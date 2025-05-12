 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX 2025 Eli Tomac London removed.jpg
London removed from 2025 World Supercross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Ashton Jeanty Press Conference
2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: An early look coming out of the NFL Draft
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players

Top Clips

mpx_bball.jpg
NBA Draft Lottery frozen envelope theory persists
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX 2025 Eli Tomac London removed.jpg
London removed from 2025 World Supercross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Ashton Jeanty Press Conference
2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: An early look coming out of the NFL Draft
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players

Top Clips

mpx_bball.jpg
NBA Draft Lottery frozen envelope theory persists
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Giannis' future tied to the lottery results?

May 12, 2025 10:56 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

Related Videos

mpx_bball.jpg
08:34
NBA Draft Lottery frozen envelope theory persists
nbc_dps_markmessierinterview_250509.jpg
11:23
Messier explains why no lead is safe in the NHL
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250509.jpg
07:58
Torre unpacks UNC’s Belichick-Hudson ‘fiasco’
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_bobcostas_250509.jpg
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball
nbc_dps_knicks_250508.jpg
08:07
Knicks 2-0 series lead breaks down Tatum, Celtics
tatumgametwo.jpg
08:42
Celtics need to ‘stay the course’ vs. Knicks
nbc_dps_pksubbaninterview_250507.jpg
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_250507.jpg
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
nbc_dps_rayallenintv_250507.jpg
18:21
Allen analyzes Haliburton’s game-winner vs. Cavs
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250506.jpg
17:45
Arenas accepts Patrick’s ‘Hall of Very Good’ bid
DPSKnickscomeback.jpg
14:10
Knicks, Nuggets make huge Game 1 comebacks
nbc_dps_emerickintv_250506.jpg
16:25
Emrick: Ovechkin ‘never stopped playing his game’
nbc_dps_analytics_250506.jpg
05:23
Celtics ‘overruled’ by analytics in Game 1 loss
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_dps_rebeccalowe_250502.jpg
07:10
Kentucky Derby is ‘one big party’
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250502.jpg
14:52
NYK face tall task vs. BOS after eliminating DET
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_dps_buckspacersrecap_250430.jpg
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
03:37
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
03:09
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
02:45
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers
nbc_pft_omarkhan_250512.jpg
03:39
Khan wanted ‘fresh start’ for Pickens, Steelers
nbc_pft_jaxsondartgiants_250512.jpg
04:02
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250512.jpg
12:27
Sanders: My job is to ‘prove myself right’
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250512.jpg
13:13
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_derekcarrretires_250512.jpg
07:59
Analyzing factors of Carr’s retirement from NFL
nbc_pft_derekcarrcareer_250512.jpg
11:37
Reflecting on Carr’s ‘fascinating’ NFL career
nbc_pft_derekcarrshoulder_250512.jpg
03:31
Why timeline of Carr’s shoulder injury is odd
nbc_pft_saintsqbcompetition_250512.jpg
12:46
How Saints are approaching QB competition
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
imsa_laguna_seca.jpg
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
53
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_lowedown_250511.jpg
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
nbc_imsa_mustanglagunahl_250511.jpg
16:41
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_update_250511.jpg
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250511.jpg
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
GettyImages-2213964303_copy.jpg
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_imsa_lamboraces_250511.jpg
13:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_nunostory_250511.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno