How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuful_251227.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_bureve_251227.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley 0, Everton 0 Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251227.jpg
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuful_251227.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_bureve_251227.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley 0, Everton 0 Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251227.jpg
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 27, 2025 01:14 PM

Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur in a big London derby on Sunday.

WATCH Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Palace continue to punch above their weight but they were hammered 4-1 at Leeds United last time out in a shock defeat. They’re still in the hunt for European qualification and pushed Arsenal all the way a few days ago as they lost to the Gunners on penalty kicks in the League Cup quarterfinals.

Spurs are in a real pickle as they lost at home to Liverpool last weekend and imploded once again. Thomas Frank saw his captain Cristian Romero sent off for another wild decision and Spurs have been their own worst enemy at multiple times this season as they sit four points behind Palace heading into this game.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (December 28)
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Palace are without Ismaila Sarr who is at AFCON with Senegal, while injuries have piled up in recent weeks. USMNT defender Chris Richards suffered a nasty injury against Arsenal and is a doubt. So too is Eddie Nketiah, while Cheick Doucoure, Daniel Munoz and Daichi Kamada are all out. Wharton is the main man in midfield, Guehi holds things together at the back and the duo of Mateta and Pino have an extra load in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs will be without Romero and Xavi Simons through suspension, while James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski all remain out injured. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are both away at AFCON. It’s likely that Kevin Danso comes in for Romero at the back, while Lucas Bergvall will be tasked with creating chances from midfield. Brennan Johnson, Joao Palhinha and Richarlison are all pushing to start.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like a game which Spurs will dominate and despite all of Palace’s injuries they will enjoy picking Spurs off on the counter. Crystal Palace 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.