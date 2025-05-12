 Skip navigation
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players

  
Published May 12, 2025 11:20 AM

Rory or Scottie? Scottie or Rory? Maybe JT?

Don’t forget about the LIV players, too. While Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the favorites to win the 107th PGA Championship, they have plenty of challengers.

That includes defending champion Xander Schauffele, who is fifth among the early betting favorites, and the 2017 PGA winner at Quail Hollow, Justin Thomas.

Then there’s Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and a host of other LIV guys who are drawing attention and dollars.

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
PGA Championship 2025: Ranking the entire 156-player field at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler? And if not them, who? Brentley Romine ranks the entire field at Quail Hollow.

107th PGA Championship odds (as of Monday, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +400
  • Rory McIlroy: +450
  • Bryson DeChambeau: +1200
  • Jon Rahm: +1600
  • Xander Schauffele: +2000
  • Ludvig Åberg: +2200
  • Justin Thomas: +2200
  • Collin Morikawa: +2200
  • Joaquin Niemann: +3000
  • Brooks Koepka: +3500
  • Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
  • Viktor Hovland: +4500
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +4500
  • Patrick Cantlay: +4500
  • Jordan Spieth: +5000