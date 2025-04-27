2025 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Patriots, Titans, Ravens earn high marks

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books which means we can begin parsing the respective draft classes of the AFC.

You can find recaps from each day of the 2025 NFL Draft below:

01:23 Can Hunter thrive in fantasy with ‘limited snaps?’ Matthew Berry explains why he sees Travis Hunter in the WR40 range in fantasy football, breaking down the former Colorado star’s offensive potential with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2025 NFL Draft AFC Team Grades

Baltimore Ravens

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Pick 59: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Pick 91: Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Pick 129: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

Pick 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Pick 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Pick 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona

Pick 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

Pick 210: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech

Pick 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Pick 243: Garrett Dellinger, IOL, LSU

The Ravens bring in a massive 11-man draft class headlined by the top-rated safety in the class and an incredibly talented small school Edge in Mike Green that was pegged for a top-20 selection in numerous industry mock drafts, and who they managed to acquire with the 59th overall selection. Tackles Jones and Vinson will compete for reps in camp while my favorite late pick of the Ravens’ draft is undersized interior penetrator Aeneas Peebles who was considered a potential Day 2 caliber player in the pre-draft process. Clearly Baltimore wanted to shore up their offensive/defensive lines and secondary, which they have done admirably.

Buffalo Bills

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Pick 41: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

Pick 72: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Pick 109: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Pick 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Pick 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Pick 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Pick 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

Pick 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

The Bills were not subtle about their intentions, bolstering their defensive line and secondary in an effort to subdue the potent offenses of their primary AFC rivals. Hairston famously had the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2025 Combine (4.28s), and Dorian Strong was ranked in the CB15 range in many pre-draft publications representing a solid value at #177. They paired a disruptive 3T T.J. Sanders with super-heavyweight Deone Walker on the interior, while adding a full-sized base Edge Landon Jackson i R3. Hawes is more of a blocking TE to complement Kincaid.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft Grade: C

Pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Pick 49: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Pick 81: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

Pick 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Pick 153: Jalen Rivers, IOL, Miami

Pick 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Stewart has a prototype Edge profile - big, athletic and powerful. However his ball production was lacking in college and his toolkit on the rush is underdeveloped, which clouds his overall projection a bit. Knight is a 25 year old, two-down thumper type who barely saw the field in his first four years and has just one year of production at the P4 level. There were multiple linebackers with similar talent who went 2+ rounds later. Fairchild should fill a need on the interior while Carter and Rivers are more developmental players. Brooks could step right in and fill a supporting role should RB Chase Brown go down. Cincinnati needs Stewart to be a star for this draft class to really make an impact.

Cleveland Browns

Draft Grade: B

Pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Pick 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Pick 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Cleveland made major waves trading back from #2 to #5 to bank Jacksonville’s first round pick in 2026 and an early 2nd this year. Mason Graham was widely considered to be a game-changing, athletic 3T while former walk-on Schwesinger adds a cerebral and athletic presence to their defense before pivoting to the offense. The Browns appear to be co-opting Ohio State’s approach by pairing between-the tackles grinder Judkins with an explosive RB2 in Sampson who plays the role of home run hitter TreVeyon Henderson. They also managed to bring in two quarterbacks in Gabriel and Shedeur to compete for reps behind a pair of cagey vets in Flacco and Pickett. Fannin recorded one of the most productive tight end seasons in collegiate history, but has H-back dimensions and tested sluggishly. This feels like the first act of a 2/3-year overhaul of the Browns roster.

08:04 Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes The FFHH crew break down some of the first skill players to be selected during Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, analyzing fits for Jayden Higgins, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson and Luther Burden III.

Denver Broncos

Draft Grade: C

Pick 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Pick 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Pick 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Pick 101: Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

Pick 134: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

Pick 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

Pick 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah

Jahdae Barron is a savvy, versatile zone-oriented CB who has demonstrated success both outside or in the slot. RJ Harvey as RB5 in Round 2 was one of the surprises of Day 2 considering the depth of the running back position, and Patrick Bryant is a one-dimensional outside receiver who relies on physicality to free himself as opposed to space creation. Jones and Robinson are developmental Edge prospects who won’t make an appreciable difference for 2-to-3 years. Lohner is a blocking TE dart throw while Crawshaw is a special teamer. There isn’t a lot of sizzle to Denver’s draft beyond Barron, which accounts for the middling draft grade.

Houston Texans

Draft Grade: B

Pick 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Pick 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Pick 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Pick 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

Pick 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC

Pick 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

Pick 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

Pick 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DL, Rutgers

Pick 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Houston banked a 2026 1st from the Giants to move from 25-to-34, which was an unconditional victory. They revamped their passing attack by targeting a pair of hyper-productive Iowa State wideouts in search of a dependable WR2 which they desperately need opposite Nico Collins. Ersery is a massive OT who has Christian Darrisaw-lite vibes at #48, and all-purpose RB Woody Marks should be able to carve out some of the passing down work from aging vet Joe Mixon. Jaylin Smith had a nice season at USC while Jaylen Reed is a totally reasonable shot at #187. While it’s not a particularly eye-popping draft class due to the trade-down, the Texans played their hand well and will benefit from their trade down in 2026.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Pick 45: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Pick 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

Pick 127: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Pick 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Pick 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Pick 190: Tim Smith, DL, Alabama

Pick 232: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Tyler Warren to Indy had been one of the most common landing spots among the mock draft community, and fits the Colts desperate need for a playmaker. Tuimoloau is an accomplished full-sized Edge who will contribute immediately and has starter upside. I wasn’t as high on Walley as the Colts are, and I don’t view Riley Leonard as anything more than a clipboard holder. I really like DJ Giddens who tested very well and was lethal on the ground at Kansas State, but also had 5 drops last year. I feel like Indianapolis held serve early and took some raw players to develop in the back half who are a couple of years away.

01:48 Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts selecting a “versatile” playmaker in TE Tyler Warren, who has the potential to make a big difference at the NFL level.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Pick 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

Pick 89: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

Pick 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Pick 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Pick 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Pick 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

Pick 221: Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC

Pick 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Jacksonville went all-in for Travis Hunter, trading their 2026 1st, 2025 2nd+ in order to move up 3 spots to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. They didn’t pick again until late in the 3rd round and proceeded to fortify their interior offensive line with an extremely productive college OT/G in Milum and a late flier on USC OG Jonah Monheim. There were multiple Day 3 corners I prefer to Ransaw. LB Kiser is solid but limited and will compete with McLeod for ILB reps, while Tuten adds a twitchy alternative to Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. There isn’t a lot of upside with their non-Hunter picks, but that’s to be expected with how Jax leveraged their draft capital to move up and swing for the fences.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 32: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Pick 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

Pick 66: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Pick 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California

Pick 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Pick 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

Pick 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

If healthy following a torn patellar tendon and properly motivated, OT Josh Simmons could be a steal at #32. DT Norman-Lott and Edge Ashton Gilotte are solid picks at the end of R2 and will help to strengthen a defensive line that got run all over by Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. Nohl Williams was considered a top-10 corner on multiple industry big boards, while Jalen Royals and Jeffrey Bassa were very attractive values at their respective draft slots. KC made the most of their selections and should net multiple eventual starters.

Las Vegas Raiders

Draft Grade: B

Pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Pick 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Pick 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Pick 98: Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech

Pick 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Pick 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

Pick 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

Pick 180: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss

Pick 213: Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State

Pick 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

Pick 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

The Raiders had 11 picks to work with and proceeded to attack their perceived weaknesses with multiple players at each position. Ashton Jeanty going #6 was the worst kept secret of the 2025 pre-draft process, as new HC Pete Carroll brings in his new Marshawn Lynch bell cow. Jack Bech has plus size and ability to separate on the break, while Dont’e Thornton is one of the fastest wideouts in the class. Darien Porter is a converted wideout who has freaky traits and size to become a stable CB2. From there the Raiders drafted two consecutive OTs and DTs before bringing in a pair of FCS signal callers. Las Vegas was very aggressive addressing positions of need and should net a few core contributors out of their super-sized draft class.

01:34 Raiders an ‘awesome landing spot’ for Jeanty Matthew Berry discusses why Ashton Jeanty will get a heavy workload with the Las Vegas Raiders, analyzing why the Boise State product will be a fantasy force early in his career.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Pick 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Pick 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

Pick 125: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

Pick 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

Pick 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Pick 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh

Pick 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

Pick 256: Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida

Much like they did with Ryan Matthews and Melvin Gordon, the Chargers follow their historical trend of selecting a bell cow first round running back in Hampton to hand the rushing duties over to. Tre Harris is a bit older for a top-55 WR prospect, but his 5.15 yards per route average showed elite collegiate production as he was able to win consistently on the outside against SEC competition. Caldwell is an early-down gap plugger, while Kyle Kennard excelled for South Carolina which was arguably the best defensive line in the SEC. Oronde Gadsden is essentially a big slot wide receiver who won’t do much blocking, giving the TE room some explosive potential and replacing Will Dissly as their primary receiving tight end. Not an overwhelming draft haul, but it follows the HC Jim Harbaugh ethos.

Miami Dolphins

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Pick 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona

Pick 143: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

Pick 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

Pick 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland

Pick 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Pick 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Pick 253: Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech

Kenneth Grant and Savaiinaea shore up deficiencies on each side of the line with quality, instant-contributors. The Phins had to wait another 105 selections before taking a stock and trade run stuffer who didn’t record a sack over his three year career. Marshall Jr. and Trader Jr. are rotational depth pieces, while RB Gordon could have short-yardage value behind speedsters Achane and Jalen Wright. Quinn Ewers should have collected another $3 million in NIL money to transfer to Notre Dame instead of being a 7th round fringe clipboard holder who might end up on the practice squad. Miami had a two-player draft with a series of replacement level late picks.

New England Patriots

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Pick 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Pick 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Pick 95: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

Pick 106: Craig Woodson, S, California

Pick 137: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Pick 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami

Pick 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri

Pick 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt

Pick 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis

The Patriots lean into their offseason roster restructuring after a very active free agency period. OT/G Campbell is widely considered to be the most bankable OL in the class. The avalanche of offensive linemen who went off the board in the first round made this pick look better in hindsight. TreVeyon gives the Pats a home threat they desperately needed, while Kyle Williams was one of the true risers of the post-season evaluation process. Wilson is a freak athlete and the best C in the 2025 class who should step in and contribute immediately. Both Farmer and Swinson were fringe top-100 players on many big boards who went far later than anticipated. Hard to argue with what the Patriots did in their first draft under the guidance of HC Mike Vrabel.

52 Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4 Mike Florio reacts to the New England Patriots getting some much-needed protection up front for Drake Maye with tackle Will Campbell.

New York Jets

Draft Grade: B

Pick 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Pick 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Pick 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Pick 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Pick 130: Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama

Pick 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

Pick 176: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami

Each of the NYJ’s first three selections were strong values at their respective draft slots, especially Thomas who was a consensus top-10 CB in R3. Arian Smith has speed to burn, but his hands and overall route sophistry makes him a boom-or-bust selection while Malachi Moore and Mauigoa both have immediate potential as rotational specialists early in their careers. It felt like the Jets had a defined plan and filled their needs with capable players.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Pick 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Pick 123: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Pick 164: Yahya Black, DL, Iowa

Pick 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Pick 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Pick 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

Pittsburgh eschewed their glaring need for a quarterback until pick #185 and will apparently roll with Mason Rudolph as their 2025 starter unless an Aaron Rogers signing is pending. They were able to shore up their running back room despite not having a 2nd round pick with Kaleb Johnson who should log plenty of snaps this year. Harmon is a dynamic pass rusher on the interior while Jack Sawyer is a high-floor, low-upside Edge that is hindered by sub-32” arms. Yaya Black is a standard wide-bodied gap plugger and Bruener is the son of former Steelers tight end Mark Bruener and is a legacy selection. Their defense-heavy approach essentially overhauled their defensive front while providing a Najee Harris replacement in the backfield.

Tennessee Titans

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Pick 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA

Pick 82: Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

Pick 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

Pick 120: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Pick 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Pick 167: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State

Pick 183: Marcus Harris, S, California

Pick 188: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

Tennessee lands their franchise quarterback before pivoting to the defensive side with LB-to-Edge convert Oladejo and talented S Kevin Winston jr. Dike, Helm, Ayomanor and Mullings give QB Ward a new set of receivers with upside to work with, as Tennessee looks to get younger and more dynamic at the skill positions. Tennessee brought in a slew of intriguing contributors to help change the look and direction of their franchise.