad’
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jadon Sancho leaving Manchester United for Chelsea. Will it work?

  
Published August 30, 2024 06:16 PM

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United nightmare is over, but a new test awaits the one-time Ballon d’Or candidate as he joins a cluttered field of wingers at Chelsea.

Chelsea has reportedly put in a deal sheet, which allows them to confirm transfers a few hours after the 6m ET end of the transfer window.

Sancho reportedly joins Chelsea on loan with an obligation for the Blues to buy the 23-times capped England forward after the season, when the player will be 25 years old. That fee, according to Fabrizio Romano, is approximately $33 million.

[ MORE: Full list of Premier League transfers, Summer 2024 ]

A member of Manchester City’s academy before moving to Borussia Dortmund and dominating the Bundesliga, Sancho’s move to Manchester United was slow-developing and never took root.

Sancho managed just 12 goals and six assists over 83 first-team appearances for Man United, requiring a loan to Dortmund at the end of last season where he showed well back in black and yellow.

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea: How can it work?

Sancho likes to operate on the left side but can work on the right just as well. It seems likely his best path to a starring role will be on the left.

His competition on the left includes shiny new signing Pedro Neto while Mykhailo Mudryk also prefers to be on that side.

But wait, there’s more. Joao Felix is a striker but if shipped wide he looks to the left. Noni Madueke is a right-sided player, as is Angelo.

Christopher Nkunku also plays some forward and left wing, while Cole Palmer moves across the field but is on the right when not central.

Over-simplifying, let’s assume Neto and Mudryk are the prime left-sided competitors, with Palmer and Nkunku duking it out centrally, and Sancho fighting with Madueke on the right. Sprinkle in some Felix if Jackson is dominating the center forward minutes.

This definitely can work out for Sancho.