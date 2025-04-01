Fantasy football WR dynasty rankings 2025: NFL draft sleepers including Jack Bech and Kyle Williams

This is Part Two of my wide receiver rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

You can find my top 10 wide receiver prospects here.

These rankings are geared toward dynasty rookie drafts, but successful dynasty picks are typically good NFL players as well, so they largely function as my draft rankings as well.

11. Jack Bech, TCU

As a true freshman at LSU, Bech led the Tigers in receptions (43) while playing alongside Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Trey Palmer, and Kayshon Boutte. Bech was left in the dust by his teammates in 2022 and transferred to TCU. He didn’t play much as a junior but exploded in his final season with over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions. Bech was a slot receiver at LSU but moved outside for the Horned Frogs. The move did wonders for his efficiency as his yards per route run ballooned from 1.4 as an underclassman to 2.4 in his final season. His target depth skyrocketed to 13.3 but he maintained his career average of 5.5 YAC per reception.

Even though Bech did his best work when he was primarily an outside receiver, he has the skillset of an NFL slot player. He’s a strong route runner with sticky hands. Bech was credited with one drop on 91 targets in his final season. He maintains phenomenal focus and ball-tracking in traffic, leading to a 65 percent contested catch rate. At 6’1/214, he has the potential to play all receiver positions in the pros. He didn’t run a 40-yard dash at the combine and did well in the other drills, though he was far from elite with 2-of-4 metrics below the 75th-percentile. The fact that he didn’t show his straight-line speed is also telling.

This also shows in his production versus man and press coverage. Bech averaged 1.8 YPRR against both man and press compared to 3.1 versus zone. Though the ceiling might be limited with Bech, he should be able to find a home in the NFL as a versatile backup and potentially a future starter. I’m thinking of him as a poor man’s Diontae Johnson.

12. Ricky White, UNLV

White got his start at Michigan State and erupted versus Michigan as a true freshman with eight catches for 196 yards and one score. That was the bulk of his receiving production at MSU as he was suspended in 2021 and then transferred to UNLV. White was involved right away but hit a different level in 2024, ripping off 1,483 yards and eight scores on 88 receptions. He averaged 3.8 YPRR at 3.7 yards per team pass attempt. White’s numbers were slashed to 79 grabs for 1,041 yards in 2024 with the Rebels going from run-heavy in 2023 to 1800s football last year. Still, he upped his College Dominator Rating—how much of his team’s passing output he accounted for— by one point to 47 percent and kept his YPRR at a respectable 2.9. White was a Power Four player teeing off on Mountain West corners for the better part of three years.

The question now is whether he was an NFL receiver facing MWC defenses. He left that unanswered at the combine by running a 4.61 Forty at 6’1/184. His splits were even worse and the lack of athleticism has some grounding in the stats. He averaged more yards per route versus zone coverage in all four of his collegiate seasons and the split was drastic in 2024. White posted 3.4 YPRR against zone compared to 2.1 versus man. White will start his career as a backup Z receiver and a special teamer. He started returning punts in 2024 and took one of his four tries to the house. White also blocked four punts, more than any other TEAM in the country. Even if there isn’t a fantasy-relevant role for White in the NFL, we can always tell ourselves, “At least he will be active on game day.”

13. Tory Horton, Colorado State

Horton began his career at Nevada before transferring the Colorado State. In his first season as a Ram, Horton was the entirety of the team’s passing attack. His 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns accounted for 48 and 67 percent of CSU’s passing production respectively. This would be his best season by dominator rating despite playing two more seasons. The next year, 2023, was more of the same with a similar stat line on a better offense. CSU went run-heavy in 2024, lowering Horton’s receiving output to 5.2 catches for 70.6 yards per week through five games before a knee injury cut his final season short. He did manage an elite 3.5 YPRR before going down.

Horton measured in at 6’2.5”/196 pounds, giving him a build that bigger corners will be able to push around, even if he does check a height box. Horton averaged 1.9 YPRR versus press coverage in college and his numbers didn’t improve much throughout his career. Horton profiles as a future Z receiver for an NFL team but will likely start his career as a backup and a punt returner. He took a punt to the house in all three of his seasons with the Rams.

14. Kyle Williams, Washington State

Williams has the rare true freshman breakout on his resume with 426 yards and a pair of touchdowns in six games during a COVID-shortened 2020 season at UNLV. He was the only player on the team to eclipse 150 yards. Williams was banged up in 2021 and 2022. His numbers took a hit for both seasons and he fell from 71 yards per game as a freshman to 60 yards in each of the next two seasons. He then transferred to a much more pass-friendly Washington State offense and his numbers finally rebounded. He topped 70 yards per game in 2023 and hit the stratosphere in 2024 with 70 grabs for 1,198 yards and 14 scores. He averaged 2.7 yards per route run and 3.0 yards per team pass attempt, putting him over 2.0 in both categories for his career.

Williams boosted his stock after his final college snap with a strong Senior Bowl in which he won the bulk of his 1-on-1 reps and recorded the fastest GPS-tracked speed for an offensive player during the entire week (21.4 MPH).

Kyle Williams was legitimately operating at a different speed than the DBs trying to cover him in 1 on 1s at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/ejKVWeukJt — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) March 24, 2025

His 5’11/190 frame isn’t ideal for a player who played primarily on the outside in college, but a 4.4 Forty gives him NFL speed. Williams also eviscerated man coverage in his final season, averaging 4.4 YPRR against man looks. Still, the size and extreme leap in competition will likely create a slow transition from the college ranks to the pros for Williams.

15. Tai Felton, Maryland

Felton’s targets and routes steadily rose at Maryland until the Terps made the entire offense out of him in 2024. He saw 31 percent of the team’s targets and logged a 38 percent dominator. Felton posted a 96/1,134/9 receiving line. The bad news is that Felton’s efficiency didn’t hold in the face of high volume. He averaged 7.8 yards per target and 2.3 YPRR. The list of inefficient late breakouts is littered with players like Phillip Dorsett and Chase Claypool. Both players hung around the league for a while, but their late breakouts were red herrings.

Felton is a strange combination of size, speed, and production. He measured in at 6’1 at Indy but only weighs 183 pounds. Felton ran three-quarters of his routes out wide but caught an underwhelming 38 percent of his contested targets. On the other hand, he averaged .29 missed tackles force per reception. That’s ahead of Rondale Moore and Deebo Samuel, both of whom were known for their dynamism with the ball in their hands. Felton will need to bulk up at the next level and projects as a developmental WR3.

16. Elijah Badger, Florida

Badgers didn’t make an impact until his third collegiate season, which was Arizona State at the time. When he finally did take the field, he made it count. Badger dominated the Sun Devil’s passing game with team-high marks in all categories via a 70/866/7 line, good for a 34 percent dominator. The offense got worse in 2023, but Badger upped his dominator by two points to stay above 700 receiving yards. He then transferred to Florida where he topped 800 yards for the second time, albeit on just 39 receptions. His dominator fell to 25 percent.

The fact that he went to a bigger school and couldn’t sustain his share of the offense is concerning, but it’s entirely based on his touchdown share falling from 43 percent to 22 percent. His efficiency exploded to 3.0 YPRR and 2.6 YPTPA. His role also changed drastically as his aDOT nearly doubled from 8.8 at ASU to 17.3 as a Gator. At 6’1/203, Badgers’ 4.43 Forty is more than enough to compete as an NFL speedster and he was plenty versatile in college. On top of operating at all target depths, Badger led the Pac-12 in yards per kick return in 2023 (28.9) and scored three rushing touchdowns at ASU.

17. Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Restrepo was a five-year player who spent all five seasons as a Hurricane, closing out his collegiate career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. Despite increasing his receiving total from 1,092 to 1,127 in 2024, Restrepo’s advanced numbers largely peaked in 2023 with 2.8 yards per route run, a 32 percent dominator, and an 89.0 PFF receiving grade, the 12th-highest mark in the country. Restrepo is exclusively a slot receiver who isn’t exceptional after the catch. He averaged 5.5 YAC and .16 missed tackles forced per reception in college. Those numbers did, however, go up to 7.3 and .17 in his final season.

Restrepo didn’t test at the combine outside of the bench press and weighed in at 5’10/209. He ran the 40 at Miami’s Pro Day. The generous stopwatches had him in the 4.7s while some reports had him over a 5.0. Restrepo later posted on social media, saying he was hurt but chose to run anyway. Hunter Renfrow and Jarvis Landry are the common comps for him, but those are the top-end outcomes.

18. Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson got his start at Troy. He went for 1,587 yards and eight touchdowns over his final two seasons as a Trojan before transferring to Oregon. He quickly found a spot in the Bo Nix-led offense with an 86/1,182/10 receiving line. He led the team in receptions while finishing second to Troy Franklin in yards and touchdowns. It was his second season with over 3.4 YPRR, with the first coming in his final season at Troy. While his yardage total plummeted to 898 in 2024, Johnson hit a true breakout season with a dominator over 30 percent and earned his third top-10 receiving grade by Pro Football Focus in a row. Johnson played exclusively out of the slot at both schools and was primarily an underneahy YAC producer, though he did have one season with an aDOT of 11.

For all of his accolades, none were earned at the combine. Johnson measured in at 5’10/154. He came in below the 15th percentile in height, weight, arm length, and wing span. At that size, he needed to set the turf on fire with his Forty. Instead, Johnson posted a 4.51 time. That’s below average for all receivers and disastrous for a player as small as Tez. Tutu Atwell is the most successful receiver under 160 pounds in the past decade and didn’t run a particularly fast Forty either. Going up in weight groups in players including Tank Dell, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise Brown, though all three had better profiles coming out of school. If I were a betting man—and I very much am—I’d put Johnson close to the Atwell end of the small receiver spectrum.

19. Isaiah Bond, Texas

Bond was a highly recruited receiver and state champion track runner before committing to Alabama. He didn’t see the field much as a freshman but stepped up as a sophomore. Bond topped two yards per route run and two yards per team pass attempt while accounting for 20 percent of the Tide’s passing output. He led the team with 48 catches and turned that into 668 yards plus four scores. Bond then transferred to Texas, derailing the momentum he had built in Tuscaloosa. Texas used him as a boundary field-stretcher. That resulted in a 34/540/5 line. He logged a 15 percent dominator and fell below the two mark in the other aforementioned metrics. The Longhorns also used him on some gadget looks, giving him four carries which he turned into 98 yards and a touchdown.

Bond averaged .9 YPRR against man coverage and .5 against press at Texas. He was far better against zone, getting just over two yards per route run. Bond was fast at the combine but not blazing, running a 4.39 at 5’11/180. He did, however, record the fastest GPS speed at 24.17 MPH.

His lack of size and middling production profile make Bond a low-ceiling project at the next level. I see his early career path as similar to that of Mecole Hardman, with the hope that he takes the next step that Hardman never did.

20. Ja’Corey Brooks, Louisville

Brooks was one of the most sought-after recruits coming out of high school and committed to Alabama, where he posted a minor breakout season as a sophomore with 674 yards and eight scores. He missed most of his junior season with a shoulder issue and transferred to Louisville for a true breakout with just over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 grabs.

Brooks is primarily a deep boundary receiver, running 80 percent of his career routes from out wide with a 14.1 aDOT. Operating as a deep ball specialist gave Brooks the opportunity to make some jaw-dropping catches.

It also allowed him to amass a 10 percent drop rate, one of the worst marks in the class. Brooks takes a while to reach top speed and his final gear isn’t awfully fast. He will need to hone his route running at the next level to make up for his lack of top-end athleticism.

21. Nick Nash, San Jose State

Nash was recruited as a quarterback and stayed at that position for three seasons. He made six starts at quarterback in 2021 but switched to receiver and spent the 2022 season as a backup. Nash entered the lineup the following year and was immediately the Spartans’ best receiver, pacing the team with 728 yards and eight scores. The 2024 encore was epic, with Nash taking home the wide receiver triple crown on the back of a 104/1,382/16 receiving line. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.

Despite the monstrous season, Nash’s advanced numbers were good, but far from great. He averaged 2.7 yards per route run and 2.8 yards per team pass attempt. He was a deep slot receiver for his breakout season, running 94 percent of his routes from the slot with a 13.3 aDOT. He averaged 4.0 YAC per catch. A sleepy combine, lowlighted by a 4.57-second Forty at 6’2/203, will be enough to keep Nash buried in the Day Three mix.

22. Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

Armstrong has taken a winding path to the NFL, redshirting during his first season at Texas A&M–Commerce before seeing his second year canceled due to COVID. He spent 2021 as a backup but finally broke out with a monster season in 2022, going for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. That gave him a laughably high dominator rating of 54 percent. The breakout season got him a promotion to Arkansas. He couldn’t sustain the target dominance but did average 2.8 YPRR and 3.0 YPTPA in his second season as a Razorback. His 24 percent dominator in 2024 was only below the true breakout threshold of 30 percent because he scores a single touchdown. He had previous touchdown shares of 23 percent (Arkansas) and 63 percent (TA&M Commerce).

At 6’4/202, Armstrong has the height of an X receiver but the weight of a flanker. He’s also not devastatingly fast, running a 4.51, giving him 72nd-percentile speed. Armstrong was a chain-mover in college, getting a first down on 12.6 percent of his routes in his final season. While he may take some time to clean up his footwork and potentially put on weight in the NFL, I could see him finding a role as a starting receiver down the road.

23. Savion Williams, TCU

Williams was a multi-sport athlete in high school and played quarterback in his senior season before joining the Horned Frogs as a wide receiver. He didn’t see the field much until his third season when he went for 392 yards and four scores. His usage crept upward for the next two years, culminating in 611 receiving yards plus 322 rushing yards in 2024. Williams got the full “offensive weapon” treatment with 60 catches and 51 carries. He also had an aDOT of 6.6 after doing little with aDOTs of 11.6 and 12.2 in previous seasons.

At 6’4/222, Williams’ build is somewhere between running back and receiver. Fittingly, he was asked to do running back drills at the combine. He also ran a 4.48 Forty which is more than impressive given his size. Williams isn’t a crisp route runner and struggled mightily with drops, logging a drop rate of 9.9 percent for his career. He’s a developmental player who may take multiple years to find his footing—and position—in the NFL.