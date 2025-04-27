2025 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Patriots, Titans, Ravens earn high marks
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books which means we can begin parsing the respective draft classes of the AFC.
You can find recaps from each day of the 2025 NFL Draft below:
2025 NFL Draft AFC Team Grades
Baltimore Ravens
Draft Grade: A-
Pick 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Pick 59: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Pick 91: Emery Jones, OT, LSU
Pick 129: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal
Pick 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
Pick 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
Pick 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
Pick 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
Pick 210: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech
Pick 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
Pick 243: Garrett Dellinger, IOL, LSU
The Ravens bring in a massive 11-man draft class headlined by the top-rated safety in the class and an incredibly talented small school Edge in Mike Green that was pegged for a top-20 selection in numerous industry mock drafts, and who they managed to acquire with the 59th overall selection. Tackles Jones and Vinson will compete for reps in camp while my favorite late pick of the Ravens’ draft is undersized interior penetrator Aeneas Peebles who was considered a potential Day 2 caliber player in the pre-draft process. Clearly Baltimore wanted to shore up their offensive/defensive lines and secondary, which they have done admirably.
Buffalo Bills
Draft Grade: B+
Pick 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Pick 41: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina
Pick 72: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
Pick 109: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Pick 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
Pick 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Pick 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Pick 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Pick 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
The Bills were not subtle about their intentions, bolstering their defensive line and secondary in an effort to subdue the potent offenses of their primary AFC rivals. Hairston famously had the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2025 Combine (4.28s), and Dorian Strong was ranked in the CB15 range in many pre-draft publications representing a solid value at #177. They paired a disruptive 3T T.J. Sanders with super-heavyweight Deone Walker on the interior, while adding a full-sized base Edge Landon Jackson i R3. Hawes is more of a blocking TE to complement Kincaid.
Cincinnati Bengals
Draft Grade: C
Pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Pick 49: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
Pick 81: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia
Pick 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Pick 153: Jalen Rivers, IOL, Miami
Pick 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Stewart has a prototype Edge profile - big, athletic and powerful. However his ball production was lacking in college and his toolkit on the rush is underdeveloped, which clouds his overall projection a bit. Knight is a 25 year old, two-down thumper type who barely saw the field in his first four years and has just one year of production at the P4 level. There were multiple linebackers with similar talent who went 2+ rounds later. Fairchild should fill a need on the interior while Carter and Rivers are more developmental players. Brooks could step right in and fill a supporting role should RB Chase Brown go down. Cincinnati needs Stewart to be a star for this draft class to really make an impact.
Cleveland Browns
Draft Grade: B
Pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Pick 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Pick 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Cleveland made major waves trading back from #2 to #5 to bank Jacksonville’s first round pick in 2026 and an early 2nd this year. Mason Graham was widely considered to be a game-changing, athletic 3T while former walk-on Schwesinger adds a cerebral and athletic presence to their defense before pivoting to the offense. The Browns appear to be co-opting Ohio State’s approach by pairing between-the tackles grinder Judkins with an explosive RB2 in Sampson who plays the role of home run hitter TreVeyon Henderson. They also managed to bring in two quarterbacks in Gabriel and Shedeur to compete for reps behind a pair of cagey vets in Flacco and Pickett. Fannin recorded one of the most productive tight end seasons in collegiate history, but has H-back dimensions and tested sluggishly. This feels like the first act of a 2/3-year overhaul of the Browns roster.
Denver Broncos
Draft Grade: C
Pick 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Pick 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
Pick 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Pick 101: Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU
Pick 134: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama
Pick 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
Pick 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah
Jahdae Barron is a savvy, versatile zone-oriented CB who has demonstrated success both outside or in the slot. RJ Harvey as RB5 in Round 2 was one of the surprises of Day 2 considering the depth of the running back position, and Patrick Bryant is a one-dimensional outside receiver who relies on physicality to free himself as opposed to space creation. Jones and Robinson are developmental Edge prospects who won’t make an appreciable difference for 2-to-3 years. Lohner is a blocking TE dart throw while Crawshaw is a special teamer. There isn’t a lot of sizzle to Denver’s draft beyond Barron, which accounts for the middling draft grade.
Houston Texans
Draft Grade: B
Pick 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Pick 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Pick 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Pick 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
Pick 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC
Pick 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Pick 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
Pick 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DL, Rutgers
Pick 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Houston banked a 2026 1st from the Giants to move from 25-to-34, which was an unconditional victory. They revamped their passing attack by targeting a pair of hyper-productive Iowa State wideouts in search of a dependable WR2 which they desperately need opposite Nico Collins. Ersery is a massive OT who has Christian Darrisaw-lite vibes at #48, and all-purpose RB Woody Marks should be able to carve out some of the passing down work from aging vet Joe Mixon. Jaylin Smith had a nice season at USC while Jaylen Reed is a totally reasonable shot at #187. While it’s not a particularly eye-popping draft class due to the trade-down, the Texans played their hand well and will benefit from their trade down in 2026.
Indianapolis Colts
Draft Grade: B-
Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Pick 45: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
Pick 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
Pick 127: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
Pick 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Pick 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
Pick 190: Tim Smith, DL, Alabama
Pick 232: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Tyler Warren to Indy had been one of the most common landing spots among the mock draft community, and fits the Colts desperate need for a playmaker. Tuimoloau is an accomplished full-sized Edge who will contribute immediately and has starter upside. I wasn’t as high on Walley as the Colts are, and I don’t view Riley Leonard as anything more than a clipboard holder. I really like DJ Giddens who tested very well and was lethal on the ground at Kansas State, but also had 5 drops last year. I feel like Indianapolis held serve early and took some raw players to develop in the back half who are a couple of years away.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Draft Grade: C+
Pick 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Pick 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
Pick 89: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Pick 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
Pick 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Pick 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
Pick 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
Pick 221: Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC
Pick 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Jacksonville went all-in for Travis Hunter, trading their 2026 1st, 2025 2nd+ in order to move up 3 spots to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. They didn’t pick again until late in the 3rd round and proceeded to fortify their interior offensive line with an extremely productive college OT/G in Milum and a late flier on USC OG Jonah Monheim. There were multiple Day 3 corners I prefer to Ransaw. LB Kiser is solid but limited and will compete with McLeod for ILB reps, while Tuten adds a twitchy alternative to Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. There isn’t a lot of upside with their non-Hunter picks, but that’s to be expected with how Jax leveraged their draft capital to move up and swing for the fences.
Kansas City Chiefs
Draft Grade: B+
Pick 32: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Pick 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
Pick 66: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
Pick 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
Pick 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Pick 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
Pick 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
If healthy following a torn patellar tendon and properly motivated, OT Josh Simmons could be a steal at #32. DT Norman-Lott and Edge Ashton Gilotte are solid picks at the end of R2 and will help to strengthen a defensive line that got run all over by Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. Nohl Williams was considered a top-10 corner on multiple industry big boards, while Jalen Royals and Jeffrey Bassa were very attractive values at their respective draft slots. KC made the most of their selections and should net multiple eventual starters.
Las Vegas Raiders
Draft Grade: B
Pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Pick 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
Pick 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Pick 98: Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech
Pick 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Pick 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
Pick 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
Pick 180: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss
Pick 213: Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State
Pick 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
Pick 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
The Raiders had 11 picks to work with and proceeded to attack their perceived weaknesses with multiple players at each position. Ashton Jeanty going #6 was the worst kept secret of the 2025 pre-draft process, as new HC Pete Carroll brings in his new Marshawn Lynch bell cow. Jack Bech has plus size and ability to separate on the break, while Dont’e Thornton is one of the fastest wideouts in the class. Darien Porter is a converted wideout who has freaky traits and size to become a stable CB2. From there the Raiders drafted two consecutive OTs and DTs before bringing in a pair of FCS signal callers. Las Vegas was very aggressive addressing positions of need and should net a few core contributors out of their super-sized draft class.
Los Angeles Chargers
Draft Grade: B-
Pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Pick 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Pick 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon
Pick 125: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
Pick 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
Pick 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
Pick 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
Pick 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
Pick 256: Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida
Much like they did with Ryan Matthews and Melvin Gordon, the Chargers follow their historical trend of selecting a bell cow first round running back in Hampton to hand the rushing duties over to. Tre Harris is a bit older for a top-55 WR prospect, but his 5.15 yards per route average showed elite collegiate production as he was able to win consistently on the outside against SEC competition. Caldwell is an early-down gap plugger, while Kyle Kennard excelled for South Carolina which was arguably the best defensive line in the SEC. Oronde Gadsden is essentially a big slot wide receiver who won’t do much blocking, giving the TE room some explosive potential and replacing Will Dissly as their primary receiving tight end. Not an overwhelming draft haul, but it follows the HC Jim Harbaugh ethos.
Miami Dolphins
Draft Grade: C+
Pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Pick 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
Pick 143: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland
Pick 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
Pick 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
Pick 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Pick 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Pick 253: Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech
Kenneth Grant and Savaiinaea shore up deficiencies on each side of the line with quality, instant-contributors. The Phins had to wait another 105 selections before taking a stock and trade run stuffer who didn’t record a sack over his three year career. Marshall Jr. and Trader Jr. are rotational depth pieces, while RB Gordon could have short-yardage value behind speedsters Achane and Jalen Wright. Quinn Ewers should have collected another $3 million in NIL money to transfer to Notre Dame instead of being a 7th round fringe clipboard holder who might end up on the practice squad. Miami had a two-player draft with a series of replacement level late picks.
New England Patriots
Draft Grade: A-
Pick 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Pick 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Pick 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
Pick 95: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
Pick 106: Craig Woodson, S, California
Pick 137: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
Pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU
Pick 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
Pick 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
Pick 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
Pick 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis
The Patriots lean into their offseason roster restructuring after a very active free agency period. OT/G Campbell is widely considered to be the most bankable OL in the class. The avalanche of offensive linemen who went off the board in the first round made this pick look better in hindsight. TreVeyon gives the Pats a home threat they desperately needed, while Kyle Williams was one of the true risers of the post-season evaluation process. Wilson is a freak athlete and the best C in the 2025 class who should step in and contribute immediately. Both Farmer and Swinson were fringe top-100 players on many big boards who went far later than anticipated. Hard to argue with what the Patriots did in their first draft under the guidance of HC Mike Vrabel.
New York Jets
Draft Grade: B
Pick 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Pick 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Pick 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Pick 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
Pick 130: Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama
Pick 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
Pick 176: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami
Each of the NYJ’s first three selections were strong values at their respective draft slots, especially Thomas who was a consensus top-10 CB in R3. Arian Smith has speed to burn, but his hands and overall route sophistry makes him a boom-or-bust selection while Malachi Moore and Mauigoa both have immediate potential as rotational specialists early in their careers. It felt like the Jets had a defined plan and filled their needs with capable players.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Draft Grade: C+
Pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Pick 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Pick 123: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Pick 164: Yahya Black, DL, Iowa
Pick 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
Pick 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
Pick 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan
Pittsburgh eschewed their glaring need for a quarterback until pick #185 and will apparently roll with Mason Rudolph as their 2025 starter unless an Aaron Rogers signing is pending. They were able to shore up their running back room despite not having a 2nd round pick with Kaleb Johnson who should log plenty of snaps this year. Harmon is a dynamic pass rusher on the interior while Jack Sawyer is a high-floor, low-upside Edge that is hindered by sub-32” arms. Yaya Black is a standard wide-bodied gap plugger and Bruener is the son of former Steelers tight end Mark Bruener and is a legacy selection. Their defense-heavy approach essentially overhauled their defensive front while providing a Najee Harris replacement in the backfield.
Tennessee Titans
Draft Grade: A-
Pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Pick 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA
Pick 82: Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
Pick 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
Pick 120: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
Pick 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Pick 167: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State
Pick 183: Marcus Harris, S, California
Pick 188: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan
Tennessee lands their franchise quarterback before pivoting to the defensive side with LB-to-Edge convert Oladejo and talented S Kevin Winston jr. Dike, Helm, Ayomanor and Mullings give QB Ward a new set of receivers with upside to work with, as Tennessee looks to get younger and more dynamic at the skill positions. Tennessee brought in a slew of intriguing contributors to help change the look and direction of their franchise.