Joshua Zirkzee signs for Manchester United after transfer from Bologna

Joshua Zirkzee is the first major signing for Manchester United this summer as the club bids to give Erik ten Hag a real chance at top-four success in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Zirkzee, 23, made his Dutch senior debut in the quarterfinal of EURO 2024, his first two caps very short cameos, but he’s been a star at nearly every youth level and scored 11 times with five assists for Bologna in Serie A play this season.

He’s most often deployed center forward yet can also play on the right side and as a second striker. Zirkzee started in Dutch academies before moving from Feyenoord to Bayern Munich as a 16-year-old in 2017.

Zirkzee was a part of Bayern’s treble in 2019-20 as the Bavarians won the Bundesliga, German Cup, and UEFA Champions League. He was named Serie A’s Best Young Player in 2023-24.

Now he’ll help reinvigorate a Man United strike corps that bought Rasmus Hojlund last season. Anthony Martial is gone after an injury-riddled season and Marcus Rashford has become almost exclusively a wide player in addition to being ineffective last season.

Manchester United statement on Joshua Zirkzee transfer

from manutd.com:

Dan Ashworth, Manchester United sporting director, said: “Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer. We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window.

“Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.

“Having already achieved a significant amount in his career, we will provide Joshua with the perfect platform to reach the next level under the guidance and support of Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff. We look forward to seeing Joshua thrive at Old Trafford over the coming years.”

