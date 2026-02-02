Transfer Deadline Day live updates: Latest deals, analysis, news as window shuts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Tennessee at UConn
No. 1 UConn crushes Tennessee 96-66 in the Lady Vols’ worst loss in the history of the rivalry
NHL: Stadium Series-Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series
NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at UCLA
Angela Dugalic shines as No. 2 UCLA cruises past No. 8 Iowa, extends win streak to 15

Top Clips

nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Tennessee at UConn
No. 1 UConn crushes Tennessee 96-66 in the Lady Vols’ worst loss in the history of the rivalry
NHL: Stadium Series-Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series
NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at UCLA
Angela Dugalic shines as No. 2 UCLA cruises past No. 8 Iowa, extends win streak to 15

Top Clips

nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Transfer Deadline Day live updates: Latest deals, analysis, news as window shuts

  
Published February 2, 2026 08:18 AM

Deadline day has arrived for Premier League clubs, as the January transfer window closes at 2pm ET on Monday.

LIVEWatch Sky Sports’ Deadline Day show on Peacock

Plenty of clubs are scrambling late in the window to buy and sell players and cheeky bids are flying in from all angles. With the Premier League table so tight, clubs are gambling that a few key additions could be the different between European qualification or not, staying up or not and maybe even being in the title race or not.

Below we will keep you up to date with all of the developing deals on transfer deadline day.

Transfer Deadline Day live updates, news, analysis!

Mateta to AC Milan complications?

It appears that Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move from Crystal Palace to AC Milan could be a little more complicated than it appeared. Per several reports, including this one from David Ornstein, Mateta has undergone extra medical tests as he closes is on a move to Milan. Surely after everything that has happened with Mateta in recent days he isn’t going to end up at Palace after all? Their move for Jorgen Strand Larsen as the deal for Mateta’s replacement seems very straightforward. Tick tock!

Newcastle reject Arsenal approach for Sandro Tonali

Arsenal have reportedly been told that Sandro Tonali is not for sale after reaching out to Newcastle about his availability. Sky in Germany say that Arsenal made a late approach for the Italian international. With Mikel Merino out with a foot injury for several months, it seems like the Gunners are looking to add one more central midfield option late in the window. Do they really need it? Probably not. But perhaps this lays the foundations for Tonali to make a move to Arsenal in the summer?

Everton knocked back on Harry Wilson

A really intriguing bit of news here, as Everton have reportedly had a big rejected for Fulham star Harry Wilson. The BBC say that any deal for Wilson was knocked back right away, even though the Welsh playmaker is out of contract this summer. Wilson has been in superb form for Fulham in recent months and the Liverpool academy product will be a top target for a host of other clubs this summer if he does run his contract down. Also worth noting: he’s born and bred in Wrexham, so if they get promoted to the Premier League perhaps he will be the marquee signing for his boyhood club!?

Jacquet to Liverpool this summer for $82 million

Talented French center back Jeremy Jacquet, 20, is reportedly close to signing for Liverpool from Rennes for a whopping $82 million, with Chelsea in the running until the very end. But he won’t be able to play for Arne Slot’s side in January and will instead join Liverpool in the summer. With Ibrahima Konate out of contract this summer, is this Liverpool lining up his replacement? It sure feels like it. This also feels like a great move long-term and Liverpool were probably limited as to what they could do in January due to financial rules, given how much they spent last summer. But Liverpool do need help defensively now, so maybe they will go for a short-term option until the end of the season?