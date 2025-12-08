Reports: Liverpool leave Mohamed Salah out of squad for huge Inter Milan game

Mohamed Salah has been left out of the Liverpool squad for a huge UEFA Champions League game away at Inter Milan on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Salah gave an incredible ranting interview to reporters on Saturday after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds in which he said he has no relationship with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, called into question his future at the club and slammed Liverpool for throwing him under the bus as he was an unused sub at the weekend and has been on the bench for Liverpool’s last three games.

According to a report from David Ornstein, Salah is expected to be left out of Liverpool’s squad for the trip to Inter. Another report from Amazon Prime in the UK also says that Salah has not been named in Liverpool’s squad.

Salah was shown training with the Liverpool squad as normal on Monday before their trip to Inter Milan.

Arne Slot is due to talk to the media at 1:45pm ET on Monday in Milan ahead of Liverpool’s game against Inter and Salah’s interview, and his future at Liverpool, will be front and center.