Top News

Brody Malone
Brody Malone’s incredible comeback reaches Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2022
Another must-see from Karsten Warholm? Oslo Diamond League preview, broadcast info
NASCAR: GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace moves into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot after Coca-Cola 600

Top Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_240528__498242.jpg
Were Vikings considering a trade up for Nabers?
nbc_golf_gc_ncaamensreact_240527.jpg
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for summer 2024

  
Published May 28, 2024 08:48 AM

We are set for a busy summer of Premier League transfers ahead of the 2024-25 season kicking off.

The transfer window officially opens on June 14, 2024 and closes on August 30, 2024.

[ MORE: When are the 2024-25 PL fixtures announced? ]

That means we have well over two whole months for deals to be done and the reports and rumors are already flying around.

Below you will find details of all of the ins and outs at all 20 Premier League clubs.

Premier League transfers: Summer 2024 ins and outs

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Out
Morgan Sanson (Nice)

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Out
Adam Lallana (released)

Bournemouth

In
Luis Sinisterra (Leeds)

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Out
Jairo Riedewald (released)
James Tomkins (released)

Everton

Out
Andre Gomes (released)
Andy Lonergan (released)
Arnaut Danjuma (end of loan, Villarreal)
Jack Harrison (end of loan, Leeds United)

Fulham

Ipswich Town

Leicester City

Liverpool

Out
Joel Matip (released)
Thiago Alcantara (released)

Manchester City

Manchester United

Out
Raphael Varane (released)
Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica)
Anthony Martial (released)

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Out
Cheikhou Kouyate (released)
Felipe (released)
Wayne Hennessey (released)
Gio Reyna (end of loan, Borussia Dortmund)
Nuno Tavares (end of loan, Arsenal)
Gonzalo Montiel (end of loan, Sevilla)
Rodrigo Ribeiro (end of loan, Sporting Lisbon)
Divock Origi (end of loan, AC Milan)

Southampton

In
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City)

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Out
Thilo Kehrer (Monaco)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out
Tommy Doyle (end of loan, Manchester City)