Taylor Harwood-Bellis moving to Southampton from Manchester City (reports)

  
Published May 26, 2024 02:04 PM

There will be no third-straight Premier League promotion for Taylor Harwood-Bellis after the young center back helped Southampton back to the top-flight in Sunday’s triumph over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium.

The 22-year-old Harwood-Bellis, a regular in the England youth national team set-up, experienced promotion campaigns with both Burnley and Southampton on the most recent of his five loans away from Manchester City.

But the second promotion has triggered a clause in his loan deal to make the move permanently as Saints return to the Premier League next season.

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s different because I know I’m.a Southampton player now so I can’t describe the feeling,” Harwood-Bellis said, via the BBC. “You know what? I wanted to stay here and to do it mainly for that. To be in the Premier League and knowing there’s not even a discussion, I just turn up for preseason, I just can’t put it into words.”

Harwood-Bellis was a big part of Saints’ possession out of the back, averaging nearly 88 completed passes per game and connecting on 4.7 long passes per 90 minutes for coach Russell Martin. He was also among the team leaders in clearances and blocks.

The clause is said to be around $25 million, so Saints have their first buy of the summer season.

Harwood-Bellis also had loan stints with Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, and Stoke City, and eight made cup appearances for Man City. He turns 23 in January, and won the U-21 EURO in 2023.