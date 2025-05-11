Barcelona vs Real Madrid player ratings — how did players perform in El Clasico?

It was another brilliant El Clasico for the neutrals, and another one that Real Madrid legend Carlo Ancelotti will rue as the celebrated boss went 0-for-4 against Barcelona this season.

This was a 5-3 thriller at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, one that almost completely seals Barcelona’s stamp on La Liga’s title.

We’ll go details our numbers in a few moments, but here are our initial player ratings for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid player ratings

Wojciech Szczesny: 6 — Conceded a pen and didn’t face a lot of danger but made a brilliant late save to drag his number up a bit.

Gerard Martin (Off 57'): 6

Pau Cubarsi (Off 57'): 5

Inigo Martinez: 6 — Wasn’t great at the back but showed off his terrific range of passing on the day in propelling Barca toward and into Real’s box.

Eric Garcia (Off 71'): 8

Frenkie de Jong: 6.5 — One dreadful giveaway drags down his number.

Pedri: 8.5 — One of five players in the game and among four on his team to create three chances, Pedri did that while passing at 95% and leading the game in touches. Marvelous player.

Dani Olmo (Off ’77): 6

Raphinha: 9.5 — He missed one chance, so he can’t be a perfect 10, right? Piled up an almost absurd 2.27 xG+xA. Even with the UCL semifinal exit for his club, are we looking at a Ballon d’Or winner?

Ferran Torres (Off 89'): 9 — Three assists and had 0.86 xG to boot.

Lamine Yamal: 9 — Unbelievable talent with vision and technique to make all of Barca’s historic talents proud. At 17, he’s made 100 appearances for Barca while Lionel Messi about 10 at the same age.

Subs

Alex Balde (57'): — 6

Andreas Christiansen (57'): — 6.5

Hector Fort (77'): N/A

Fermin Lopez (77'): N/A

Gavi (77'): N/A

Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings

Thibaut Courtois: 5.5 — Faced 3.04 expected goals on target. Hoofed a lot of balls out of the box.

Fran Garcia: 5

Raul Asencio: 5

Aurlien Tchouameni: 6.5 — Dodged a late penalty that would’ve been pretty unfortunate. Had so much work to do as a makeshift center back in a wounded and not-so-experienced back line. Game-high nine clearances, six of the headed variety.

Lucas Vazquez (Off 84'): 5 — Won 7-of-9 duels but also had some marquee moments of the wrong variety.

Dani Ceballos (Off 46'): 3 — A miserable half that did not afford him a chance at redemption. At one point collided with Mbappe to give the ball to Barca in the Real third.

Federico Valverde: 6.5 — Seven recoveries in a often-thankless role.

Vinicius Junior (Off 88'): 7.5 — Very effective, as his two assists indicate with accuracy. Came off in the 88th with an apparent minor injury.

Jude Bellingham: 6 — Plenty stuck into the defensive end, but 0.01 xG+xA over 90 minutes is so poor for a player of his reputation on a stage this grand.

Arda Guler (Off 46'): 6

Kylian Mbappe: 9 — Hat tricks are good, and he might’ve scored five on another day. He also won a penalty with the most convincing dive you’ll ever see, but offside in the build-up stopped that part of the review from being necessary.