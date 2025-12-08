Reports: Liverpool leave Mohamed Salah out of squad for huge Inter Milan game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kansas
Peterson returns from injury with 17 points, leading No. 21 KU past Mizzou despite flu-like symptoms

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_kornackihit_251208.jpg
Kornacki unpacks NFC North outlook after Week 14
NBC_PSNFF_AFCPICTURE_251208.jpg
Who will win the AFC North after PIT win over BAL?
nbc_psnff_chiefsconvo_251208.jpg
Chiefs face several questions after loss to Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kansas
Peterson returns from injury with 17 points, leading No. 21 KU past Mizzou despite flu-like symptoms

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_kornackihit_251208.jpg
Kornacki unpacks NFC North outlook after Week 14
NBC_PSNFF_AFCPICTURE_251208.jpg
Who will win the AFC North after PIT win over BAL?
nbc_psnff_chiefsconvo_251208.jpg
Chiefs face several questions after loss to Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Reports: Liverpool leave Mohamed Salah out of squad for huge Inter Milan game

  
Published December 8, 2025 07:33 AM

Mohamed Salah has been left out of the Liverpool squad for a huge UEFA Champions League game away at Inter Milan on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Salah gave an incredible ranting interview to reporters on Saturday after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds in which he said he has no relationship with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, called into question his future at the club and slammed Liverpool for throwing him under the bus as he was an unused sub at the weekend and has been on the bench for Liverpool’s last three games.

According to a report from David Ornstein, Salah is expected to be left out of Liverpool’s squad for the trip to Inter. Another report from Amazon Prime in the UK also says that Salah has not been named in Liverpool’s squad.

Salah was shown training with the Liverpool squad as normal on Monday before their trip to Inter Milan.

Arne Slot is due to talk to the media at 1:45pm ET on Monday in Milan ahead of Liverpool’s game against Inter and Salah’s interview, and his future at Liverpool, will be front and center.