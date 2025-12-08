How to watch the FA Cup third round draw live: Time, date, stream, details

The FA Cup third round draw is one of the top moments in the English domestic footballing calendar, as minnows aim to be drawn against some of the giants of the game.

All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship teams enter the FA Cup at the third round stage, while other teams from the lower leagues have been scrapping away for some time in several previous rounds just to reach this stage.

A few storylines to keep an eye on are sixth-tier Weston Super Mare reaching the third round for the first time in their 138-year history. Two other non-league side have made it to the third round draw with fifth-tier Boreham Wood (who reached the last 16 back in 2022) definitely in, plus sixth-tier Macclesfield FC are also in and Brackley Town have to beat Burton Albion on Monday to reach the third round.

With 64 teams left in the competition, each team has been assigned a ball number (see below) for the random draw as they will be drawn out of a glass bowl. The big change for this season is that there will be no replays at all from the third round on, so every game has to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed.

Below are all of the details you need to watch and follow the FA Cup third round draw live, as the third round games will take place on the weekend of January 10, 2026.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw live: Stream, time, details

Date: Monday, December 8

Time: 1:40pm ET

How to watch, stream: TNT Sports UK YouTube channel

FA Cup third round ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Charlton Athletic

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Derby County

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Portsmouth

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Sheffield United

34. Sheffield Wednesday

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wolverhampton Wanderers

44. Wrexham

45. Macclesfield

46. Grimsby Town

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Swindon Town

49. Weston Super Mare

50. Barnsley

51. Boreham Wood

52. Milton Keynes Dons

53. Wigan Athletic

54. Fleetwood Town

55. Salford City

56. Mansfield Town

57. Cambridge United

58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion

59. Blackpool

60. Walsall

61. Exeter City

62. Cheltenham Town

63. Doncaster Rovers

64. Port Vale