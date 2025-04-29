2025 NFL Draft Best Fantasy Fits: Tetairoa McMillan, Quinshon Judkins, and more

As we continue to process the avalanche of information gifted to us by last week’s draft, here is an initial look at 10 of the best “fantasy fits.”

We have avoided a few of the most obvious choices — you don’t need Rotoworld to tell you Ashton Jeanty fits quite nicely in Las Vegas — but mostly taken it from the top, beginning with…

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, Round 1/No. 8 overall

Obviously, most first-round picks are going to be good “fantasy fits” in their new homes. By definition, they are amongst the best overall players in the draft, and they are usually filling an acute need. But it’s not always the case. Sometimes you are a luxury pick (Tyler Warren), and sometimes you have too much target competition and bad quarterback play (also Tyler Warren). McMillan has an unproven QB, but he’s no luxury pick, and he certainly doesn’t have too much competition. A target commander at Arizona, T-Mac immediately slides into the alpha role the Panthers have long craved. Although it is true teams are currently struggling to utilize wideouts with McMillan’s boundary/contested-catch skill-set, the rookie is also comfortable in the slot, and has an aces play-caller in Dave Canales. Even if Bryce Young doesn’t take another step forward, McMillan has more projected targets to luxuriate in than any other 2025 draftee.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, Round 2/No. 36 overall

A power back who combines his early-down churning with high-end measurables, Judkins appears to be a glove-like fantasy fit in his new home. He boasts elite running back draft capital in an offense that should be amongst the 2025 league leaders in handoffs. It’s true the Browns will likely employ a committee, but Judkins’ early-down skill-set means he’ll own the “strong side” of any platoon It’s also true this offense probably won’t be scoring many touchdowns, likely limiting Judkins’ fantasy ceiling, but he’s not a zero in the passing game. He could end up gobbling up snaps and touches for an offense whose quarterback question marks might force a run-game commitment even in trailing game script. Although Judkins’ ADP could rise uncomfortably high, he has an unusually safe workload floor for a rookie back.

Chargers WR Tre Harris, Round 2/No. 55 overall

None of the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey backup plans worked out last season, so they went back to the McConkey well. The Bolts sorted the spreadsheet by yards per route run and took the name at the top of the list. Although Harris was similarly efficient to McConkey in college, he is bigger and plays like it. Harris likes to operate on the perimeter, which is where the Chargers had so much trouble in 2024. Jim Harbaugh isn’t the kind of coach to just hand somebody a job, but Harris’ second-round draft capital and lack of on-paper competition makes his WR2 status something of a fait accompli. Even if the Bolts dial back their pass-happy approach from last season’s stretch run, Harris projects for enough rookie targets to make himself viable as a WR3/4 bench stash.

Raiders WR Jack Bech, Round 2/No. 58 overall

Arriving in one of the league’s thinnest receiver corps, Bech finds himself in the right place at the right time as a former slot man who proved he could win on the boundary and down the field last season. That’s just what the Raiders need opposite middle-of-the-field warriors Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, and it’s also somewhere quarterback Geno Smith is not afraid to target. No. 58 overall pick Bech isn’t about to offer every-week WR2 value, while even WR3 will probably be a stretch, but he’s a classic candidate to be underestimated in fantasy. We know the Raiders are going to run. We know they have short-area target hogs. But everyone needs a perimeter option, and Bech appears to be just the guy in Vegas.

Broncos RB RJ Harvey, Round 2/No. 60 overall

The Broncos taking a running back early was one of the pre-draft process’ worst-kept secrets. Although it was a bit of an upset they did not address the position in Round 1, they didn’t miss their chance on Day 2, making Harvey the No. 60 overall pick and No. 5 overall back. That’s excellent draft capital for a runner, and it’s hard to think of a better landing spot for three-down prospect Harvey.

Uncharacteristically incapable of generating running back production his first two years in the Mile High City, coach Sean Payton has traditionally printed PPR points, and his GM believes Harvey can “keep going (upward)” as a pass catcher. That’s great news since Harvey is a proven producer and big-play threat on early downs. Facing essentially zero touch competition in an offense motivated to make him the answer to their prayers at running back, Harvey could exit training camp as a clear-cut top-18 fantasy runner.

Browns TE Harold Fannin, Round 3/No. 67 overall

This ludicrously productive college H-back didn’t go as high as some fantasy managers maybe wanted, but then again, No. 67 overall for a supposedly “duck footed” Bowling Green tight end is pretty solid draft capital. There’s also no mystery as to Fannin’s game — he is here to catch passes. He is not a blocker or field stretcher. You only take him in the third round if you are prepared to pepper him with short throws, and “extension of the running game”-type targets figure to be a point of emphasis for this quarterback-less offense with a rebuilding backfield. Likely to be a re-draft freebie behind David Njoku, Fannin could provide immediate 2025 fantasy dividends as the Charles Clay 2.0 you never knew you needed.

Patriots WR Kyle Williams, Round 3/No. 69 overall

It’s important not to count your fantasy chickens before they hatch with third-round picks. It’s easy to fall prey to the “they have nowhere else to pass the ball” fallacy. But … boy are the Patriots hurting for other places to pass the ball. Stefon Diggs was declining even before last season’s torn ACL, Pop Douglas is replacement-level at best, Kayshon Boutte would do well to improve to replacement-level, and Hunter Henry is … Hunter Henry. Somehow the highest pass-catching pick for an offense desperately low on pass catchers, Williams also has the advantage of being the first skill-player selection by the Patriots’ new brain trust. The Pats don’t take Williams if OC Josh McDaniels doesn’t want him. A big-play threat whose 4.4 speed helps get him loose down the field, Williams could be Option A on manufactured touches. Again, maybe Williams won’t be good enough to make 2+2 = 4 in this weapons-starved attack, but the Patriots are guaranteed to spend the summer trying.

Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson, Round 3/No. 83 overall

At least as of press time, the Steelers still don’t have a quarterback. The holdover lead back, Jaylen Warren, has been pigeonholed as a 1B no matter who is calling the Steelers’ plays. Enter Iowa thumper Johnson, who arrives in the Steel City as a Najee Harris clone who might occasionally actually bust a long run. Johnson is a boom/bust back, which differentiates him from bust/bust back Harris. Built like a hammer searching for goal-line nails at 6’1/224, it’s all too easy to envision third-rounder Johnson immediately sliding in as Arthur Smith’s early-down 1A option even though holdover Warren is deserving of a shot. Fantasy managers have fallen for the Najee trap for years now in Pittsburgh, but Johnson is a needed refresh who might actually provide low-end RB2 value.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo, Round 4/No. 105 overall

Whether it’s hollowed-out veteran Russell Wilson or raw rookie Jaxson Dart, the Giants are all but guaranteed to begin the year in survival mode on offense. Just don’t turn the ball over and try to get to 20 points. A run-game commitment is assured, and all that stands between three-down fourth-rounder Skattebo and a heavy workload is fumble-prone second-year pro Tyrone Tracy and placeholder veteran Devin Singletary. An early-down tackle breaker with soft hands in the passing game, Skattebo has multiple avenues to earning early work, while his early fourth-rounder draft capital is solid for a running back. Tracy, for context, was a fifth-rounder. Fantasy managers might have been discouraged when Skattebo couldn’t crack the first 100 picks or top three rounds, but he’s landed in a conservative offense with touches ripe for the taking.

Titans WR Elic Ayomanor, Round 4/No. 136 overall

Arriving in one of the league’s very worst receiver corps, Ayomanor has a chance to be an immediate difference-maker as big-play hunting QB Cam Ward’s primary down-field weapon. The Titans’ offense needs to get Calvin Ridley more involved in the short-to-intermediate areas after he was badly miscast as their primary deep weapon a season ago, and Ayomanor has the skill-set to allow them to do so. Most comfortable on the boundary, Ayomanor is a natural in contested-catch situations. That’s a volatile role that will have Ayomanor taking his fair share of zeros, but he profiles as the kind of wideout who can maybe flip a matchup or two on only a catch or two. He and Ward could strike up an Alec Pierce-style connection if everything goes according to plan.