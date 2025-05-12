2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: An early look coming out of the NFL draft
Now that we are a couple of weeks post-NFL draft, the dynasty drafts are flowing, predictions are being made and hopes for our favorite rookies are at an all-time high. For this exercise, myself and other members (writers, analysts and producers) of the NBC Sports/Rotoworld family have come together for an early redraft mock.
This one is simple, 12-person, PPR with 12 rounds where we start the following: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX and four bench spots.
Here is draft order:
- Lawrence Jackson Jr. - Fantasy Football Happy Hour
- Denny Carter - Rotoworld Football Show
- Patrick Daughtery - Rotoworld Football Show
- Nic Bodiford - Writer, Rotoworld
- Rivers McCown - Writer, Rotoworld
- Damian Dabrowski - Producer, Fantasy Football Happy Hour
- Zach Krueger - Writer, Rotoworld
- Christopher Crawford - Writer, Rotoworld
- Mark Garcia - Writer, Rotoworld
- Adam Wise - Producer, Fantasy Football Happy Hour/Rotoworld Football Show
- Aditya Fuldeore - Writer, Rotoworld
- Kyle Dvorchak - Rotoworld Football Show
LET THE GAMES BEGIN
Round 1
- Lawrence Jackson — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB1
- Denny Carter — Ja’Marr Chase, WR1
- Patrick Daugherty — Justin Jefferson, WR2
- Nic Bodiford — Bijan Robinson, RB2
- Rivers McCown — Saquon Barkley, RB3
- Damian Dabrowski — CeeDee Lamb, WR3
- Zach Krueger — Puka Nacua, WR4
- Christopher Crawford — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR5
- Mark Garcia — Brian Thomas Jr., WR6
- Adam Wise — Nico Collins, WR7
- Aditya Fuldeore — Malik Nabers, WR8
- Kyle Dvorchak — Brock Bowers, TE1
Notes: It’s probably not the most likely first overall pick in a PPR fantasy draft when you have Ja’Marr Chase coming off a triple crown victory, but I rolled with Jahmyr Gibbs. To me, he’s the best running back in football and will be in fantasy this season as well (RB2 in fantasy points per game last season). Denny and RotoPat follow it up with Chase and Justin Jefferson respectively. These picks are as expected as I mentioned Chase above and Jefferson has proven he can produce regardless of who’s under center.
Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley go back to back next followed by a target monster whose team didn’t add any receivers in CeeDee Lamb. In the first round of a fantasy draft you can’t really go wrong unless the injury bug strikes so a lot of these picks are what you’d expect to see. A slew of receivers (Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brian Thomas, Nico Collins and Malik Nabers) go off the board from picks 1.06-1.11 and then things get interesting. Kyle pulled the trigger on all-world tight end Brock Bowers at 1.12, giving him the “Travis Kelce” type treatment of a few years back and why not? He’s that good.
Round 2
- Kyle Dvorchak — Ashton Jeanty, RB4
- Aditya Fuldeore — Derrick Henry, RB5
- Adam Wise — Christian McCaffrey, RB6
- Mark Garcia — Tyreek Hill, WR9
- Christopher Crawford — De’Von Achane, RB7
- Zach Krueger — A.J. Brown, WR10
- Damian Dabrowski — Drake London, WR11
- Rivers McCown — Ladd McConkey, WR12
- Nic Bodiford — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR13
- Patrick Daugherty — Bucky Irving, RB8
- Denny Carter — Terry McLaurin, WR14
- Lawrence Jackson — Jonathan Taylor, RB9
Notes: In an unprecedented move as far as modern fantasy drafts go, Kyle goes back to back Raiders, adding Ashton Jeanty at 2.01. The hype is real and Jeanty is expected to be a workhorse for Pete Carroll’s offense. Derrick Henry goes next which is no surprise, but what is interesting is that Christian McCaffrey went after him at 2.03. CMC could end up being one of the biggest steals of the draft if he remains healthy for a large portion of the season. Another player who could be of good value is Tyreek Hill who went one pick after CMC.
Like round one of this draft there’s a receiver run in the middle of the round (A.J Brown, Drake London, Ladd McConkey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Of these guys, I like London to make the biggest leap and potentially be a top-five fantasy receiver as he quietly was fourth in receiving yards last season. The round ends with Bucky Irving, Terry McLaurin and… Jonathan Taylor?? Am I missing something? If so, let me keep missing. Taylor was fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,431) and finished as RB11 in fantasy points per game despite a bad start. No running back was better in fantasy in the last six weeks of the season, sure I’ll take that at 2.12.
Round 3
- Lawrence Jackson — Garrett Wilson, WR15
- Denny Carter — Chase Brown, RB10
- Patrick Daugherty — Trey McBride, TE2
- Nic Bodiford — Lamar Jackson, QB1
- Rivers McCown — Tee Higgins, WR16
- Damian Dabrowski — Josh Jacobs, RB11
- Zach Krueger — Mike Evans, WR17
- Christopher Crawford — Josh Allen, QB2
- Mark Garcia — Jayden Daniels, QB3
- Adam Wise — DJ Moore, WR18
- Aditya Fuldeore — Davante Adams, WR19
- Kyle Dvorchak — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR20
Notes: Round three is where guys start looking to draft quarterbacks because they’re too scared to identify the late values (did this trigger you?). I start off with Garrett Wilson as this mock draft starts three players at receiver, then we get Chase Brown and Trey McBride off the board. The middle of the round sees Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen then Jayden Daniels come off the board as those will be the top-three consensus quarterbacks in fantasy. The round ends with DJ Moore, Davante Adams and Marvin Harrison Jr. being picked. Harrison’s rookie season that ended in him going 62-885-8 was decent, but put on the back burner because of the success of fellow rookies Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
Round 4
- Kyle Dvorchak — Rashee Rice, WR21
- Aditya Fuldeore — Jalen Hurts, QB4
- Adam Wise — Zay Flowers, WR22
- Mark Garcia — Breece Hall, RB12
- Christopher Crawford — Kyren Williams, RB13
- Zach Krueger — Courtland Sutton, WR23
- Damian Dabrowski — Xavier Worthy, WR24
- Rivers McCown — Joe Burrow, QB5
- Nic Bodiford — Jameson Williams, WR25
- Patrick Daugherty — Tetairoa McMillan, WR26
- Denny Carter — Devonta Smith, WR27
- Lawrence Jackson — DK Metcalf, WR28
Round 5
- Lawrence Jackson — Chris Olave, WR29
- Denny Carter — Kenneth Walker, RB14
- Patrick Daugherty — James Cook, RB15
- Nic Bodiford — George Kittle, TE3
- Rivers McCown — Joe Mixon, RB16
- Damian Dabrowski — Travis Hunter, WR30
- Zach Krueger — Chuba Hubbard, RB17
- Christopher Crawford — Jordan Addison, WR31
- Mark Garcia — T.J. Hockenson, TE4
- Adam Wise — Omarion Hampton, RB18
- Aditya Fuldeore — Alvin Kamara, RB19
- Kyle Dvorchak — Jaylen Waddle, WR32
Round 6
- Kyle Dvorchak — Baker Mayfield, QB6
- Aditya Fuldeore — James Conner, RB20
- Adam Wise — Sam LaPorta, TE5
- Mark Garcia — R.J. Harvey, RB21
- Christopher Crawford — Jerry Jeudy, WR33
- Zach Krueger — George Pickens, WR34
- Damian Dabrowski — TreVeyon Henderson, RB22
- Rivers McCown — Rome Odunze, WR35
- Nic Bodiford — Calvin Ridley, WR36
- Patrick Daugherty — Josh Downs, WR37
- Denny Carter — Brandon Aiyuk, WR38
- Lawrence Jackson — Khalil Shakir, WR39
Notes: Round four kicks off with one of the bigger question marks heading into the season and that’s the injury/legal status of Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice. This pick could turn out to be a steal or it could turn out to be real…bad. The Chiefs drafted Utah State receiver Jaylen Royals to help soften the blow. Breece Hall and Kyren Williams back to back at 4.04 and 4.05 respectively raised my antennas. On the one hand I think you get great value here with Williams as he was a top 10 back in fantasy last season with what appears to be no real threat to cut into his touches (Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter). Hall has Braelon Allen and perhaps Isaiah Davis breathing down his neck and Jets’ coach Aaron Glenn loves all of his backs. Two more QBs go in the fourth round (Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow), but the back half of the round is loaded with receivers that includes Tetairoa McMillan, the first rookie receiver picked in this draft.
I start off round five with Chris Olave either hoping Spencer Rattler wins the starting quarterback job. Some of the bigger values I see in this round are James Cook, Alvin Kamara and Jaylen Waddle. Omarion Hampton went one pick ahead of Kamara here, he’ll have Najee Harris to work through at least for the first half of the season with the way Jim Harbaugh wants to deploy his backs. The star of this round is undoubtedly Travis Hunter who goes at 5.06 and has already been tabbed as an offensive player by the Jaguars’ coaching staff. That will be fun to see and if Hunter is getting anywhere from 6-8 (maybe even more) targets per game, he will easily bring back a return on your investment.
Baker Mayfield comes off the board at the beginning of round six as the QB5 for his passing volume over the past couple of seasons. After “come back down to earth” season from Sam LaPorta, he seems like a solid value in this round. This is a big round for rookie running backs as both R.J. Harvey and TreVeyon Henderson go within three picks of each other. Harvey seems to have the clearer path to more touches at this point, but Henderson should very well pay back the price of this pick with his versatility. The biggest question mark of this round is how good can George Pickens be now that he’s a Cowboy? In a new offense with a major quarterback upgrade, he’s worth a shot at 6.06. There’s another receiver run to end the round with a lot of quality receivers (Rome Odunze, Calvin Ridley, Josh Downs, Brandon Aiyuk and Khalil Shakir) who all have top-16 upside.
Round 7
- Lawrence Jackson — D’Andre Swift, RB23
- Denny Carter — David Montgomery, RB24
- Patrick Daugherty — Quinshon Judkins, RB25
- Nic Bodiford — Isiah Pacheco, RB26
- Rivers McCown — Jauan Jennings, WR40
- Damian Dabrowski — Chris Godwin, WR41
- Zach Krueger — Mark Andrews, TE6
- Christopher Crawford — Travis Kelce, TE7
- Mark Garcia — Tyrone Tracy, RB27
- Adam Wise — Tony Pollard, RB28
- Aditya Fuldeore — Jakobi Meyers, WR42
- Kyle Dvorchak — Kaleb Johnson, RB29
Round 8
- Kyle Dvorchak — Deebo Samuel, WR43
- Aditya Fuldeore — Jonnu Smith, TE8
- Adam Wise — Jayden Reed, WR44
- Mark Garcia — Cooper Kupp, WR45
- Christopher Crawford — Brian Robinson, RB30
- Zach Krueger — Najee Harris, RB31
- Damian Dabrowski — Patrick Mahomes, QB7
- Rivers McCown — Aaron Jones, RB32
- Nic Bodiford — Darnell Mooney, WR46
- Patrick Daugherty — Tre Harris, WR47
- Denny Carter — David Njoku, TE9
- Lawrence Jackson — Evan Engram, TE10
Round 9
- Lawrence Jackson — Justin Fields, QB8
- Denny Carter — Michael Pittman Jr.,, WR48
- Patrick Daugherty — Rashid Shaheed, WR49
- Nic Bodiford — Hollywood Brown, WR50
- Rivers McCown — Matthew Golden, WR51
- Damian Dabrowski — Colston Loveland, TE11
- Zach Krueger — Cam Skattebo, RB33
- Christopher Crawford — Keon Coleman, WR52
- Mark Garcia — Stefon Diggs, WR53
- Adam Wise — Kyler Murray, QB9
- Aditya Fuldeore — Bhayshul Tuten, RB34
- Kyle Dvorchak — Ricky Pearsall, WR54
Notes: It’s the opposite for the start of the seventh round as we get a little running back run that I start off with D’Andre Swift. I know fantasy football nerds hate Swift, but who’s he losing massive touches to as of today? David Montgomery goes right after which is a great pick followed by Quinshon Judkins, I decided between those three. The one that came after that was one you may have to worry about in Isiah Pacheco. He could either bounce back or turn into a committee back, which is why he fell this far. Chris Godwin goes in this round as well and probably would go three rounds higher if not for an injury he’s trying to come back from. There’s another couple of guys who’d go four or five rounds higher if it were three years ago in Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce. Neither can be trusted as the elite options they once were. The round ends with zone runner Kaleb Johnson who has a chance to take over Najee Harris’ role from last season in Pittsburgh.
In the next couple of rounds most of us are trying to gather WR3s, WR4s and running backs we hope to use in our FLEX spots. Players like Deebo Samuel, Jayden Reed and Cooper Kupp are looking to regain the form that once made them fantasy must-starts. Running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson go in the middle of the eighth round and both have double-digit touchdowns within their range of outcomes. I took Justin Fields as my starting quarterback at the top of the ninth knowing he’ll get the full season as a starter. I took him over Kyler Murray (9.10) who could end up being the better pick. Two guys picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (Cam Skattebo and Bhayshul Tuten) are fliers who could pan out on their respective teams.
Round 10
- Kyle Dvorchak — Emeka Egbuka, WR55
- Aditya Fuldeore — Tyjae Spears, RB35
- Adam Wise — Jaylen Warren, RB36
- Mark Garcia — Travis Etienne, RB37
- Christopher Crawford — Javonte Williams, RB38
- Zach Krueger — Rhamondre Stevenson, RB39
- Damian Dabrowski — Jordan Mason, RB40
- Rivers McCown — Christian Kirk, WR56
- Nic Bodiford — Jayden Higgins, WR57
- Patrick Daugherty — Luther Burden, WR58
- Denny Carter — Rachaad White. RB41
- Lawrence Jackson — Tyler Warren, TE12
Round 11
- Lawrence Jackson — Anthony Richardson, QB10
- Denny Carter — Tyler Allgeier, RB42
- Patrick Daugherty — Dak Prescott, QB11
- Nic Bodiford — Ray Davis, RB43
- Rivers McCown — Dallas Goedert, TE13
- Damian Dabrowski — Zach Charbonnet, RB44
- Zach Krueger — Isaac Guerendo, RB45
- Christopher Crawford — Justin Herbert, QB12
- Mark Garcia — Diontae Johnson, WR59
- Adam Wise — Jack Bech, WR60
- Aditya Fuldeore — Quentin Johnston, WR61
- Kyle Dvorchak — Tank Bigsby, RB46
Round 12
- Kyle Dvorchak — Jaydon Blue, RB47
- Aditya Fuldeore — Rashod Bateman, WR62
- Adam Wise — C.J. Stroud, QB13
- Mark Garcia — DeAndre Hopkins, WR63
- Christopher Crawford — Adam Thielen, WR64
- Zach Krueger — Bo Nix, QB14
- Damian Dabrowski — Kyle Williams, WR65
- Rivers McCown — Dalton Kincaid, TE14
- Nic Bodiford — Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB48
- Patrick Daugherty — Marvin Mims, WR66
- Denny Carter — Jared Goff, QB15
- Lawrence Jackson — Elic Ayomanor, WR67
Notes: Speaking of fliers, these are the rounds of exactly that. Kyle starts it off at 10.01 with pro-ready rookie Emeka Egbuka. Six straight running backs go after including Javonte Williams who has the clearest path to lead running back duties (for now). Luther Burden, who is in a crowded Bears receiver room goes later in round after another rookie in Jayden Higgins (I think Jaylin Noel pops off first). I end the round going with Tyler Warren (10.12) and going with Anthony Richardson (who is only 22 years old and started only 12 full NFL games) right after at 11.01.
I like RotoPat’s move to wait all the way to the eleventh round to snag Dak Prescott as his starting quarterback. I feel like he can get back to MVP level playing now that the Cowboys have George Pickens on the roster. In these last few rounds we are all shooting shots so I have no probs with a Dallas Godert or a Justin Herbert. My favorite pick in the eleventh round would be Jack Bech who I feel like could insert himself fairly quickly into the raiders offense. The beginning of the 12th round starts off with two sneaky good pics in Jaydon Blue and Rashod Bateman. The rest are daft throws ranging from DeAndre Hopkins to rookie Kyle Williams. Things can and will certainly certainly change between now and fantasy draft season, but hopefully this exercise gives you an idea of where our minds are at as of today.