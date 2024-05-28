Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for summer 2024
We are set for a busy summer of Premier League transfers ahead of the 2024-25 season kicking off.
The transfer window officially opens on June 14, 2024 and closes on August 30, 2024.
That means we have well over two whole months for deals to be done and the reports and rumors are already flying around.
Below you will find details of all of the ins and outs at all 20 Premier League clubs.
Premier League transfers: Summer 2024 ins and outs
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Out
Morgan Sanson (Nice)
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Out
Adam Lallana (released)
Bournemouth
In
Luis Sinisterra (Leeds)
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Out
Jairo Riedewald (released)
James Tomkins (released)
Everton
Out
Andre Gomes (released)
Andy Lonergan (released)
Arnaut Danjuma (end of loan, Villarreal)
Jack Harrison (end of loan, Leeds United)
Fulham
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
Liverpool
Out
Joel Matip (released)
Thiago Alcantara (released)
Manchester City
Manchester United
Out
Raphael Varane (released)
Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica)
Anthony Martial (released)
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Out
Cheikhou Kouyate (released)
Felipe (released)
Wayne Hennessey (released)
Gio Reyna (end of loan, Borussia Dortmund)
Nuno Tavares (end of loan, Arsenal)
Gonzalo Montiel (end of loan, Sevilla)
Rodrigo Ribeiro (end of loan, Sporting Lisbon)
Divock Origi (end of loan, AC Milan)
Southampton
In
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City)
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Out
Thilo Kehrer (Monaco)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Out
Tommy Doyle (end of loan, Manchester City)