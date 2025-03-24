2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Titans take Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders lands in NY, Bears scoop up Ashton Jeanty

With the first few waves of free agency settled, the view of the 2025 NFL Draft becomes a little clearer. Team needs change, strengths of the class become evident, and the blue-chip players really separate themselves from the pack.

Rather than a standard three-round mock draft going from the first pick to the 102nd, I packaged this with each team’s draft haul with a focus on needs.

(Draft order via Pro Football Focus)

Tennessee Titans

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

35. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Titans jumpstart their offense with a potential franchise quarterback and a playmaking wide receiver that can play inside and outside. They’ve invested a lot of resources into their offensive line, now they bring in a pairing that will put points on the board.

Cleveland Browns

2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

33. Jaxon Dart, QB, Mississippi

67. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

94. Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami

The thought of Abdul Carter rushing across from Myles Garrett is what offensive coordinator’s nightmares are made of. I think the Browns will acquire another veteran quarterback besides Kenny Pickett, allowing Dart to sit and develop. Kaleb Johnson gives them the workhorse punch their backfield needs, while Rivers provides depth for the offensive line as a college starter at both left tackle and left guard.

New York Giants

3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

34. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

65. Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

99. Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE/LB, UCLA

It’s no secret that the Giants have to take a quarterback of the future after signing Jameis Winston. They can’t go up for Cam Ward in this scenario, leaving Shedeur as the next best available option. Booker helps upgrade the run blocking on their interior, while Alexander brings some pass rush juice playing next to Dexter Lawrence. Oladejo converted from linebacker to edge pass rusher late in his college career, but he has upside and potentially takes over the role formerly held by Azeez Ojulari.

15:49 Ward, Sanders, Dart lead top QBs in NFL draft Chris Simms joins Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach to discuss his top five quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the many ways in which Cam Ward is “elite,” and why Jaxson Dart is rising on draft boards.

New England Patriots

4. Will Campbell, OL, LSU

38. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

69. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

77. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Travis Hunter will of course be in play here, but this is an alternate path to rebuilding New England’s offensive line while also adding Day 2 playmakers. Campbell will be a day one starter (although I like him better at guard, while the NFL seems split on his future position). Egbuka instantly becomes their best pass catcher and Skattebo brings power and pass catching out of the backfield. Trapilo looks like a future starter at right tackle and gets to further his development behind Morgan Moses in this spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

36. Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame

70. Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

88. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

This is a pretty unique situation where Jacksonville gets two players with its first two selections that thrive at taking away the football through the air. Turner would bring some nastiness to their defensive line, while Harvey gives their backfield a big play threat they are lacking.

Two-way star Hunter can be 'unicorn' for NFL teams Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach break down the play of two-way start Travis Hunter, who is Connor's No. 1 overall player in the draft due to his strong instincts, incredible ball skills and versatility.

Las Vegas Raiders

6. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

37. Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

68. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Adding the wrecking ball that is Mason Graham to the Raiders defense would give them a loaded front four. Amos would add much needed length and speed to their corner room, and he has the experience to be a year one starter. On offense, this backfield needs another addition even after signing Raheem Mostert and Sampson brings an explosive element after a season where he ripped off 38 runs of 10+ yards. I think they can attack the depth of this wide receiver or safety class with their fourth-round pick.

New York Jets

7. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

42. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

73. Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

If the Jets see Warren as a difference maker for both their pass and run game, they can take him and still solve their holes in the trenches. Obviously, Mizzou OT Armand Membou was in serious consideration with the seventh overall pick, but this offense needs more playmaking talent. In this scenario they’d move Alijah Vera-Tucker back to right tackle and land a starting right guard in Tate Ratledge in Round 3. On the defensive side, Tyleik Williams is the perfect run-stuffing presence to play next to Quinnen Williams.

01:54 ‘Need an army’ to tackle star TE Warren Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach explain why Tyler Warren is a top pick across the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, including what his versatility offers NFL teams.

Carolina Panthers

8. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

57. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

74. Billy Bowman Jr., SAF, Oklahoma

This draft screams speed and athleticism, a great infusion for the Panthers on both sides of the ball. After multiple interior defensive line additions, Green now brings a threat off the edge as one of the best pure pass rushers in this class. Noel’s explosiveness and agility stands out both inside and outside, while Bowman can play a coverage role in the future to complement Tre’von Moehrig.

New Orleans Saints

9. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

40. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

71. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

93. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Even with Brandin Cooks back in the fold, the Saints could use a perimeter target with size who plays above the rim like McMillan. They get Morrison at a discount here because of his hip injury in 2024, stepping in for Paulson Adebo, which they lost via the free agency. Landon Jackson fits the mold of bigger edge threats they’ve liked in the past and Martinez is an in between the tackles runner this backfield is missing.

Chicago Bears

10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

39. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

41. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

72. Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State

Jeanty instantly takes pressure off Caleb Williams in the Bears offense and allows new head coach Ben Johnson to develop a lethal play-action passing attack. Simmons had a shot to be the top tackle in this class, but a tough season-ending knee injury killed that momentum. This is a great spot for him to ramp back up slowly as they have a starter in Braxton Jones, but Simmons offers more upside in the future. Swinson has been extremely underrated in this process as a heavy-handed pass rusher who converts speed to power. In Round 3, they go back to the injury discount aisle again in Winston, who is an impressive enforcer at strong safety.

RB Jeanty is true definition of ‘special’ Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach explain why Ashton Jeanty is everything a team could want in a running back, which is why he has the potential to be the face of a franchise at the NFL level.

San Francisco 49ers

11. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

43. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

75. Cameron Williams, OL, Texas

100. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

I think the 49ers will add a difference maker on defense with their No. 11 overall pick and Walker can do a little of everything in their front seven with speed and physicality. Hairston is slender but has lightning speed and ball skills, while Williams can move from college tackle to developmental guard in this spot. After trading Jordan Mason, watch Kyle Shanahan cash in on a Round 3 running back that has star potential in Giddens.

Dallas Cowboys

12) Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

44) Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

76) Jack Bech, WR, TCU

I’ll admit that I’ll be surprised if Membou falls this far, but there are surprises on every draft night. He can play guard or tackle for the Cowboys (he was a guard recruit out of high school but started at right tackle for Missouri this year). The youth movement on offense continues with Judkins’ explosive, smash-mouth, downhill running. He forced over 75 missed tackles each of his first two seasons at Mississippi before sharing touches with TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State in 2024. Bech has some of the best hands in this draft and chips in as a perimeter blocker with his 214-pound frame.

03:10 Inside the top O-linemen in 2025 NFL Draft Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach take a closer look at the standout offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Armand Membou, Kelvin Banks, Will Campbell, Tyler Booker and more.

Miami Dolphins

13. Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

48. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

98. Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

With Jevon Holland off to the Giants, Barron becomes the Dolphins’ chess piece of the secondary. Conerly, a former high school running back, has excellent athleticism at tackle but needs time to develop more strength from his lower half. Walker is a colossal defensive tackle who really popped in 2023 but took a step back in 2024. If he starts to play with better leverage, he has the physical tools to be a difference maker up front.

Indianapolis Colts

14. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

45. Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

80. Lathan Ransom, SAF, Ohio State

Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starting for this offense, they need a dangerous middle of the field threat at tight end. Loveland is one of the best offensive players in this class and makes sense for Indy at No. 14 with Warren off the board already. Jackson had to fill in at left tackle for much of this season, but his guard tape (specifically his run blocking) really jumped out to me in 2023. Chris Ballard doubles up on talent from the national title team on Day 2, getting the downhill physical presence that Ransom is at strong safety.

Atlanta Falcons

15. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

46. Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Campbell’s instincts and awareness took a positive step in 2024 to match his ridiculous size, length, and speed at the position. He’s talented enough to rush off the edge or be a difference-making blitzer on third downs at the next level. While the Falcons lost their starting center in Drew Dalman during free agency, they get an even more athletic replacement at that spot in Jared Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals

16. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

47. T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

78. Anthony Belton, OL, North Carolina State

In this scenario, Johnson falls a little due to injury, but he can be Arizona’s No. 1 corner if he gets back to the elite form he showed in 2023. I love the bull-rush power Sanders generates and he even displays twitch at his size when rushing the passer. Belton played tackle for N.C. State, but in this scenario, he moves to guard where his sheer mass and power should play better. The Day 2 picks are very meat and potatoes for the Cardinals, but I think that’s a perfect way for them to attack those spots.

CB Johnson brings game-changing ability to NFL Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach discuss what Michigan CB Will Johnson brings to NFL teams, including strong discipline, elite pre-snap awareness and understanding how to force interceptions.

Cincinnati Bengals

17. Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

49. Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

81. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Starks is a smart, fundamentally sound safety with fluid movement skills. That element was missing from the backend of the Bengals’ defense last year. Ersery started at left tackle for Minnesota the last three seasons, but he’d kick inside to guard in this scenario. It’s a nice bonus that Ersery has position versatility and Cincinnati’s tackles tend to get banged up. While lacking flash and length, Sawyer plays with good leverage and coached up hands to help out on the edge.

Seattle Seahawks

18. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

50. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

52. Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

82. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

92. David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

The Seahawks need to crush this draft with immediate needs on the offensive line and at pass catcher (even after signing Cooper Kupp), so I double dip at those spots here. I think Zabel and Mbow can play any spot on the interior offensive line despite being college tackles this year. Higgins is the outside perimeter threat they need after trading DK Metcalf and Arroyo is the rare tight end who can truly get vertical. Walker’s pass rush production in the FCS was remarkable and he’s got a real shot to be a situational pass rusher at the NFL level.

03:22 Arroyo on what makes Miami teammate Ward special Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo talks to Connor Rogers about his youth football roots in Mexico and his impressions of former teammate and potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

53. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

84. Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Todd Bowles desperately needs another pure pass rusher in this defense and there weren’t many more productive than Ezeiruaku this year. Knight was a late breakout player (year six) but his tape is excellent, showing instincts, toughness, and speed. I love Strong’s competitive nature, and he’s experienced in press coverage where he can use his size and length.

Denver Broncos

20. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

85. Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

This Broncos offense starts to look pretty loaded if they can add one more wide receiver and a home run hitting back, so that’s where we go here. Despite his sub 4.3 timed speed, I think Golden’s best ability is the detail in his routes. Henderson is a nightmare in space, where he can destroy angles in outside zone, but also motion out as a wide receiver. After bringing back D.J. Jones before free agency to solidify the run defense, Norman-Lott brings interior pass rush burst and twitch.

Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

83. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

If the Steelers get their Aaron Rodgers pursuit over the finish line, I would not be shocked to see Hampton come off the board in this spot. He’s a physical, complete running back prospect who plays the brand of football they love. While Parrish is undersized, he’s one of the stickiest cover corners in this draft with electric speed.

North Carolina's Hampton could 'be a star' in NFL Connor Rogers sheds light on players just outside of the top ten in his NFL draft big board, including running back Omarion Hampton, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, and star tight end Colston Loveland.

Los Angeles Chargers

22. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

55. Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

86. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Stewart can rush from different alignments to wreak havoc in this defense, capitalizing off of his unique combination of size and athleticism. Collins played a ton of nose and shade nose tackle for Texas, where he stands out holding up at the point of attack to disrupt the run game. That would be a nice fit after losing Poona Ford in free agency. Tyler Conklin is just a one-year stop gap in the tight end room, leading to the selection of Taylor who improved his run blocking this year and does a good job playing through contact as a pass catcher.

Green Bay Packers

23. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

54. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

87. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Mississippi

There aren’t many teams that value traits the way the Packers’ scouting department does. Thomas is a 6-foot-1 ½” corner with long arms who has played over 300 snaps in man coverage the last two seasons despite being just 20 years old on draft night. Ayomanor is a physical wide receiver who can make a play in contested situations while also bringing it as a blocker in the run game. Umanmielen might project as a situational pass rusher at the next level, but his depth of moves is jarring on tape for a college player. He was a terror against Georgia this season.

Minnesota Vikings

24. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

97. CJ West, DL, Indiana

If not for a torn ACL in September, I thought Revel was on a trajectory to be a top 15 pick. He’s a premium athlete with size, length, and ball skills. He also plays with a different edge against the run than a lot of the other corners in this class. West is a great story as a Kent State transfer who played a huge role for that feisty Indiana defense this season. He’s built like a T-Rex and battles in the trenches as hard as anyone with athleticism to disrupt the backfield, but also brute force with his hands.

Houston Texans

25. Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

58. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

79. Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU

89. Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

Even after signing Cam Robinson as a stopgap for their offensive line, I expect the Texans to take the best one available in the first round. Banks started at left tackle since he was a freshman for Texas, which speaks volumes about the type of player and person he is. Harris was a contested catch machine for Jaxon Dart, where he bailed out his quarterback with highlight reel catches on multiple occasions. Jones played right tackle for LSU, but I think his lack of foot speed combined with his brawling mentality fits better at guard. While Florida State struggled, Farmer played a hard, rugged brand of football in the trenches without much help around him.

06:17 Harris will provide ‘consistent’ presence in NFL Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris chats with Connor Rogers about his experience in the transfer portal, his relationship with Jaxson Dart and more.

Los Angeles Rams

26. Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

90. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

101. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Emmanwori is built like an outside linebacker despite posting testing numbers that were out of this world. Truthfully, I think a more downhill role not only helps him, but the Rams defense as well. Ferguson has been extremely underrated during his time at Oregon as a possession and red zone threat, but also for what he does as a blocker on the move in the zone-running game. At linebacker, Schwesinger is a quick processor with ideal play speed and an impressive résumé on special teams before he became a starter.

Baltimore Ravens

27. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

59. Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

91. Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

When watching the Purdue tape of Scourton’s 2023 season, he looked like a player poised to be a top 10 selection. While his production dropped off this year at Texas A&M, I think his role and necessary playing weight is what hurt his numbers. It was a good sign seeing him at 257 pounds at the combine, where he can get back to wreaking havoc as a pass rusher. Savaiinaea is yet another college tackle who looks better suited to be an NFL guard, an area where the Ravens lost some depth this offseason. Caldwell has great feet for a 330-plus pound player, offering some pass rush ability for a run-stopping, true nose tackle.

Detroit Lions

28. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

60. Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

102. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

I have some concerns if Williams’s raw ability will convert into NFL pass rush production, but he gives the Lions’ front a high floor run defender with desired size and length. Milum played tackle for four years at West Virginia, but he told me at the NFL Combine he’s been training to also play guard. Royals is one of the best in this class at adjusting to throws, showing concentration and the ability to angle his body in congested areas. Picking for the Lions was one of those “wow, this roster is insanely good” moments for me throughout this exercise.

Washington Commanders

29. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

61. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Pearce is a speed rusher who often attacks like a power edge, making his projection a little foggy. I think Dan Quinn’s defensive staff is perfect to get the best version out of him and they still need edge pass rush help. Porter is as athletic as they come for a 6-3 corner, and he also blocked five kicks throughout his college career.

Buffalo Bills

30. Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

56. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

62. Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas

The Bills’ defensive line could still use some beef on the interior and the 331-pound Grant not only brings that at nose tackle, but he also has quick feet to continue his pass rush development. Stewart is a standup pass rush demon who was one of the best in the country this year at creating pressure. On the back end, Mukuba showed range at both Clemson and Texas, with instincts and ball skills to create takeaways.

Bond: Teams will get a 'dominant player’ in me Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond tells Connor Rogers about his approach to NFL draft preparation, what he'll bring to teams and more.

Kansas City Chiefs

31. Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

63. Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

66. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

95. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

The Chiefs have lost a few productive trench players this offseason, but the depth of this class on both sides of the ball serves them well in this draft. Harmon is built like a defensive tackle but has the quickness of a defensive end, while still possessing bull-rush power. Grant is really smooth with long arms to stick at tackle, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he can handle a move inside as well. Tuimoloau has the play strength coaches love on the edge against the run, with a refined two-handed swipe as a pass rusher. I thought Bond was going to have a much bigger year when he transferred to Texas, but we know how vertical speed plays in this offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

32. Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

64. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

96. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Nolen was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class and things really came together for him this season as a disruptive presence. Him replacing Milton Williams is the most Howie Roseman masterclass scenario I could draw up here while remaining realistic. Restrepo might seem like a surprise pick, but I think he raises the floor of their wide receiver room with his high-end separation skills as a No. 3 receiver. Tuten is a fast, dangerous running back in space who impressed me as a pass catcher during Senior Bowl practices. He would seamlessly become the new Kenneth Gainwell for this team but has more big-play ability.