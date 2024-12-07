College Football Playoff overtime rules: How does it work, number of overtimes, possessions, ties

It’s that time of year: the postseason – when evenly-matched teams face each other more often than not, meaning a higher chance at overtime. So what are the college football overtime rules? Are they different for the College Football Playoff? What’s the record for number of overtimes in a single game?

Here’s everything you need to know about how college football overtime works.

What are the rules for overtime in college football?

A college football game goes to overtime when the game is tied at the end of regulation (after four quarters of play), and the team that scores the most points in overtime wins the game.

Each team’s captains go to the 50-yard line for the overtime coin toss. The winning team of the coin toss can decide whether they play offense or defense or which end of the field will be used for both possessions of that overtime period. The losing team gets to decide the remaining option.

This isn’t a modified sudden-death system like the NFL; instead, each team gets a possession in each overtime period until one outscores the other.

Through the first two overtime periods, teams will start on the 25-yard line (unless relocated by a penalty). The team on offense can choose to start its possession with the football anywhere on or between the hash marks. Each team’s possession continues until it scores (touchdown or field goal) or fails to make a first down. Starting in second overtime, teams are required to try for a 2-point conversion instead of an extra point after a touchdown. Starting in third overtime, teams run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive.

What happens after two overtimes in college football?

How many overtimes can there be in NCAA college football?

There is no limit to overtimes in college football.

Are there ties in college football?

Since there is no limit to overtimes in college football, there are no ties.

Prior to the introduction of overtime in 1995, games often ended in ties, but overtime makes it so a winner must be determined.

How many timeouts do you get in college football overtime?

Each team will receive one timeout for every overtime period. Timeouts not used during regulation do not rollover to overtime and unused timeouts from previous overtime periods do not rollover to the next. Timeouts used between overtime periods are charged to the following period.

Are overtime rules the same for the regular season, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff?

Yes, overtime rules are the same for all college football games.

What are the longest overtime games in college football history?

The first and only game to ever reach nine overtimes happened on October 23, 2021, when Illinois and Penn State went back and forth until the Illini scored a two-point conversion in the ninth OT to upset the No. 7 Nittany Lions.

Most recently, No. 7 Georgia and Georgia Tech delivered an eight-overtime game on November 29, with some dubbing the 2024 edition “Clean, Old Fashioned Eight.” The Yellow Jackets led the Bulldogs 17-0 at halftime, but the Bulldogs rebounded in the second half, tying the game at 27-27 to force OT. In the eighth OT, Georgia was successful in its 2-point attempt after stopping Georgia Tech on their attempt, ultimately winning the game, 44-42.