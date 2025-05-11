Barcelona vs Real Madrid live score updates, El Clasico video highlights

Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in another monumental clash, one that may well determine this season’s La Liga winner on Sunday at at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barca enter the match with a four-point lead atop La Liga and both teams have just 12 points to earn the rest of the season.

And at least one of El Clasico’s historic rivals will drop points by the end of the match.

Below, you’ll find live updates from kickoff to the final whistle, as the Blaugranas and the Merengues meet in Catalonia at the site of the 1996 Olympics in Barcelona.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday (May 11)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc — Barcelona

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live updates

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live score: 0-0

Goal scorers: None

Real Madrid penalty

An error at the back sees Madrid into the box.

Wojciech Szczesny snaps into Kylian Mbappe to give away a penalty and a bruise, to be sure.

But VAR is looking to see whether there’s a Madrid offside in the build-up.

Real’s early lineup reveal says something

There’s an arrogance to Real announcing their lineup nearly an hour before Barca.

There’s also a humility, as Real’s back line is weakened and everyone knows it.

“This is what you’re getting Barca. Do your worst.”

Barcelona lineup

Szczesny, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Olmo, Yamal, Raphinha, Torres

Real Madrid lineup

Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia, Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham, Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr