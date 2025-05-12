2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: An early look coming out of the NFL draft

Now that we are a couple of weeks post-NFL draft, the dynasty drafts are flowing, predictions are being made and hopes for our favorite rookies are at an all-time high. For this exercise, myself and other members (writers, analysts and producers) of the NBC Sports/Rotoworld family have come together for an early redraft mock.

This one is simple, 12-person, PPR with 12 rounds where we start the following: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX and four bench spots.

Here is draft order:

Lawrence Jackson Jr. - Fantasy Football Happy Hour Denny Carter - Rotoworld Football Show Patrick Daughtery - Rotoworld Football Show Nic Bodiford - Writer, Rotoworld Rivers McCown - Writer, Rotoworld Damian Dabrowski - Producer, Fantasy Football Happy Hour Zach Krueger - Writer, Rotoworld Christopher Crawford - Writer, Rotoworld Mark Garcia - Writer, Rotoworld Adam Wise - Producer, Fantasy Football Happy Hour/Rotoworld Football Show Aditya Fuldeore - Writer, Rotoworld Kyle Dvorchak - Rotoworld Football Show

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

Round 1

Lawrence Jackson — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB1 Denny Carter — Ja’Marr Chase, WR1 Patrick Daugherty — Justin Jefferson, WR2 Nic Bodiford — Bijan Robinson, RB2 Rivers McCown — Saquon Barkley, RB3 Damian Dabrowski — CeeDee Lamb, WR3 Zach Krueger — Puka Nacua, WR4 Christopher Crawford — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR5 Mark Garcia — Brian Thomas Jr., WR6 Adam Wise — Nico Collins, WR7 Aditya Fuldeore — Malik Nabers, WR8 Kyle Dvorchak — Brock Bowers, TE1

Notes: It’s probably not the most likely first overall pick in a PPR fantasy draft when you have Ja’Marr Chase coming off a triple crown victory, but I rolled with Jahmyr Gibbs. To me, he’s the best running back in football and will be in fantasy this season as well (RB2 in fantasy points per game last season). Denny and RotoPat follow it up with Chase and Justin Jefferson respectively. These picks are as expected as I mentioned Chase above and Jefferson has proven he can produce regardless of who’s under center.

Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley go back to back next followed by a target monster whose team didn’t add any receivers in CeeDee Lamb. In the first round of a fantasy draft you can’t really go wrong unless the injury bug strikes so a lot of these picks are what you’d expect to see. A slew of receivers (Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brian Thomas, Nico Collins and Malik Nabers) go off the board from picks 1.06-1.11 and then things get interesting. Kyle pulled the trigger on all-world tight end Brock Bowers at 1.12, giving him the “Travis Kelce” type treatment of a few years back and why not? He’s that good.

Round 2

Kyle Dvorchak — Ashton Jeanty, RB4 Aditya Fuldeore — Derrick Henry, RB5 Adam Wise — Christian McCaffrey, RB6 Mark Garcia — Tyreek Hill, WR9 Christopher Crawford — De’Von Achane, RB7 Zach Krueger — A.J. Brown, WR10 Damian Dabrowski — Drake London, WR11 Rivers McCown — Ladd McConkey, WR12 Nic Bodiford — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR13 Patrick Daugherty — Bucky Irving, RB8 Denny Carter — Terry McLaurin, WR14 Lawrence Jackson — Jonathan Taylor, RB9

Notes: In an unprecedented move as far as modern fantasy drafts go, Kyle goes back to back Raiders, adding Ashton Jeanty at 2.01. The hype is real and Jeanty is expected to be a workhorse for Pete Carroll’s offense. Derrick Henry goes next which is no surprise, but what is interesting is that Christian McCaffrey went after him at 2.03. CMC could end up being one of the biggest steals of the draft if he remains healthy for a large portion of the season. Another player who could be of good value is Tyreek Hill who went one pick after CMC.

Like round one of this draft there’s a receiver run in the middle of the round (A.J Brown, Drake London, Ladd McConkey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Of these guys, I like London to make the biggest leap and potentially be a top-five fantasy receiver as he quietly was fourth in receiving yards last season. The round ends with Bucky Irving, Terry McLaurin and… Jonathan Taylor?? Am I missing something? If so, let me keep missing. Taylor was fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,431) and finished as RB11 in fantasy points per game despite a bad start. No running back was better in fantasy in the last six weeks of the season, sure I’ll take that at 2.12.

Round 3

Lawrence Jackson — Garrett Wilson, WR15 Denny Carter — Chase Brown, RB10 Patrick Daugherty — Trey McBride, TE2 Nic Bodiford — Lamar Jackson, QB1 Rivers McCown — Tee Higgins, WR16 Damian Dabrowski — Josh Jacobs, RB11 Zach Krueger — Mike Evans, WR17 Christopher Crawford — Josh Allen, QB2 Mark Garcia — Jayden Daniels, QB3 Adam Wise — DJ Moore, WR18 Aditya Fuldeore — Davante Adams, WR19 Kyle Dvorchak — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR20

Notes: Round three is where guys start looking to draft quarterbacks because they’re too scared to identify the late values (did this trigger you?). I start off with Garrett Wilson as this mock draft starts three players at receiver, then we get Chase Brown and Trey McBride off the board. The middle of the round sees Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen then Jayden Daniels come off the board as those will be the top-three consensus quarterbacks in fantasy. The round ends with DJ Moore, Davante Adams and Marvin Harrison Jr. being picked. Harrison’s rookie season that ended in him going 62-885-8 was decent, but put on the back burner because of the success of fellow rookies Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Round 4

Kyle Dvorchak — Rashee Rice, WR21 Aditya Fuldeore — Jalen Hurts, QB4 Adam Wise — Zay Flowers, WR22 Mark Garcia — Breece Hall, RB12 Christopher Crawford — Kyren Williams, RB13 Zach Krueger — Courtland Sutton, WR23 Damian Dabrowski — Xavier Worthy, WR24 Rivers McCown — Joe Burrow, QB5 Nic Bodiford — Jameson Williams, WR25 Patrick Daugherty — Tetairoa McMillan, WR26 Denny Carter — Devonta Smith, WR27 Lawrence Jackson — DK Metcalf, WR28

Round 5

Lawrence Jackson — Chris Olave, WR29 Denny Carter — Kenneth Walker, RB14 Patrick Daugherty — James Cook, RB15 Nic Bodiford — George Kittle, TE3 Rivers McCown — Joe Mixon, RB16 Damian Dabrowski — Travis Hunter, WR30 Zach Krueger — Chuba Hubbard, RB17 Christopher Crawford — Jordan Addison, WR31 Mark Garcia — T.J. Hockenson, TE4 Adam Wise — Omarion Hampton, RB18 Aditya Fuldeore — Alvin Kamara, RB19 Kyle Dvorchak — Jaylen Waddle, WR32

Round 6

Kyle Dvorchak — Baker Mayfield, QB6

Aditya Fuldeore — James Conner, RB20 Adam Wise — Sam LaPorta, TE5 Mark Garcia — R.J. Harvey, RB21 Christopher Crawford — Jerry Jeudy, WR33 Zach Krueger — George Pickens, WR34 Damian Dabrowski — TreVeyon Henderson, RB22 Rivers McCown — Rome Odunze, WR35 Nic Bodiford — Calvin Ridley, WR36 Patrick Daugherty — Josh Downs, WR37 Denny Carter — Brandon Aiyuk, WR38 Lawrence Jackson — Khalil Shakir, WR39

Notes: Round four kicks off with one of the bigger question marks heading into the season and that’s the injury/legal status of Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice. This pick could turn out to be a steal or it could turn out to be real…bad. The Chiefs drafted Utah State receiver Jaylen Royals to help soften the blow. Breece Hall and Kyren Williams back to back at 4.04 and 4.05 respectively raised my antennas. On the one hand I think you get great value here with Williams as he was a top 10 back in fantasy last season with what appears to be no real threat to cut into his touches (Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter). Hall has Braelon Allen and perhaps Isaiah Davis breathing down his neck and Jets’ coach Aaron Glenn loves all of his backs. Two more QBs go in the fourth round (Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow), but the back half of the round is loaded with receivers that includes Tetairoa McMillan, the first rookie receiver picked in this draft.

I start off round five with Chris Olave either hoping Spencer Rattler wins the starting quarterback job. Some of the bigger values I see in this round are James Cook, Alvin Kamara and Jaylen Waddle. Omarion Hampton went one pick ahead of Kamara here, he’ll have Najee Harris to work through at least for the first half of the season with the way Jim Harbaugh wants to deploy his backs. The star of this round is undoubtedly Travis Hunter who goes at 5.06 and has already been tabbed as an offensive player by the Jaguars’ coaching staff. That will be fun to see and if Hunter is getting anywhere from 6-8 (maybe even more) targets per game, he will easily bring back a return on your investment.

Baker Mayfield comes off the board at the beginning of round six as the QB5 for his passing volume over the past couple of seasons. After “come back down to earth” season from Sam LaPorta, he seems like a solid value in this round. This is a big round for rookie running backs as both R.J. Harvey and TreVeyon Henderson go within three picks of each other. Harvey seems to have the clearer path to more touches at this point, but Henderson should very well pay back the price of this pick with his versatility. The biggest question mark of this round is how good can George Pickens be now that he’s a Cowboy? In a new offense with a major quarterback upgrade, he’s worth a shot at 6.06. There’s another receiver run to end the round with a lot of quality receivers (Rome Odunze, Calvin Ridley, Josh Downs, Brandon Aiyuk and Khalil Shakir) who all have top-16 upside.

Round 7

Lawrence Jackson — D’Andre Swift, RB23 Denny Carter — David Montgomery, RB24 Patrick Daugherty — Quinshon Judkins, RB25 Nic Bodiford — Isiah Pacheco, RB26 Rivers McCown — Jauan Jennings, WR40 Damian Dabrowski — Chris Godwin, WR41 Zach Krueger — Mark Andrews, TE6 Christopher Crawford — Travis Kelce, TE7 Mark Garcia — Tyrone Tracy, RB27 Adam Wise — Tony Pollard, RB28 Aditya Fuldeore — Jakobi Meyers, WR42 Kyle Dvorchak — Kaleb Johnson, RB29

Round 8

Kyle Dvorchak — Deebo Samuel, WR43 Aditya Fuldeore — Jonnu Smith, TE8 Adam Wise — Jayden Reed, WR44 Mark Garcia — Cooper Kupp, WR45 Christopher Crawford — Brian Robinson, RB30 Zach Krueger — Najee Harris, RB31 Damian Dabrowski — Patrick Mahomes, QB7 Rivers McCown — Aaron Jones, RB32 Nic Bodiford — Darnell Mooney, WR46 Patrick Daugherty — Tre Harris, WR47 Denny Carter — David Njoku, TE9 Lawrence Jackson — Evan Engram, TE10

Round 9

Lawrence Jackson — Justin Fields, QB8 Denny Carter — Michael Pittman Jr.,, WR48 Patrick Daugherty — Rashid Shaheed, WR49 Nic Bodiford — Hollywood Brown, WR50 Rivers McCown — Matthew Golden, WR51 Damian Dabrowski — Colston Loveland, TE11 Zach Krueger — Cam Skattebo, RB33 Christopher Crawford — Keon Coleman, WR52 Mark Garcia — Stefon Diggs, WR53 Adam Wise — Kyler Murray, QB9 Aditya Fuldeore — Bhayshul Tuten, RB34 Kyle Dvorchak — Ricky Pearsall, WR54

Notes: It’s the opposite for the start of the seventh round as we get a little running back run that I start off with D’Andre Swift. I know fantasy football nerds hate Swift, but who’s he losing massive touches to as of today? David Montgomery goes right after which is a great pick followed by Quinshon Judkins, I decided between those three. The one that came after that was one you may have to worry about in Isiah Pacheco. He could either bounce back or turn into a committee back, which is why he fell this far. Chris Godwin goes in this round as well and probably would go three rounds higher if not for an injury he’s trying to come back from. There’s another couple of guys who’d go four or five rounds higher if it were three years ago in Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce. Neither can be trusted as the elite options they once were. The round ends with zone runner Kaleb Johnson who has a chance to take over Najee Harris’ role from last season in Pittsburgh.

In the next couple of rounds most of us are trying to gather WR3s, WR4s and running backs we hope to use in our FLEX spots. Players like Deebo Samuel, Jayden Reed and Cooper Kupp are looking to regain the form that once made them fantasy must-starts. Running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson go in the middle of the eighth round and both have double-digit touchdowns within their range of outcomes. I took Justin Fields as my starting quarterback at the top of the ninth knowing he’ll get the full season as a starter. I took him over Kyler Murray (9.10) who could end up being the better pick. Two guys picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (Cam Skattebo and Bhayshul Tuten) are fliers who could pan out on their respective teams.

Round 10

Kyle Dvorchak — Emeka Egbuka, WR55 Aditya Fuldeore — Tyjae Spears, RB35 Adam Wise — Jaylen Warren, RB36 Mark Garcia — Travis Etienne, RB37 Christopher Crawford — Javonte Williams, RB38 Zach Krueger — Rhamondre Stevenson, RB39 Damian Dabrowski — Jordan Mason, RB40 Rivers McCown — Christian Kirk, WR56 Nic Bodiford — Jayden Higgins, WR57 Patrick Daugherty — Luther Burden, WR58 Denny Carter — Rachaad White. RB41 Lawrence Jackson — Tyler Warren, TE12

Round 11

Lawrence Jackson — Anthony Richardson, QB10 Denny Carter — Tyler Allgeier, RB42 Patrick Daugherty — Dak Prescott, QB11 Nic Bodiford — Ray Davis, RB43 Rivers McCown — Dallas Goedert, TE13 Damian Dabrowski — Zach Charbonnet, RB44 Zach Krueger — Isaac Guerendo, RB45 Christopher Crawford — Justin Herbert, QB12 Mark Garcia — Diontae Johnson, WR59 Adam Wise — Jack Bech, WR60 Aditya Fuldeore — Quentin Johnston, WR61 Kyle Dvorchak — Tank Bigsby, RB46

Round 12

Kyle Dvorchak — Jaydon Blue, RB47 Aditya Fuldeore — Rashod Bateman, WR62 Adam Wise — C.J. Stroud, QB13 Mark Garcia — DeAndre Hopkins, WR63 Christopher Crawford — Adam Thielen, WR64 Zach Krueger — Bo Nix, QB14 Damian Dabrowski — Kyle Williams, WR65 Rivers McCown — Dalton Kincaid, TE14 Nic Bodiford — Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB48 Patrick Daugherty — Marvin Mims, WR66 Denny Carter — Jared Goff, QB15 Lawrence Jackson — Elic Ayomanor, WR67

Notes: Speaking of fliers, these are the rounds of exactly that. Kyle starts it off at 10.01 with pro-ready rookie Emeka Egbuka. Six straight running backs go after including Javonte Williams who has the clearest path to lead running back duties (for now). Luther Burden, who is in a crowded Bears receiver room goes later in round after another rookie in Jayden Higgins (I think Jaylin Noel pops off first). I end the round going with Tyler Warren (10.12) and going with Anthony Richardson (who is only 22 years old and started only 12 full NFL games) right after at 11.01.

I like RotoPat’s move to wait all the way to the eleventh round to snag Dak Prescott as his starting quarterback. I feel like he can get back to MVP level playing now that the Cowboys have George Pickens on the roster. In these last few rounds we are all shooting shots so I have no probs with a Dallas Godert or a Justin Herbert. My favorite pick in the eleventh round would be Jack Bech who I feel like could insert himself fairly quickly into the raiders offense. The beginning of the 12th round starts off with two sneaky good pics in Jaydon Blue and Rashod Bateman. The rest are daft throws ranging from DeAndre Hopkins to rookie Kyle Williams. Things can and will certainly certainly change between now and fantasy draft season, but hopefully this exercise gives you an idea of where our minds are at as of today.