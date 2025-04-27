2025 NFL Draft Grades for all NFC Teams: Giants draw praise, Falcons get flunked

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books which means we can begin parsing the respective draft classes of the NFC.

You can find recaps from each day of the 2025 NFL Draft below:

2025 NFL Draft NFC Team Grades

Arizona Cardinals

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 16: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Pick 47: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Pick 78: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

Pick 115: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

Pick 174: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Pick 211: Hayden Conner, G, Texas

The Cardinals were willing to take on some risk early in the draft, selecting Nolen with character concerns and Johnson with medical red flags. Both players are more talented than their draft slots suggest. Nolen was graded as a top-five defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus last year. Johnson earned top-40 grades at corner as a true freshman and sophomore. He failed to take the next step as a junior and missed six games with a turf toe injury and seven with a shoulder issue. The Cardinals went with a meat-and-potatoes approach for the next five rounds. Arizona didn’t draft a skill position player and only took one offensive player, Hayden Conner. There picks in rounds two through six all played in the college football playoff last year. The Cardinals got a truckload of high-pedigree players, often at values compared to most big boards. It wasn’t the sexiest draft, but it works.

Atlanta Falcons

Draft Grade: D-

Pick 15: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Pick 26: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Pick 96: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Pick 118: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

Pick 218: Jack Nelson, OT, Oklahoma

Atlanta’s player selections were fine. Jalon Walker is a unique prospect who is going to play a mix of off-ball linebacker and EDGE in the pros. He’s an extremely high-character player who, by all accounts, will be a great presence for the young locker room.

James Pearce Jr., on the other hand, fell because of off-field concerns, but his production was undeniable. He totaled 17.5 sacks in two seasons as a starter. The issue with their draft is the cost of acquiring Pearce Jr. Atlanta sent their 2026 first to move back into the first round. The team is set to start a quarterback with three career starts to his name and their head coach has one winning season in four tries. The amount of risk Atlanta took on with this trade is absurd.

Atlanta closed out the draft with more defenders, highlighted by Xavier Watts. Watts is a play-making corner with 13 picks at a big school over the past two years. His level of on-ball production is rare to find in the third round.

Carolina Panthers

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Pick 51: Nic Scouron, EDGE, Texas A&M

Pick 77: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Pick 114: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

Pick 122: Lathom Ransom, S, Ohio State

Pick 140: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Pick 163: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Pick 208: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

This draft class was unique in that many of the highest-graded players by film watchers were players at non-premium positions. That led to teams like the Raiders and Browns getting stud players, but at positions where big wins often don’t lead to crazy advantages. The Panthers went the other way with their top pick. McMillan has some minor red flags. He isn’t an elite separator and his Forty was hand-timed in the mid-4.5s. Still, his overall body of work is elite and a big swing at wide receiver is exactly what Bryce Young.

Lathom Ransom got loads of experience at Ohio State, contributing in four seasons for the Buckeyes. He’s a no-nonsense box safety who does the little things well. He comes down with power in run support and has special teams experience. Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is going to love him.

Carolina closed out their weekend with two more skill position options for Young. Mitchell Evans is an intriguing tight end prospect, having topped 400 yards in back-to-back seasons at Notre Dame with solid film grades to back up the numbers.

Chicago Bears

Draft Grade: C+

Pick No. 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Pick 39: Luther Burden, WR, Mizzou

Pick 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Pick 62: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Pick 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Pick 169: Zah Fraizer, CB, UTSA

Pick 195: Luke Newman, OT, Michigan State

Pick 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Like the Panthers last year, the Bears spent this draft weekend doing everything they could to support their No. 1 overall pick who struggled as a rookie. They went offense with their first three selections and went back to the well for their final two. One quirk of their player selections is that they went high-risk with both of their pass-catchers. Colston Loveland plays a position that typically doesn’t hit right away and he had serious medical red flags heading into the draft. Luther Burden is a demon with the ball in his hands, but there are legitimate questions about whether he is a complete receiver or a schemed-touches player. Both picks raise Caleb Williams’ ceiling more than his floor.

As an analytics dork, I understand a team not spending much on running back. However, this was the deepest running back class in years and the Bears only had D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson of note on the roster. Only coming away from the draft with Kyle Monangai—a five-year player at Rutgers with two years of grinder work to his name—is disappointing.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 12: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Pick 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Pick 76: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Pick 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Pick 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Pick 204: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Pick 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Pick 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

I want to hate the Cowboys’ draft more than I do. The team needed a three-down back, spent two picks on the position in an excellent class, and came away with a pair of role-players at the position. Dallas is planning to start Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks at wide receiver. The strength of this receiver class was its depth. Not coming away with a single wideout is criminal.

On the other hand, they got potential first-round values in the second and third rounds. Donovan Ezeiruaku totaled 16.5 sacks in 2024 and was a betting favorite to go in the first round. Shavon Revel was player No. 43 on Arif Hasan’s amalgamation of industry boards . Nitpick as I might, Dallas crushed Day Two of the draft, and that’s worth a lot.

Detroit Lions

Draft Grade: D+

Pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

Pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Pick 171: Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

Pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

Pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

Pick 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Tyliek Williams is a fine interior defensive lineman prospect, having racked up 11.5 sacks and 28 TFLs in four years at a major program. Georgia’s Tate Ratledge looked underrated to me throughout the process. He was a three-year starter at Georgia with solid film grades and a 9.96 RAS. With that out of the way, this was not a good draft.

Returning to Hasan’s big board, Williams was forecasted to go nearly 20 picks later, ditto for Ratledge, for Isaac TeSlaa was projected to be a late Day Three pick. Not only did the Lions take him over 100 spots before his projected draft slot, they traded a pair of future third-round picks to get him.

Was he at least productive at Arkansas? Of course not. He finished third on the team in catches and nearly 600 yards behind their leading receiver.

Green Bay Packers

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Pick 54: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Pick 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Pick 124: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

Pick 159: Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State

Pick 198: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

Pick 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane

Pick 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati

Packers evaluators and players alike talked endlessly in the offseason about how the team needed a true No. 1 receiver. Jayden Reed is an explosive play-maker but the coaches don’t see to view him as a do-everything wideout. Romeo Doubs is trusted in high-leverage spots on a snap-to-snap basis. Christian Watson is recovering from a late-season torn ACL and Dontayvion Wicks can’t catch a football. They drafted a first-round wideout for the first time since 2002 and went back to the well on Day Two. Did they get their alpha? Unlikely. Golden never commanded targets at a high level in college and peaked at a 24 percent college dominator during his second season, back when he played at Houston. Savion Williams is a project gadget player. He caught 60 passes and rushed 61 times for a total just shy of 1,000 yards from scrimmage. The Packers didn’t need more pieces to tinker with on offense and now they have muddied the waters even further.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Pick 90: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Pick 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Pick 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Pick 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Pick 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

The Rams get a pretty favorable boost in their grade by being on the other side of the much-maligned Falcons trade. Terrance Ferguson is an intriguing backup tight end out of the gates who could develop into a starter within a year. He logged a 9.84 RAS at the combine.

He was a weapon on play action and racked up a total of 591 yards. Jarquez Hunter is also a play for the future as he will be behind Kyren Williams—entering a contract year—and Blake Corum as a rookie.

The Rams went with bread-and-butter picks in the later rounds, taking a run-defending defensive tackle in Ty Hamilton and a Butkus Award (given to the country’s top linebacker) finalist in Chris Paul Jr. Both players could contribute earlier than expected, given their experience and strong film grades.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 24: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Pick 102: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Pick 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia

Pick 201: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

Pick 202: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

After spending a truckload of future picks to get their guys in the 2024 draft, Minnesota didn’t enter this year’s proceedings with much firepower. They were projected by many to move out of the first round and with the deals some teams made to get back into the mix, it’s shocking they didn’t trade down. After staying put, they took a high-floor interior lineman prospect in Donovan Jackson. They did eventually trade down multiple times in the later rounds, the first of which saw them take Tai Felton at the end of night two. Felton projects as an eventual replacement for Z receiver Jalen Nailor.

The Vikings moved down on Day Three to acquire Sam Howell from the Seahawks. It’s a sharp move for a team with a quarterback coming off a season-ending knee injury, though Howell only has one year left on his rookie deal, so the benefit is short-term only.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was the top recruit out of South Carolina coming out of high school but was parked behind several future NFL players for most of his time at Georgia. He totaled three sacks and eight TFLs in his only year as a starter. The pick is a strong upside play on a defender who simply needs more reps.

New Orleans Saints

Draft Grade: C-

Pick 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Pick 40: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Pick 71: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Pick 93: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

Pick 112: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Pick 131: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Pick 184: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Pick 248: Mliki Motavao, TE, UCLA

Pick 254: Fadil, Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse

Credit where it’s due, the Saints held off on taking the quarterback everyone knew they wanted until Day Two of the draft. With the No. 9 overall pick, they took a highly-recruited, three-year starter at left tackle at a major program. Kelvin Banks Jr. got better every year and earned a top-10 PFF grade at his position in 2024. This was an easy win for New Orleans.

The Saints may have had no choice but to draft a quarterback this weekend. Derek Carr’s future is uncertain and the team was staring down the barrel of 17 Spencer Rattler starts. Did they have to draft the seven-year college quarterback with one full season to his name and an extensive injury history ahead of his big board rank? Tough to say. Shough has strong film grades but middling efficiency numbers, ranking sixth in the class in EPA per dropback. He avoids mistakes extremely well, but it feels like the Saints wanted a Week 1 upgrade at quarterback and took the safe choice here.

With Alvin Kamara showing signs of decline and Kendre Miller doing nothing through two seasons, the Saints shored up their backfield with Devin Neal on Day Three. Neal was a four-year starter at Kansas and played a key role in turning a laughing-stock program into a respectable name. At 5’11/213, Neal profiles as an early-down complement to Kamara.

New York Giants

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Pick 24: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Pick 65: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Pick 154: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Pick 219: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Pick 246: Korie Black, Oklahoma State

The Giants went chalk early with Abdul Carter. Carter is a future NFL star and taking him over pulling the trigger at quarterback this early was the right move. New York eventually came back into the first round to get Jaxson Dart.

The move cost the Giants a premium, but it’s not an egregious price to pay for the QB2 of the class. Dart got the system-merchant label playing in Lane Kiffin’s offense at Ole Miss, but his numbers were off the charts and he graded extremely well on deep throws.

Cam Skattebo was a potential Day Two pick who slipped to the top of Day Three and Giants reporters were quick to point out that the team had their eye on him. Skattebo is a physical chain-mover who posted a 291/1,711/21 rushing line last year. He doesn’t have good top-end speed, but he will keep the team on schedule. Skattebo is also an incredible receiving prospect, going for 605 yards through the air in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Pick 64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Pick 111: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Pick 145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Pick 161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Pick 168: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

Pick 181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Pick 191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

Pick 207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Pick 209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

He’s done it again. Howie Roseman once again landed a top-tier defensive prospect from the SEC who fell because of some form of a red flag. For Jihaad Campebll, the concern is that he could start the year on the PUP list because of a torn labrum that he underwent surgery for last month. Campbell is a do-it-all inside linebacker and Roseman said they don’t have any long-term concerns about the shoulder issue. Even if it costs him a few games in year one, the value was too good to pass on.

Philly doubled down on their defensive strength via the draft, spending their first five picks on defense. They closed the streak with yet another Georgia defender in Smael Mondon Jr., a former five-star recruit who can contribute on three downs.

Roseman eventually got around to the other side of the ball with his many Day Three picks. Syracuse passer Kyle McCord headlined the group. After struggling with inconsistency issues as a Buckeye, McCord thrived in orange, throwing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns while generating the second-most EPA among quarterbacks in the country.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft Grade: B

Pick 11: Mykiel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Pick 43: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Pick 75: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Pick 100: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Pick 113: CJ West, DT, Indiana

Pick 138: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss

Pick 147: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Pick 160, Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

Pick 227: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Pick 249: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa

Pick 252: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana

After shedding multiple hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, largely by cutting defenders, San Francisco needed to get younger on defense in a hurry and did so with five consecutive defenders to open the draft. Georgia EDGE Mykiel Williams doesn’t have eye-popping stats, tallying five sacks in 2024 and 4.5 in each of his previous two seasons. Given Georgia’s never-ending stable of pass-rushers, his low sack total isn’t awfully concerning and the fact that he was earning playing time early in his career is impressive.

Per usual, Kyle Shanahan got some shiny new toys in the later rounds of the draft. Jordan James is a consistent back who gets what’s blocked and then some more often than not but doesn’t have a top gear. Junior Bergen is a running back convert who will start his career as a return specialist, but the versatility likely drew Shanny in.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft Grade: A

Pick 18: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

Pick 35: Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

Pick 50: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Pick 92: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Pick 142: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

Pick 166: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Pick 175: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama

The Seahawks fielded a bottom-tier offensive line in 2024 and signed Sam Darnold, a quarterback infamous for his struggles under pressure, to a $100 million deal in the offseason. Offensive line was always going to be the pick at 18 and they got a player who can play left guard or either tackle spot depending on what the team views a its biggest hole in the trenches.

Seattle then moved up in the second round to get the most athletic safety ever in Nick Emmanwori.

Though he’s not the best safety prospect ever, the film evaluations on Emmanwori were also strong. He doesn’t use his athleticism as a crutch too often but still plundered four interceptions and two pick-sixes in 2024.

Nabbing a falling Jalen Milroe was also a sharp decision by the Seattle front office. He’s raw as a thrower but has Lamar Jackson levels of rushing potential. Darnold only has true guarantees in his contract for 2025.

I love what Seattle did at wide receiver, taking two analytics darlings on Day Three to compete for an outside role with Marquez Valdes-Scantling. I wrote way too much about both in my wide receiver rankings .

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Pick 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Pick 84: Jaco Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Pick 121: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

Pick 157: Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Pick 235: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

I used this phrase, borrowed from Denny Carter, to describe the Jayden Higgins pick in m Day Two Recap and I’m going to use it again here for Emeka Egbuka: “He’s a good fit because he’s good at football.” You can never have too many talented receivers, even if Egbuka and Chris Godwin are both slot-native wideouts.

Benjamin Morrison is an outside corner with decent size (6’193) and elite production early in his career. He amassed nine interceptions and 14 breakups as a freshman and sophomore. He missed most of his senior season with a hip injury and that also hurt his draft stock. This is the type of upside shot Day Two was made for.

Having already added Egbuka to a crowded receiver room, I’m not sure how the highly productive Tez Johnson cracks Tampa Bay’s roster. He will need to beat out Trey Palmer for punt return duties.

Washington Commanders

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 29: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

Pick 61: Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

Pick 128: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

Pick 205: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Pick 245: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

Josh Conerly Jr. isn’t a hulking tackle, standing at just 6’5/311, but the lower weight for his position allows him to move fluidly, a trait that will help him keep up with the absurdly mobile Jayden Daniels.

At 6’1/195 with 4.43 wheels, Trey Amos has the size/speed blend of a potential CB1. He’s most comfortable in zone but can also step up for press coverage duties.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a strange player to evaluate. He spent four years at Alabama State and never topped 500 yards. JCM then transferred to New Mexico where he ran for 1,190 yards and 17 scores at 6.3 YPC. An eligibility hangup cost him all but one game in his final season. Croskey-Merritt is a violent runner who could eventually take over early-down work in the Washington backfield.

