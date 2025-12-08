How to watch the FA Cup third round draw live: Time, date, stream, details
The FA Cup third round draw is one of the top moments in the English domestic footballing calendar, as minnows aim to be drawn against some of the giants of the game.
All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship teams enter the FA Cup at the third round stage, while other teams from the lower leagues have been scrapping away for some time in several previous rounds just to reach this stage.
A few storylines to keep an eye on are sixth-tier Weston Super Mare reaching the third round for the first time in their 138-year history. Two other non-league side have made it to the third round draw with fifth-tier Boreham Wood (who reached the last 16 back in 2022) definitely in, plus sixth-tier Macclesfield FC are also in and Brackley Town have to beat Burton Albion on Monday to reach the third round.
With 64 teams left in the competition, each team has been assigned a ball number (see below) for the random draw as they will be drawn out of a glass bowl. The big change for this season is that there will be no replays at all from the third round on, so every game has to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed.
Below are all of the details you need to watch and follow the FA Cup third round draw live, as the third round games will take place on the weekend of January 10, 2026.
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw live: Stream, time, details
Date: Monday, December 8
Time: 1:40pm ET
How to watch, stream: TNT Sports UK YouTube channel
FA Cup third round ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Derby County
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Portsmouth
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Sheffield United
34. Sheffield Wednesday
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wolverhampton Wanderers
44. Wrexham
45. Macclesfield
46. Grimsby Town
47. Shrewsbury Town
48. Swindon Town
49. Weston Super Mare
50. Barnsley
51. Boreham Wood
52. Milton Keynes Dons
53. Wigan Athletic
54. Fleetwood Town
55. Salford City
56. Mansfield Town
57. Cambridge United
58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion
59. Blackpool
60. Walsall
61. Exeter City
62. Cheltenham Town
63. Doncaster Rovers
64. Port Vale