Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Leeds United and Southampton collide at Wembley Stadium for the “richest game on the planet” on Sunday, as the two teams aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

But only one will achieve their season aim.

Daniel Farke took charge of Leeds last summer with the squad in disarray and so many players leaving, either permanently or on loan, after an unexpected and chaotic relegation from the Premier League. But Farke, who has been promoted from the Championship twice before with Norwich City, has used all of his experience to turn them into a clinical, high-pressing side who came up just short in their quest for automatic promotion. Leeds’ 90 points this season would have got them automatically promoted in most seasons but Leicester City and Ipswich Town blew everyone away.

Russell Martin’s Southampton finished fourth in the table, just three points behind Leeds, and the Saints beat Leeds home and away in the regular season. Martin played for Farke at Norwich City briefly and there is a lot of respect between these two teams. Southampton have totally changed their playing style to possession-based football and have a mixture of players left over from the last few years in the Premier League and plenty of loanees who have taken them to the brink of being back in the top-flight.

All season long the Championship was a mini-league with the top four head and shoulders above the rest. Now the playoff final is between the two who missed out on automatic promotion and these two are so evenly matched. All of this should lead to an epic Championship playoff final at Wembley as both teams are desperate to get back to the big time at the first attempt.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live in Championship playoff final

Date: Sunday (May 26)

Kick off: 10am ET

How to watch in USA: ESPN+

Leeds United team news, focus

Leeds have become a robust, intense team throughout the season and Farke has used the brilliant attacking talents of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Joel Piroe extremely well. They have missed the injured Patrick Bamford (he could be on the bench for the final) as their focal point up top in recent weeks but you couldn’t see it against Norwich as Leeds blew past them in the semifinal second leg. Illan Meslier continues to come up with big saves in goal at the other end, while Ethan Ampadu has been a rock in central defense and Gruev and Gray have added so much energy to this side. Pascal Struijk remains out injured after groin surgery, while right back Sam Byram had a hip flexor issue and didn’t play the second leg against Norwich.

Southampton team news, focus

Saints are missing starting goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after he suffered an Achilles injury in April, while playmaker Stuart Armstrong suffered a serious thigh injury late in the campaign and will not feature. Strikers Che Adams and Ross Stewart are battling to be fit. If they aren’t fit then expect Southampton to go with a fluid front three of Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and David Brooks, with Brooks brilliant in the playoff semifinal second leg win against West Brom. Flynn Downes in central midfield is the heartbeat of this Southampton side while their fluid 4-4-3 formation often becomes a 3-4-2-1 in possession and allows them to get Joe Aribo and Brooks on the ball as much as possible. Playing three center backs in the starting lineup has also seen them become more solid defensively in recent weeks.